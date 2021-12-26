Kindred: Former Fieldcrest basketball star Nate Ropp waging battle against alcohol addiction

Nate Ropp lost basketball to injury at Elmhurst University. First it was a back that required surgery. Next was a torn labrum, resulting in shoulder surgery. Finally, after two lost years, he was poised for one last “super senior” season. Then, in preseason workouts, the back went out again.

His basketball journey was over, ending quietly after so many highs as an all-state guard at Fieldcrest High School and two seasons at Illinois Valley Community College.

“After going through junior high, high school, my two years at JUCO at Illinois Valley, that’s all I really did was basketball,” Ropp said. “I don’t like to say that’s all I really cared about, but a huge reason I went to college was to play basketball.”

Ropp completed his degree at Elmhurst, but his real journey — one that will last a lifetime — was just beginning.

Alcohol gradually took hold of his life, nearly stealing it from him at his lowest points. Last week, on Dec. 17, he marked one year of sobriety. The road to that milestone was difficult. It went like this:

What began with beer evolved into a dependence on “the harder stuff,” as Ropp calls it … “a lot of Crown (Royal) and Fireball (whiskey),” he said.

For a while, no one knew. Alcoholism is devilish that way. It can operate in the shadows, hiding from everyone around you.

For Ropp, it dug in late in 2018. A union laborer, he had been on the road for work projects for nearly two years. Friends and family were back in Minonk, creating a void.

“You spend Thanksgiving on the road, you miss birthdays, you’re not seeing your family, and it all just kind of led up to me drinking the harder stuff,” Ropp said. “I love my job. I love what I do. I just didn’t know how else to occupy my time without drinking.”

On Dec. 20, 2018, he was laid off from work in Baltimore. It turned into one of several “wakeup calls” for Ropp.

Normally, he could make the Baltimore to Minonk trip in a day … a day-and-a-half tops. This time?

“It took me three days because I just wanted to stop and drink,” Ropp said. “I got home on the 23rd and I went (kept drinking) all the way to early April. That was rock bottom. I was at home with my parents (Darrell and Connie Ropp). It was (drinking) all day, every day for about four months.”

He did it secretly. Mom and Dad would head to work and Ropp would start in … attacking his stash aggressively, the way he once charged to the basket.

“I would have seven, eight, nine shots of Fireball at 7 in the morning,” he said. “It was just whenever I woke up and didn’t feel right. That would get me back on track to what I thought at that time was normal.”

Ropp would go back to sleep for a while, then get up and join friends as they got off work. He would drink throughout the rest of the day and night until he passed out.

He always wore tall socks so he could hide “little shooters” of Fireball in them. He also would sleep with them in his pillowcase.

One Monday morning, Ropp awoke and didn’t know where he was, who he was. He told his parents, “I need to go to the hospital.”

Blood work and tests at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington revealed a grim picture.

“The last thing I remember is the nurses and doctors basically saying I was lucky to be alive,” Ropp said.

Among other issues, he had 12 ulcers in his stomach and throat … “Probably from drinking and throwing up,” he said.

Ropp was hospitalized from Monday to Saturday. He returned home and was sober for 44 days. He received a call that he would be heading to Seattle for work, but before leaving, met up with some buddies — they were unaware of the depth of his problem — and, “I cracked a beer,” he said.

“I said, ‘If I can just stick to beer, I’ll be alright,’” he said.

For four months in Seattle, Ropp limited his drinking to a beer or two with dinner each night. Yet, after his crew completed the bulk of its work, it stayed on a while to “make sure everything fits and is going right.”

“At that time, I started getting back into the hard stuff because I knew work wasn’t going to be so busy the next day,” Ropp said. “I knew the path I was going on was the same path that I was on before I left (for Seattle). I told my boss I needed to go home and I needed to get help.”

It meant a second stay at OSF St. Joseph in October 2019. He was in for four days and upon returning home was sober for a couple of weeks.

Then …

“I don’t know what triggered it, but I hopped back on,” Ropp said.

By now his friends realized there was a problem. Ropp entered a rehabilitation facility in Peoria, but after two hours, called his parents to come and pick him up.

When he got back to Minonk, he wasted no time.

“I went uptown to a general store and got more booze and started drinking again,” he said.

A helpless feeling? You bet.

Ropp knew he needed to quit, but during his hospitalizations had experienced withdrawals and anxiety. It was intense.

“I knew the alcohol would take that away,” he said.

So Ropp continued to drink, though in 2020, he did so only on three occasions. The first was when he thought he could handle beer only. He could not. The second was when, while on a job in New Jersey, he and a co-worker decided to take a weekend trip into New York City.

Taking medication to aid his recovery, Ropp reasoned he could go “a night or two” of drinking in New York and be OK. He wound up drinking for five and asked his boss to take him to a hospital.

It meant another four-day hospital stay. He returned to work in New Jersey, but on Dec. 12, made a fateful decision. An avid University of Illinois basketball fan, Ropp was in his hotel room awaiting the televised Braggin’ Rights game between Illinois and Missouri.

He decided to buy a six-pack of Bud Light, telling himself. “If all I have is six beers, I can watch the game and I’ll be alright.”

The next day, with a full slate of NFL games on TV, he purchased a 12-pack. It spiraled from there over the next three days.

“I called my brother (Neil) crying. I contacted friends from back home, said I needed help,” Ropp said. “This, I would say, was my biggest wakeup call. I’m in New Jersey. I’m 13, 14 hours from home. There were four of them. I got a hold of them on Wednesday morning, and four people hop in a car to head to New Jersey through a blizzard to pick me up and take me home.”

Ropp’s voice cracked with emotion. It meant the world that they cared so deeply.

The friends — Ryan Barth, Drew Barth, Derek May and Jenna Souhrada — were unable to make it through the blizzard. They contacted police in New Jersey to check on Ropp and an ambulance took him to a local hospital.

“I woke up and I honestly had no clue where I was. I just knew I was in a hospital,” Ropp said.

On Thursday morning — Dec. 17, 2020 — Ropp walked out of the New Jersey hospital.

“I haven’t had a sip since,” he said.

A triumph? It’s too early to call it that.

Ropp counted down the days to his one-year anniversary of sobriety. It had become a goal, but …

“I know in this journey, one year is just a stepping stone,” he said. “So I kind of looked at it as just another day. It (the battle) is 24-7, 365. When it (a year) hit, I knew it was just another day, but at the same time it was very emotional because I knew what it took to get there.”

It’s been a team effort. Basketball is that way — players on a court working toward a common goal. This is a collective effort of Ropp, his family, friends, former teammates, coaches, etc.

Foremost are his parents. During Ropp’s initial hospital stay, Darrell Ropp would go to work, then be at his side at night. Each night, before getting up to leave, he would fist bump his son and say simply, “FIGHT!”

Similarly, Connie Ropp “has never left my side,” Nate said.

“My mom … I’ve put her through some bad times,” he added. “I don’t know how I’ll ever pay her back for it.”

Ropp, 29, meets some of his former Fieldcrest teammates — Taylor Baxter, Michael Winkler, Zach Meyer and Matt Stevenson — “once a week or so” in Bloomington for dinner.

“They’ve been really supportive and they know the whole story … they’ve seen it,” Ropp said.

So have friends he hangs out with frequently in Minonk, Trent Hartzler and Reed Klendworth. Ropp also has remained close with Eureka native Chris Martin, a former assistant basketball coach at Elmhurst and now head coach at Loras College.

“They all know my story and it’s just as much of a battle for them as it is for me,” Ropp said. “They won’t let me mess up. They won’t let me give in. That’s where my appreciation for them will never be enough.”

A 2010 Fieldcrest graduate, Ropp was a first-team all-stater and averaged 21.6 points per game as a senior on a 29-1 team. It meant a lot at the time and still has a place in his heart.

But this?

“I’ve come to figure out what real life truly is about,” Ropp said. “This past year, I’ve done so many things that in the past 10 years I have not done without drinking. I saw the person I call my little brother, Grant Jochums, marry the love of his life sober, and I had the best time of my life at that wedding. I went to three ballparks without drinking … if I went to a Cubs game or a Sox game or any baseball game (in the past), I was more there for the beer than I was to sit and watch the game.

“I’m praying and hoping every day. Every day is a battle. But every day that I’m sober is the next step to living this beautiful life I’m living right now.”

Ropp worked in Pennsylvania from May to October this year with no problems. Back home, when he goes to bars at Minonk Lanes or Stimp’s, he drinks water or Dr Pepper. Both bars now make sure Dr Pepper is available for him. It speaks to the community support he is receiving.

Ropp’s hope is that by sharing his story, others will seek the help they need.

“I want people to understand it doesn’t matter how far you fall, there are always people out there … whether it’s a doctor, your parents, your family, friends,” Ropp said. “There is always somebody out there willing to help you.

“But you have to reach out. You have to talk to people, and just know that it’s true strength and courage once you realize there’s a problem and you admit that there’s a problem.”

As for his battle, Ropp said simply:

“We’re on to Year 2 and let’s let the journey live on.”

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

