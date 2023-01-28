Kindred: Heyworth coaches Ashlee and Josh Slayback love hoops, and each other

Basketball brought Ashlee and Josh Slayback together. They met during a pickup game on the outdoor courts of Heyworth. Amid jump shots and baseline drives, they found one another.

They began dating during Ashlee’s senior year at University High School in 2003-04 — she was Ashlee Pistorius back then — and were married in 2009. Fourteen years and three children later, their love for each other is clear.

So is their love of basketball.

The Slaybacks are in their second year as the boys basketball coaches at Heyworth Junior High. Ashlee is the seventh-grade head coach with Josh the assistant. On the eighth-grade team, the roles are reversed.

How is it going?

“We both love it,” Ashlee said. “This is our passion. I played soccer and basketball and he played basketball and baseball. This is our common passion together.”

They were good at it, too. Ashlee was an all-stater in basketball and soccer at U High, setting the still-standing state record for career soccer goals (227). She went to Texas A&M to play both sports, but left basketball after one year and focused on soccer.

It worked out well. She set the school and Big 12 Conference records for career goals (81), was a first-team All-American and among three finalists for soccer’s version of the Heisman Trophy.

Josh excelled at Heyworth, earning multiple first-team all-conference honors in basketball and baseball.

They knew how to play, and now, they revel in teaching grade-schoolers the game. Clearly, the young players are listening, one of whom is their 12-year-old son, seventh-grader Gavin Slayback.

Ashlee’s seventh-grade team is 26-0 after winning the Class 7-3A regional Wednesday. Next up is the sectional Monday at Lincoln vs. Metamora. Josh’s eighth-graders were 16-8 heading into Saturday’s first-round 8-3A regional game. Heyworth won Sangamon Valley Conference championships on both levels.

“I just love seeing the kids improve,” Ashlee said. “For me, it’s the fundamentals and seeing things come together for them. I take pride in watching them grow and mature as players and as people.

“This group of boys, we’ve been coaching them together since second grade (outside of school). So this year is extremely special for both of us. Seeing them through their ups and downs for so many years, and seeing this all kind of come together for them, it’s been great.”

Calling it a “labor of love” is accurate on many levels. It is especially true for Josh Slayback, a 2000 Heyworth grad who cherishes his hometown.

“I got involved in basketball because I love basketball and I have a lot of pride in our community,” he said. “But I underestimated how much I would enjoy watching these kids grow and the teaching aspect. It’s just a well-rounded, very neat group of good kids.”

Following Wednesday’s regional title victory, the team stopped to eat. The players chowed down, shared laughs and celebrated the big win.

They also made an impression.

“Several employees of Culver’s came up to me and complimented them on their good behavior,” Josh said.

Winning doesn’t always occur on a court or field. Sometimes, victories that truly matter come over a burger and chocolate shake.

Or, occasionally, after a game is well in hand.

When Heyworth’s seventh-graders won the Sangamon Valley Tournament, Dane Strunk was sent in late in the final game. What happened next brought tears to his coach’s eyes.

“They caught me (in a photo),” Ashlee said, laughing. “Dane joined our team this year. He is also our neighbor and is just a competitor. Without hesitation, he got the ball and threw it up there and scored.

“It was the championship game at home, so we had a phenomenal crowd. They just erupted. Seeing that for him in that moment was really special.”

Assisting the Slaybacks the past two seasons has been Terry Lootens, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer and former boys head coach at Heyworth High School. Lootens insists he is a “consultant.” He tosses out ideas and if the Slaybacks use them, fine. If not, that’s fine, too.

He has not had to serve as a marriage counselor. Husband and wife work well together and have learned to keep basketball at the gym. In addition to Gavin, they have two young daughters: Natalee, 3, and Sydney, 1.

“We have a rule: no basketball in the bedroom,” Josh said. “I’d be nestled in for the night, ready to doze off, and she’d be staring at the ceiling, bringing up basketball, and my blood pressure would steadily rise. So no basketball in the bedroom and no basketball in front of our son.”

The MVPs in all of this might be David and Teresa Pistorius and Ron and Luanne Slayback. The grandparents’ willingness to watch Natalee and Sydney has allowed the coaching thing to work.

It is a busy household to be sure. Ashlee works from home for St. Louis-based Worldwide Technologies, while Josh is the groundskeeper for the Heyworth school district.

Hectic as the pace is, a courtship that began on a court is thriving on and off the floor. That’s a win for the coaching Slaybacks.

And for Heyworth.