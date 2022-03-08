Kindred: Teacher, coach and friend, Dan Boynton served others in every way

One day each year while teaching consumer education and/or Intro to Business classes at Maroa-Forsyth High School, Dan Boynton would share with his students the story of his parents.

He would talk about their struggle to start a business in the Chicago suburb of St. Charles, how they experienced hard times and worked out of their basement to turn the business into something. Boynton would get teary-eyed every time. And the students?

“Half of them were teared up and wanted to run up and give him a hug,” said Ty Martin.

A 2019 graduate, Martin was a football and baseball captain. He took three classes under “Mr. B,” so he heard the story multiple times.

“I’ll never forget it,” he said.

Martin is a junior at Illinois State studying to be a teacher and a coach. That is largely because of Boynton, the former Central Catholic and Mount Zion head football coach who died Monday following a yearlong battle with brain cancer.

Martin had planned to pursue a career in sports broadcasting or sports journalism. Then he witnessed Boynton’s ability to “make students feel things and make students care.”

“That’s what I want to do because I got to see from him the impact that a really good teacher can have,” Martin said. “He had the ability to find something to connect with every student on some level. It didn’t matter what sport they played, what activity they were involved in, or if they weren’t involved in anything.

“He made sure each student knew someone was there for them and cared about them and he was interested in what they were doing. That’s what separated him and made him one percent of one percent of people.”

Boynton was head coach of Central Catholic’s 1990 Class 1A state runner-up team. He led the Saints from 1988-92, compiling a 33-11 record after taking over for John McIntyre.

They were big shoes. McIntyre had led Central to three state championship games, winning titles in 1982 (2A) and 1987 (1A).

Boynton joined McIntyre’s staff in 1982 as a volunteer scout. After working a few years in the family business, which by then was up and running, he was back at Illinois State to get a second degree, this one in education.

Why?

In November 1990, the week of the title game, he told The Pantagraph’s Jim Benson, “I knew if I ever could get into something where I would be happy, it would be in an area I would be of service to others. I wanted to be in a position where I could have a positive influence on people.”

Education and coaching gave him the perfect platform. It led to Boynton working his way up to defensive coordinator at Central by 1987 and head coach a year later.

His first three teams included standout linebacker Jim Concklin, who went on to play at Illinois State.

“I was lucky to have met him, especially when I did,” Concklin said. “When you’re 14 through 18 years old, that’s an impressionable time. He was just a real positive influence on me, but I think he was on everybody he came across.

“He was a very even keel kind of guy. He was your coach and you had to respect that, but you always felt like you could go to him with anything. You could go to him if your girlfriend broke up with you or, ‘Man, I need some help in science and I don’t know what to do.’”

Boynton left Central to become a teacher and head football coach at Mount Zion. He later moved on to Decatur St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth and Sangamon Valley in Niantic.

He spent most of those years out of coaching, but was involved in activities such as National Honor Society sponsor, focusing on community service projects. He did serve as offensive coordinator one year under Tim Brilley at St. Teresa.

It was the beginning of a close relationship that endured even after Brilley moved on to Morton and Boynton to Maroa-Forsyth and Sangamon Valley.

During Brilley’s time at St. Teresa, if the Bulldogs had a player get injured and taken away by ambulance, Boynton and his wife, Theresa, would show up at the hospital.

“He always wanted to make sure his students knew they were cared for and had an adult in their life they could count on,” Brilley said.

It went for friends as well. Last fall, Brilley’s Morton team advanced deep into the Class 5A state playoffs. Throughout the postseason, Boynton would exchange text messages with Brilley’s wife, Julie, during games. He was in a hospital in Chicago, she sat nervously in the stands.

Boynton longed to come to the games, but was not allowed out of the hospital. On the day of Morton’s 41-14 semifinal loss at Kankakee, he was released. And at 5:20 p.m., about 30 minutes after the game ended, Brilley saw Boynton’s car pull into the parking lot at Kankakee High School.

“It was just to show his support for me,” Brilley said. “That was a great example of our friendship and how he was as a person. Literally, the first thing he did was try to come to our game, which was the biggest game of my coaching career.”

A few years earlier, Scott Adreon was the newly hired principal at Dunlap High School after 10 years at Maroa-Forsyth. Boynton contacted Adreon, saying he was going to be in Peoria and asked if he would like to meet for dinner.

Adreon, whose family had not yet joined him in Dunlap, eagerly agreed.

“We met and he had a surprise for me,” Adreon said. “He brought my 12-year-old son with him, who I hadn’t seen all week. He probably picked up from my texts that the hardest part was missing my family. That’s the kind of thoughtful guy he was.

“Later, we (Dunlap) had a tournament at Taylorville and he came down to see my oldest son play. He was one of the best humans I ever met.”

McIntyre was a big fan as well. When Boynton volunteered on McIntyre’s Central staff in 1982, he traveled somewhere every week to scout.

“He was so loyal and he just wanted to learn football, so he didn’t see us play until the state championship game,” McIntyre said. “He said, ‘Well, there’s nobody left to scout, huh?’

“Danny was a great, loyal friend and assistant coach. He was always upbeat and just fun to be around. He had an upbeat attitude about things. He and Theresa were good friends and we had a lot of good times together.”

That positivity and spirit never left Boynton, a beloved 63-year-old husband, father, grandfather and, Adreon said, “compass.”

“He was a great compass for a lot of kids,” Adreon said. “Those kids who thought they knew their way and those kids who were trying to find their way, he was an unbelievable compass for them.”

Ty Martin was one. Soon, he’ll be a compass for others.

It’s a great legacy.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

