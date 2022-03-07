Kohl Franklin enters an important season

By the time Kohl Franklin stepped onto the mound Saturday on a back field at the Chicago Cubs complex, all eyes were on the 22-year-old right-hander.

A large crowd of players, coaches and front-office personnel congregated along the fence behind home plate to watch Franklin throw the last live batting practice of the day. For Franklin, a 2018 sixth-round pick, it was more than a routine BP session — he has not pitched in a game since August 2019.

“I can’t wait to tell my parents,” a giddy Franklin said afterward. “I can’t wait talk to them.”

Between the canceled 2020 minor-league season and an oblique injury that sidelined him all of last year, Franklin endured a long journey to that mound. A stellar BP — which included hitting the upper 90s with his fastball — added to a memorable return.

“It’s almost like PTSD that you come back and you want to throw and not feel it because last time you threw, you felt that,” Franklin said. “So that was the biggest thing, overcoming having that mental block in my head to where I could kind of tell myself: ‘I’m good. I’m healthy.’”

The rehab process can be a lonely experience, especially when dealing with an oblique strain that Franklin called “the weirdest injury I’ve ever had.” He initially thought he tweaked something when throwing long toss three months before spring training last year.

He quickly realized he suffered more than a muscle cramp. The pain felt like he got hit on his back by a golf club. An MRI revealed he fully tore the second layer of his oblique and took off some of his ninth rib.

Fortunately, Franklin did not need surgery, instead receiving two platelet-rich plasma injections. Still, it marked rock bottom.

“Honestly, I think I cried to my mom,” Franklin said. “I’d worked so hard to get back to where I was and then feeling like it was just a reset. It was super tough. ... But I always knew that you’ve just got to keep it in the past and start working.”

Three months passed before Franklin could resume activities. Initially, he struggled to sleep because any little movement would create intense pain.

During the rehab process, Franklin leaned on reliever Jonathan Holder, who missed most of last season with a right shoulder strain. Holder mentored Franklin as they worked back from their injuries, advising him about the rehab process, going out to dinner together and sharing his experiences, which include five seasons in the majors.

Franklin is well aware of the Cubs’ reputation for not developing starting pitchers and wants to be part of the group to change that.

“It’s always talked about, it’s always in the back of our mind,” he said.

Franklin has been focusing on throwing his fastball up in the zone to generate more swings and misses and using his curveball off the pitch. Cubs minor-league pitching coordinator Casey Jacobson credited Franklin for the work and focus he put in throughout the rehab process.

“He’s approached it really professionally, with a ton of maturity for as difficult as the situation is,” Jacobson said. “This offseason all the work that he’s put in, to be able to see him go out (Saturday) and just be able to be confident in himself and his body and let it all fade away was really enjoyable.”

The next step is to continue helping Franklin, with only one career start above Low A, move in the right direction. Communication between Franklin and the Cubs staff will be key in discussing how he feels every day with his routine and homing in on what helps him be ready on game day.

“With our assessment processes and things we can do with our high performance, our athletic training staff just ensuring that we don’t see any sort of deviations in his output or anything that would say, hey, maybe we need to back off or maybe we want to push a little bit farther,” Jacobson said.

The goals heading into 2022 center more on the big picture for Franklin than hyperfocusing on a specific element of his game. Jacobson was encouraged by how Franklin carried over what he worked on in the offseason during live BP, including his pitch shapes, noting, “If he does that, he’s going to knock down all of our goals that we have from a pitching perspective.”

But the Cubs want to monitor Franklin to ensure he gets through a full season and they don’t need to shut him down early.

“If he’s pitching, he’s likely going to be successful,” Jacobson said. “So we just want to make sure that we handle that problem.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0