Kindred: Nick Allegretti’s TD catch was fun for all, especially his former line coach, Jack Eddy

On a football playoff weekend largely devoid of entertainment, Nick Allegretti was there for us. He provided a moment to remember in a forgettable game, gave us a few minutes of fun and reason to smile.

No one enjoyed it more than Jack Eddy.

When Allegretti, a 6-foot-4, 320-pound offensive lineman with the Kansas City Chiefs, caught a 1-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of Sunday night’s 42-21 romp over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Eddy was ecstatic.

A former University High School player and assistant coach, Eddy was Allegretti’s offensive line coach at Lincoln-Way East High School. He never saw Allegretti used as a receiver on a tackle-eligible play, but now says, “We probably should have.”

“The play happened (Sunday) and I was like, ‘My gosh,’” Eddy said. “When he caught the ball, you could see the enthusiasm. He was so happy. I was so excited for him.”

University of Illinois fans remember Allegretti as a stalwart and dependable offensive lineman who played 48 straight games for the Illini, starting the final 36. Drafted in the seventh round by Kansas City in 2019, he is hoping for a third straight Super Bowl trip with the Chiefs.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes later said Allegretti was the fourth read on the play near the goal line. Options 1, 2 and 3 were covered, so when Allegretti tossed aside the man he was blocking (more on that shortly) and set up alone in the end zone, Mahomes threw the ball his way.

Allegretti pulled it in, ran frantically around the end zone and spiked the ball into the turf with the home crowd roaring. The late John Madden used to delightfully refer to such lineman celebrations as “fat man spikes.”

Eddy was looking for something to spike in his living room

“It was one of those things where you’re like, ‘What’s going on?’ and all of a sudden, Nicky is catching the ball,” Eddy said. “I played it back to see where he was playing. I had to watch it again to see if he was eligible.”

Allegretti, a backup guard who started 12 games last season, reported in as an eligible receiver, lining up to the right of right tackle Andrew Wylie.

And the guy he tossed aside? That was T.J. Watt, frontrunner to be named Defensive Player of the Year.

“He was a wrestler (at Lincoln-Way East) and you saw how he threw that D-lineman around,” Eddy said. “Nicky is a great athlete. When he whipped that guy around, I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ He’s just that kind of a kid.”

Allegretti was a state qualifier in wrestling and an all-stater in football at Lincoln-Way East. Eddy, an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer, called Allegretti “one of those kids you’re really lucky to get to coach once in your coaching career. He is once in a lifetime for me.”

Sunday’s catch could be “once in a lifetime” for Allegretti, who told Hayley Lewis of KSHB 41 in Kansas City, “That was crazy. It was the first catch of my whole career, so pretty cool.”

“The play has been in a few times. It’s one of those things where you’re like, ‘If it’s in, always be ready,’” Allegretti said to Lewis. “I feel like Pat (Mahomes) throws with a lot of confidence and you can see that. I saw that he was confident and I’m like, ‘Well, he must think I’m going to catch it.’ It worked.”

The Chiefs’ equipment staff made a T-shirt for Allegretti that reads, “allegret-TD.”

No T-shirt was produced for Eddy’s only touchdown, which came in his final game at U High during a lopsided win over Chillicothe IVC.

“I emailed Nicky and said, ‘You didn’t do one in high school. I did. And now, you did,’” Eddy said.

It was fun stuff and much-needed on a “Super Wild-Card Weekend” that was less than super.

“I’m still excited for him,” Eddy said.

Me too.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

