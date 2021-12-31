Lankinen enters COVID-19 protocols

The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.

It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators.

Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability.

“He’s still not ready,” King said Friday morning. “I believe he has another test to do and then I’ll know more after practice, but I doubt he’s available for us right away.”

Fleury is 9-10-1 in 20 starts with a 2.86 goals-against average and .913 save percentage.

Lankinen (3.43, .884) has gone 2-5-3 over 10 starts and one relief appearance.

Collin Delia and Arvid Söderblom practiced Friday, but neither have had played an NHL game this season.

Delia has appeared in 24 NHL games since 2017-18 while Söderblom has yet to make his debut.

The Hawks elevated Söderblom to the taxi squad Wednesday. He has a 4-5-0 record and .915 save percentage in nine games for the Rockford IceHogs.

King’s explanation for the move Thursday seems prescient now.

“We’re not sure what’s going on with the Flower,” King said. “Touch wood .. a goalie gets something or bad shrimp goes around our dressing room again, we better make sure we have an extra goalie.

“You know, he looked good (Thursday) too,” King said of Söderblom. “He stops pucks. It’s nice to give a kid like that a chance to practice with some pretty good hockey players.”

The Hawks signed Söderblom to a two-year entry-level contract ($883,750 salary cap hit) in May.

