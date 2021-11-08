Lance Lynn named an AL Cy Young Award finalist in his 1st season with the Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn went the distance in his first home start with the Chicago White Sox, allowing five hits and striking out 11 in a 6-0 victory against the Kansas City Royals on April 8 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

It set the tone for an outstanding season for the right-hander, who was named a finalist for the American League Cy Young Award on Monday.

Robbie Ray of the Toronto Blue Jays and Gerrit Cole of the New York Yankees are the other finalists for the award, which is voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America and will be announced Nov. 17.

The Sox acquired Lynn last December in a trade with the Texas Rangers, looking to add experience to their rotation.

He did not disappoint, going 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA in 28 starts. He had 176 strikeouts, the fifth time in his career he collected at least 175.

Lynn allowed three runs or fewer in 24 of the 28 starts. He had five scoreless starts and gave up one run 12 times. Lynn allowed eight hits or fewer in every start and held opponents to four hits or fewer 16 times.

He made the All-Star team for the second time in his career and pitched one scoreless inning in the July 13 game at Coors Field in Denver.

Lynn went 7-1 in his first 11 starts. His 1.23 ERA during that span was the sixth-lowest mark in Sox history through 11 starts.

Ray went 13-7 with a 2.84 ERA and a major-league-leading 248 strikeouts in 32 starts. He led the AL in ERA — Lynn fell five innings short of qualifying for the title — and tied for first in starts.

Cole led the AL in wins, going 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA and 243 strikeouts in 30 starts.

