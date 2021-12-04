Kindred: Position change points Colton Sandage, Western Illinois basketball in right direction

Late in the disjointed, COVID-19 season of 2020-21, Western Illinois basketball coach Rob Jeter moved Colton Sandage to point guard. Sandage had been playing regularly in his first season as a Leatherneck, but now, suddenly, he was unleashed.

“They pretty much gave me the green light,” said Sandage, a former Bloomington High School standout. “They trust me and they allow me to do what I think is best for the team.”

We all know “green means go,” and Sandage, aggressive by nature, welcomed the newfound freedom and responsibility. His 28 points and 10 assists against North Dakota started a five-game win streak for a team that finished 7-15.

This season, it has been “go” from the start for Sandage and the Leathernecks, who were 6-2 prior to a Saturday home game against Tennessee-Martin. The losses came at DePaul and Eastern Michigan by four points each. Among the victories was a one-pointer at Nebraska on Nov. 9.

Triggering much of it has been Sandage, whose 15.9 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game are team highs.

“This year it has been a lot more facilitating … really getting good shots for the rest of the team,” Sandage said of his role. “We have shooters everywhere, so it’s really easy. They allow me to play my game, which gives me all the confidence in the world.”

Need proof?

Look at Wednesday night’s 93-80 home win over Ball State. Sandage drilled 7 of 9 shots from 3-point range while scoring a career-high 33 points. He was 11 of 16 from the field overall and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Confident indeed.

“We have some really good scorers on this team,” Sandage said. “(Wednesday) just happened to be my night. We have four people averaging in double figures and that’s a recipe for success. Any night it could be any of us having 30 really.”

Joining Sandage as double-figure scorers are Will Carius (15.7), Luka Barisic (15.0) and Trenton Massner (13.6). The most efficient is Sandage, whose .443 field goal accuracy includes a .407 mark from 3-point range.

Sandage’s numbers in every category are up from a year ago, when he made 13 starts and appeared in all 22 games. A contributing factor is being in Jeter’s system for a second year.

Last season, Western had 15 new players and a first-year coach. Delayed by COVID-19, they did not get started together until late October.

“It was, ‘Hey coach, what’s going on?’” Sandage said. “This year, we can talk to each other. We understand the system, we understand what’s going on.”

Last year’s growing pains included a 2-12 start. The Leathernecks ended 5-9 in the Summit League only after winning five of their final seven conference games.

The losing was foreign to Sandage, who as a BHS junior helped the Purple Raiders to third in the state in Class 3A and as a freshman at Vincennes University helped win the 2019 NJCAA Division I national championship.

“It (losing) was very tough,” Sandage said. “I think that was the first losing season I’d ever had. I wasn’t used to losing. I hate losing. It just didn’t feel right.”

A 6-2 start is more like it for Sandage, whose basketball journey included a football knee injury that sidelined him for most of his senior season at BHS. After committing to Division I Texas-Arlington, a coaching change there led him to reopen his recruitment.

The 6-2, 190-pound former quarterback landed at Vincennes, where an already solid defensive player “really learned how to defend,” he said.

The reckless abandon Sandage displayed at BHS has not left him. He racks up floor burns regularly in pursuit of loose balls.

Jeter has suggested that, in the interest of staying healthy, Sandage be more judicious in regard to diving.

“I told him, ‘That’s just me,’” Sandage said. “If there’s a loose ball, I’m always going to be the first one to the floor to try and get the ball.”

A communications major and aspiring coach, Sandage enjoys being coached. He is driven to improve and welcomes advice/tips.

That desire paid off in the summer when WIU assistant coach Nick Irvin, who coached Chicago Morgan Park to four Class 3A state championships, worked with Sandage.

“He’s produced some crazy good guards up in Chicago,” Sandage said. “I can see why. He definitely knows what he’s doing. He has really helped me develop my game and it’s showing right now.”

It’s all part of a Western Illinois experience Sandage described as “awesome.” His family can attend his games and his team is on the rise. While he called the transfers on this year’s team “perfect fits” for the Leatherneck program, the same could be said of Sandage.

“I came in at a weird time,” he said. “It was COVID. But Western gave me the opportunity to come here and build something special.”

It’s happening.

And Sandage is pointing the way.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

