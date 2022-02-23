Lankinen is likely to be in goal for the Chicago Blackhawks this weekend

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Kevin Lankinen usually has a smile on his face, and he was beaming after practice Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena.

“I feel great,” he said. “I was pumped up to be back around the boys and to see some shots. I’m probably the happiest guy on the team right now.”

Lankinen missed the previous 11 games with a hand injury.

“I took a puck in Minnesota (on Jan. 22) and had an injury in my right hand that forced me to be out a couple weeks,” Lankinen said. “But the fortunate thing was it was just a hand, so I’ve been able to skate and do strength and conditioning the last few weeks. So I feel great.

“The only thing I wasn’t able to do was take shots, so (Tuesday) was the first day and I feel good.”

Hawks coach Derek King hinted Lankinen might start Friday against the New Jersey Devils or Sunday against the St. Louis Blues — “just not sure which one.”

King offered updates on two other injured Hawks:

Jonathan Toews (concussion) was on the ice before practice but didn’t participate in practice.

“He’s more just when he feels comfortable and when he’s to the point where he feels he can go,” King said. “It was good to see him on the ice, though.”

King said the plan is for Toews to skate Wednesday and Thursday and “we’ll go from there.”

Tyler Johnson (neck surgery) also did some work before practice.

“He’s cleared to go, but I’m not sure if he’s 100% ready,” King said. “It’s tough. It’s like you train all summer and you feel great going into training camp and it’s that first practice where you have battle drills and you’re like: ‘Why did I even train? I’m exhausted, I’m out of shape.’

“But that’s what we have to worry about him, pick the right time to put him in the lineup, so we’ll see. ... I’ll talk to him in the morning and see if he’s still alive tomorrow.”

