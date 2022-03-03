Kyle Davidson lays out his top priorities as Chicago Blackhawks GM, including restocking the prospect pipeline

Kyle Davidson doesn’t remember much about the moment Chicago Blackhawks CEO Danny Wirtz informed him he would be named the 10th general manager in franchise history.

“I kind of blacked out to be honest,” Davidson told reporters Wednesday after practice at Fifth Third Arena. “I don’t really remember it because it was so early too. It was a 7 a.m. breakfast. I had no clue what was coming.”

Davidson said “a big chill” ran through his body.

He tried to say something worthy of the moment, but “I think I said just some gibberish. There’s nothing intelligible that came out of my mouth.”

Davidson knows it probably it won’t be the last time he stumbles over the right thing to say, or even the right thing to do, but he acknowledges his growing pains as GM will be part of the rebuilding process.

“I’m a very honest self-assessor,” Davidson said. “I understand my strengths, some of my weaknesses, and in those weaknesses I’m going to bring people in that augment those areas. ... I’ve sat next to that job for a very long time. I know what’s required. I know I’m qualified.”

Right now, his biggest challenge is reorganizing how the front office runs and managing numerous demands.

“How you receive information is much more important than anyone understands, and there’s a lot coming at you,” Davidson said. “How to pick and choose and really filter that is crucial.”

Interim coach Derek King has worked under Davidson for four months.

“I’m not saying we’re alike but we don’t BS anybody,” King said. “Sometimes you’re going to hear what you probably don’t want to hear, but it’s the truth. That’s the way he operates. ... There’s no phoniness or anything with Kyle.”

Here are three things we learned from Wednesday’s sit-down with Davidson.

1. The trade deadline is the top priority, but Davidson has other groundwork to do.

The questions about moving goalie Marc-André Fleury for assets is pretty cut-and-dried: What are teams offering, and are they contenders Fleury would consider?

But it’s more nuanced with Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

Davidson and Wirtz said they’re embarking on a rebuild that could take at least three to five years. Kane told reporters after practice he’s just “trying to be in the moment” and focus on this season.

But all parties involved know the math.

Kane and Toews have two seasons remaining, each at $10.5 million against the salary cap annually, before they become unrestricted free agents. Two is less than three or five.

“I love Chicago, I love the city, I love the fans, the organization’s been amazing to me and my family,” Kane said. “There’s really not much to (not) like here.”

And yet ...

“There’s always business decisions,” Kane said. “In the game of hockey, there’s not many guys that play their whole career with one team. So it would be a privilege and an honor to do that. But I guess we’ll see how it all plays out.”

Davidson was equally effusive about the value of “having someone of Patrick’s caliber” on the roster, but he was just as noncommittal about Kane’s long-term future in Chicago.

“We’re going to have very honest conversations going forward, and he’ll know what we’re thinking,” Davidson said. “But having those people (Kane and Toews) around is always a good thing.”

As for Fleury, Davidson said he has had “very general” conversations with agent Allan Walsh about Fleury’s comfort in Chicago but that “if he were to move, he would like to have a chance to win.”

Davidson would have to find a buyer at the right price between now and the March 21 trade deadline.

“If he’s here on the last day of the season,” Davidson said of Fleury, “I’m fine with that because we have a lot of young players, we have a lot of players who are learning a heck of a lot from someone that’s one of the best people in the game and one of the best professionals in the game.

“That has its own value, and so if he sticks here, I’m fine with it.”

2. Davidson hasn’t settled on a style of player, but he recognizes he needs more of them. Lots more.

Does he want big guys who can check and win puck battles? Does he need faster players with skill who can score?

“If you can find fast, skilled, big guys, then that’s gold, right?” he said with a laugh.

In all seriousness, Davidson discussed the need to adjust playing styles to the team’s talent.

The Hawks need to restock a bare prospect pipeline after several trades and misses in the draft.

“We’re at our current spot now because, when you’re trying to win, when you’re trying to maintain, you take from the future to build the present,” he said. “We’ve taken a little bit from the future and there’s been no next wave.”

Making matters worse, the Hawks dealt this year’s first-round pick — which currently projects to be a top-10 selection — to the Columbus Blue Jackets as part of the Seth Jones trade.

Davidson said he will “explore any avenue” to help recoup assets.

“Obviously when you’re rebuilding, picks are high currency,” he said. “If we can get into the first round, I’d welcome that. I don’t get to call my shot on that, but that’s something I would really welcome if the opportunity came along.”

3. Really — no, really — does King have a shot at staying on as head coach?

King said Wednesday he hasn’t talked to Davidson about the permanent coaching position.

“I probably won’t, either, unless he comes to me,” King said.

Said Davidson: “He is definitely a viable candidate moving forward.”

When Davidson fired Jeremy Colliton in early November and promoted King from the Rockford IceHogs, Davidson praised King’s knowledge of the Hawks’ young players and that “he wasn’t already in the room.”

In the standings, King (18-18-6) has been a modest improvement over Colliton (1-9-2).

Said King: “Would I have loved to be in first place right now after I came in and everybody’s talking about Stanley Cups? That would be awesome, but that’s not the situation here. We know there’s some work to be done.”

Davidson was a bit more forgiving.

“I’ve liked some of the tweaks that he’s made, with the understanding that you can’t come in and say, ‘OK, we’re doing something completely different.’ I think that’s fairly unrealistic,” he said.

“But I think he’s done a fantastic job with what he’s done so far.”

