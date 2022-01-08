Kindred: Football loses loyal and trusted friend in Barb Segobiano

The air was a bit chilly in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2015. Yet, in a parking lot near Toyota Stadium, the Segobiano family was warm and fuzzy at a tailgate prior to Illinois State’s FCS National Championship football game against North Dakota State.

Chris Highland, grandson of Paul and Barb Segobiano, was ISU’s senior All-American long snapper. The family arrived in the Dallas area in force — 31 strong and revved up for the Redbirds’ first national title game appearance.

Noticeably absent was Barb Segobiano, who was unable to travel because of a recent bout with pneumonia. She was in Bloomington at a watch party hosted by her daughter in-law, Cindy Segobiano.

“The rest of us are all here, and we know Mom is here in spirit,” said Pam Highland, mother of Chris and one of Paul and Barb Segobiano’s five children. “I just talked to her and she said, ‘I put my red hat on this morning and I’m ready to go.’”

It was football. Of course she was ready.

Barb Segobiano had a sizable place in her heart for blocking, tackling and, yes, long snappers. She helped her husband run the Bloomington Knockers youth football program for 58 years. When she died Monday at age 88, a family lost its matriarch and football lost a loyal and trusted friend.

Barb Segobiano’s devotion to the Knockers program included washing and drying uniforms for each of the four age groups … roughly 120 uniforms every Sunday during the 12-week season. She also oversaw an annual candy sale to help fund the program.

She watched her sons, Mike, Mark and Matt, play for the Knockers. Mark and Matt later coached in the program, with Mark and his son, Brian, taking over the Knockers following the 2014 season.

Pam Highland and her sister, Paula Weiland, have helped in the program as well, Pam with concessions for home games and Paula with cheerleaders. It has been a family endeavor and, as Pam Highland pointed out in that Frisco parking lot, “We live, die and breathe football.”

“That was Mom’s thing,” she said. “She made the comment, ‘Sure, we do family events together … weddings, birthdays, anniversaries. But there’s nothing like getting this far in a football atmosphere.’”

Barb Segobiano thrived on the anticipation and excitement of it all. You had the feeling she’d love to strap on a helmet and shoulder pads and play the game.

Instead, she immersed herself in other aspects of it, making sure those who played had what they needed to learn the game and perform at their best.

Doing it for the youth of her beloved west side of Bloomington added to the passion. She considered it her responsibility … and that of her family.

“The one thing I think we’ve taught our children, and our grandchildren, is that you must give back to the community,” she told me in 2005. “Community service is so important to the Segobiano family.”

At the time, she had emerged from cancer treatments but was battling other health problems requiring daily attention.

“I have my up days and my down days,” she said.

On the “up days,” she continued to go to White Oak Park, the Knockers’ home field, on Saturdays in the fall. She and Paul routinely were at the field by 7:30 a.m. to prepare for games that began at 1 p.m.

They worked so kids could play … thousands of them over the years. When they stepped away on a sunny October day in 2014, they took comfort in knowing the program would still be run by Segobianos (Mark and Brian).

A few months later, there was heartbreak in Frisco when Illinois State fell to North Dakota State, 29-27, on a touchdown in the final minute. There were tears at Toyota Stadium and, surely, on the face of Barb Segobiano back in Bloomington.

It didn’t detract from the reality her grandson — a former Knocker — had played in a national championship game. The trip south was a grand one for her family. Paul called it “depressing” that his wife could not attend, but said during that pregame tailgate: “We’ll take our memories back for her.”

Now, he and his family cling to memories of her that go beyond football.

But also, many that include it.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

