Much is made about coaching trees, a reference to assistants under a particular head coach who go on to lead teams themselves.

Norm Reiser’s coaching tree is a bit different. The branches here in Bloomington-Normal are two highly successful head coaches who never plotted strategy under Reiser, but rather, played for him during his marvelous run at Morton High School.

Likely you’ve heard of them. Illinois Wesleyan head basketball coach Ron Rose, a 1984 Morton grad, has a 304-146 record at IWU and a 458-239 mark overall including nine years as a high school coach. Dave Witzig, Morton class of 1989, is 482-230 in 24 years at Normal Community.

Both will tell you they learned valuable lessons playing for the classy Reiser (pronounced RYE-ser), who died Tuesday at age 81.

“One of the things I took from him in my coaching career was he really developed a program,” said Rose, who went on to be a standout guard at IWU. “Growing up and then playing for him, he made being part of the program feel like a big deal. He had a certain way of doing things and he didn’t waver from it very often. As you went through the program, you took pride in, ‘This is the way we do things.’”

On the court, it meant playing hard, sticking to the system, executing the game plan and never complaining to officials. There were expectations off the court and in the hallways as well, Witzig said, most notably, “You’re going to act a certain way.”

Oh, and even dress a certain way.

During Rose’s time at Morton, players wore red blazers with “the Potter guy” emblem to every game. For home games, in what Reiser dubbed The Potterdome, the blazers hung in a closet. When a player arrived at the gym, he put his blazer on. For road games, the blazers made the trip in a travel garment bag.

It was all part of being a Potter.

By the time Witzig reached the varsity, the blazers had been replaced by red sweaters, but the concept was the same: you were representing your school and community under a head coach who valued both.

“I thought it was really cool at the time,” Witzig said of the sweaters. “Looking back, it probably wasn’t the best look. Our players now would probably laugh at what we were doing. But you knew what to expect. And I know we always looked sharper than (rival) Washington, so that was a big thing.”

Reiser’s program was a “big thing” in every way. His teams went 434-195 during his tenure from 1971-95. Morton had not won a regional when Reiser arrived. He led the Potters to eight regional championships and eight Mid-Illini Conference titles, with the highlight a 28-1 team in 1978-79 led by senior guard Kevin Bontemps.

Bontemps went on to play at the University of Illinois. At Morton, he was idolized by every aspiring Potter in the stands, including seventh-grader Ron Rose. Rose wore a wristband on his right wrist as a player. Why? Bontemps wore one.

“I would be on the nerf hoop or on the driveway imitating his moves,” Rose said.

Morton basketball under Reiser had already drawn the attention of townspeople. That season took it to another level.

For Rose, Witzig and many others, becoming a Potter started with Reiser’s annual two-week summer camp, the Morton All-Star Basketball Camp. They attended as young grade schoolers and Reiser would give the “Camper of the Day” a pack of baseball cards. There also was a Mr. Hustle award. “Just a lot of little things to really develop a program,” Rose said.

“You were around him a lot,” Witzig said. “He would come to our junior high games, he would come to our freshman games, our sophomore games. We always knew when Coach Reiser was in the stands. He opened the gym in the summers and did all of the weight room stuff .. just the amount of time he would spend.

“It’s kind of a small town and to have this legendary coach just had a big impact. Morton had some great teams. The whole town was following the team and he was the one standing up coaching the team. He was a larger than life figure.”

An Illinois State grad, Reiser arrived at Morton after successful stints at Coal City (56-16), Chrisman (32-20) and St. Joseph-Ogden (65-15). His Morton run gave him a 587-246 career record, earning him induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Greater Peoria Sports halls of fame.

Witzig pointed out Morton also got a Hall of Fame caliber teacher in Reiser’s wife, Carol, who survives him along with two children, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

“She was an English teacher,” Witzig said. “She was my teacher and she was great in the classroom. Coach Reiser and Mrs. Reiser spent a lot of time in the building supporting their athletes and students.”

Coach Reiser was a “soft-spoken gentleman,” Rose said, but also “a fiery competitor.”

“He didn’t raise his voice much, but he could,” Rose added. “He knew when to. That was the competitor in him.”

“He would get on us, as all coaches do,” Witzig said. “But the thing I learned from him now that I’m coaching is that he had a system. We played a 1-3-1 halfcourt trapping zone defense and everybody knew their responsibility. Everybody knew their role and we all knew what was expected. There was no confusion.”

Man-to-man is the defense of choice under Witzig at Normal Community. Yet, Norm Reiser’s fingerprints are all over the program, as with Rose’s at IWU.

The tree lives on.

PHOTOS: Normal Community coach Dave Witzig