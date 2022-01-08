Kindred: Football loses loyal and trusted friend in Barb Segobiano

Paul Segobiano, right, and his wife, Barb, watch balloons that were released in their honor Saturday at One Normal Plaza prior to a Bloomington Knockers youth football game. The Segobianos stepped down from the program after 58 years. Barb Segobiano died Monday at age 88.
Dan McNeile
The air was a bit chilly in Frisco, Texas, on Jan. 10, 2015. Yet, in a parking lot near Toyota Stadium, the Segobiano family was warm and fuzzy at a tailgate prior to
Illinois State’s FCS National Championship football game against North Dakota State.
Chris Highland, grandson of
Paul and Barb Segobiano, was ISU’s senior All-American long snapper. The family arrived in the Dallas area in force — 31 strong and revved up for the Redbirds’ first national title game appearance.
Noticeably absent was Barb Segobiano, who was unable to travel because of a recent bout with pneumonia. She was in Bloomington at a watch party hosted by her daughter in-law, Cindy Segobiano.
“The rest of us are all here, and we know Mom is here in spirit,” said Pam Highland, mother of Chris and one of Paul and Barb Segobiano’s five children. “I just talked to her and she said, ‘I put my red hat on this morning and I’m ready to go.’”
It was football. Of course she was ready.
Barb Segobiano had a sizable place in her heart for blocking, tackling and, yes, long snappers. She helped her husband run the Bloomington Knockers youth football program for 58 years.
When she died Monday at age 88, a family lost its matriarch and football lost a loyal and trusted friend.
Barb Segobiano’s devotion to the Knockers program included washing and drying uniforms for each of the four age groups … roughly 120 uniforms every Sunday during the 12-week season. She also oversaw an annual candy sale to help fund the program.
She watched her sons, Mike, Mark and Matt, play for the Knockers. Mark and Matt later coached in the program, with Mark and his son, Brian, taking over the Knockers following the 2014 season.
Paul Segobiano, Fr. Rick Schneider, Barb Segobiano
Pam Highland and her sister, Paula Weiland, have helped in the program as well, Pam with concessions for home games and Paula with cheerleaders. It has been a family endeavor and, as Pam Highland pointed out in that Frisco parking lot, “We live, die and breathe football.”
“That was Mom’s thing,” she said. “She made the comment, ‘Sure, we do family events together … weddings, birthdays, anniversaries. But there’s nothing like getting this far in a football atmosphere.’”
Barb Segobiano thrived on the anticipation and excitement of it all. You had the feeling she’d love to strap on a helmet and shoulder pads and play the game.
Instead, she immersed herself in other aspects of it, making sure those who played had what they needed to learn the game and perform at their best.
In this 2014 file photo, Barb Segobiano points to a photograph which she believes shows her father, Harry H. Thompson, when he was senior officer aboard the USS Narwhal (SS-167), a submarine at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack on Dec. 7, 1941.
STEVE SMEDLEY, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Doing it for the youth of her beloved west side of Bloomington added to the passion. She considered it her responsibility … and that of her family.
“The one thing I think we’ve taught our children, and our grandchildren, is that you must give back to the community,” she told me in 2005. “Community service is so important to the Segobiano family.”
At the time, she had emerged from cancer treatments but was battling other health problems requiring daily attention.
“I have my up days and my down days,” she said.
From left to right, Barb and Alice Thompson, posed for an Easter picture in 1941 in Honolulu, several months before they survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Now Barb Segobiano, 86, she reflected last week on the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.
BARB SEGOBIANO, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
On the “up days,” she continued to go to White Oak Park, the Knockers’ home field, on Saturdays in the fall. She and Paul routinely were at the field by 7:30 a.m. to prepare for games that began at 1 p.m.
They worked so kids could play … thousands of them over the years. When they stepped away on a sunny October day in 2014, they took comfort in knowing the program would still be run by Segobianos (Mark and Brian).
A few months later, there was heartbreak in Frisco when Illinois State fell to North Dakota State, 29-27, on a touchdown in the final minute. There were tears at Toyota Stadium and, surely, on the face of Barb Segobiano back in Bloomington.
It didn’t detract from the reality her grandson — a former Knocker — had played in a national championship game. The trip south was a grand one for her family. Paul called it “depressing” that his wife could not attend, but said during that pregame tailgate: “We’ll take our memories back for her.”
Now, he and his family cling to memories of her that go beyond football.
But also, many that include it.
Photos: A season to remember for ISU football
New Hampshire-Illinois State
New Hampshire's Dougie Moss (23) recovers a fumble from Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson (5) after hit by New Hampshire's Akil Anderson in the first half of their NCAA FCS semifinal college football game Saturday in Durham, N.H.
Joe Deacon
042714-blm-spt-10isufoot
Illinois State University running back James Graham runs into a teammate during the team's Spring Showcase, Saturday, at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
042714-blm-spt-11isufoot
Illinois State University quarterback Blake Winkleris caught by defender Andre Allen during the team's Spring Showcase, Saturday, at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
042714-blm-spt-6isufoot
Illinois State University quarterback Blake Winkler runs for daylight during the team's Spring Showcase, Saturday, at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
042714-blm-spt-4isufoot
Illinois State University quarterback Blake Winkler runs for daylight during the team's Spring Showcase, Saturday, at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
042714-blm-spt-2isufoot
Illinois State University receiver Cameron Meredith makes a touchdown catch as teammate Tevin Allen attempts to stop him Saturday during the team's Spring Showcase at Hancock Stadium i n Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
042714-blm-spt-1isufoot
Illinois State University receiver Cameron Meredith makes a catch as defender Davontae Harris hauls him down Saturday, April 26, 2014, during the team's Spring Showcase at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
080814-blm-spt-10isufoot
Illinois State University linebackers run through drills on the first day of practice for the Redbird football team.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
080814-blm-spt-4isufoot
Illinois State University player C. J. Laros practices catching punts on the first day of practice for the Redbird football team.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
080814-blm-spt-3isufoot
Illinois State strength and conditioning coach Terry Joria helps safety Soniel Estime through stretching exercises on the first day of practice Thursday at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
080814-blm-spt-2isufoot
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson throws a pass on the first day of practice earlier this month.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
080814-blm-spt-1isufoot
Illinois State transfer linebacker Oshay Dunmore (28) sprints through a drill as teammates Cody Cameron (94) and Dean Helt, middle, step through their placements during the first day of practice Thursday at Hancock Stadium in Normal. For more photos from practice, visit online at
. pantagraph.com
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
092714-blm-loc-tailgate
Deandre Bates, 12, spins the tailgate wheel at the Mid-Illini Credit Union tent Saturday during the CommUniversity tailgate event next to Hancock stadium in Normal. McLean County Chamber of Commerce and Illinois State University athletics sponsored the event, which was before the ISU football game.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
092814-blm-spt-isufoot1
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich surveys the Austin Peay defense during a 69-yard touchdown run Saturday night at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Coprich and the Redbirds rolled to 55-6 win.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
092814-blm-spt-isufoot2
Illinois State's Khalil Pleas tries to break away from Austin Peay's Adam Noble in Saturday night's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
092814-blm-spt-isufoot3
Illinois State's Dontae McCoy (3) pursues Austin Peay's Justin Roberson earlier this season. McCoy and his teammates hope to chase down a Missouri Valley Football Conference title on Saturday against Southern Illinois at Hancock Stadium.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
100514-blm-spt-1isufoot
Illinois State's Tevin Allen (1) races down the sideline in front of teammates en route to a 95-yard kickoff return against South Dakota State earlier this month at Hancock Stadium. The Redbirds are averaging 36.3 yards per kickoff return to rank first nationally in FCS.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
100514-blm-spt-2isufoot
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich (25) runs for a touchdown against South Dakota State last year at Hancock Stadium. Coprich and the second-ranked Redbirds play South Dakota State on Saturday at Brookings, S.D.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
100514-blm-spt-3isufoot
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson barks out signals against South Dakota State in a game last season at Hancock Stadium. Roberson, an Indiana transfer, leads the Redbirds into Saturday's 11 a.m. season opener at Iowa.
Ed Thompson
100514-blm-spt-3isufoot
Illinois State University quarterback Tre Roberson calls a play in the first quarter against South Dakota State at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
100514-blm-spt-4isufoot
Illinois State's Collin Keoshian pressures South Dakota State quarterback Zach Lujan in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal. The Redbird defense forced four turnovers on the day.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
100514-blm-spt-5isufoot
During a brief moment of sunshine, a pass by South Dakota State's Zach Lujan is incomplete to Trevor Wesley, 80, as Illinois State University's 14 dives in the second quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
102614-blm-spt-isufoot1
Illinois State's Davontae Harris tackles Missouri State's Julian Burton on a punt return Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Hancock Stadium in Normal. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
102614-blm-spt-isufoot6
Illinois State's Davontae Harris tackles Missouri State's Ryan Heaston Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, THE PANTAGRAPH
102614-blm-spt-isufoot7
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson looks for receiver under pressure from Missouri State's James Barnes in Saturday night's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
102614-blm-spt-isufoot8
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich looks for opening in the Missouri State's defense Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal. He rushed for 148 years in the Redbirds' victory.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
102614-blm-spt-isufoot9
Missouri State's Phoenix Johnson runs the ball for yardage against Illinois State Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Hancock Stadium in Normal. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
102614-blm-spt-isufoot10
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson reaches to hand the ball to teammate Marshaun Coprich Saturday, Oct. 25, 2014, at Hancock Stadium in Normal. CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
CARLOS T. MIRANDA
110214-blm-spt-2isu
Northern Iowa's Mac O'Brien, center, celebrates after taking down Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich, left, during the first half of the game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
110214-blm-spt-4isu
Northern Iowa's Brion Carnes gets tackled by Illinois State's David Perkins, left, and Teddy Corwin during the first half of the game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
110214-blm-spt-5isu
Illinois State senior wide receiver Lechein Neblett, left, escapes a tackle by Northern Iowa's Tate Omli during a game Nov. 1 in Cedar Falls, Iowa. Neblett has thrived this season after being sidelined by knee surgery in 2013.
COURTNEY COLLINS, Lee News Service
110214-blm-spt-6isu
Illinois State's Cameron Meredith makes the catch as Northern Iowa's Deiondre' Hall is there to tackle him during the first half of the game Saturday, Nov. 1, 2014, in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
COURTNEY COLLINS/Courier Staff Photographer
110914-blm-spt-1isufoot
Illinois State University ball carrier Leichein Neblett (85) is brought down by Youngstown State's Nate Dorch (27) and Christian Bryan (2) in the first quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
110914-blm-spt-1isufoot
Illinois State's Leichein Neblett is brought down by Youngstown State's Nate Dorch, left, and Christian Bryan in the first quarter of Saturday's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-2isufoot
Illinois State University's Dion Starnes (13) hits Youngstown State's Martin Ruiz (29) in the first quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
110914-blm-spt-2isufoot
Illinois State defensive back Dion Starnes (13) hits Youngstown State running back Martin Ruiz in the first quarter of Saturday's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-3isufoot
Illinois State University's Tevin Allen (1) forces Youngstown State's Jody Webb (20) into the air with ISU's Pat Meehan (33) in the first quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
110914-blm-spt-3isufoot
Illinois State University's Tevin Allen (1) forces Youngstown State's Jody Webb (20) into the air with ISU's Pat Meehan (33) in the first quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-4isufoot
Illinois State University's Tevin Allen (1) runs in the second quarter of play against Youngstown State at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
110914-blm-spt-4isufoot
Illinois State University's Tevin Allen (1) runs in the second quarter of play against Youngstown State at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-5isufoot
Illinois State University ball carrier Marshaun Coprich (25) is brought down by Youngstown State's Antoine Cox (32), with ISU's Lechein Neblett (85) and Mark Spelman (54), in the second quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
110914-blm-spt-5isufoot
Illinois State University ball carrier Marshaun Coprich (25) is brought down by Youngstown State's Antoine Cox (32), with ISU's Lechein Neblett (85) and Mark Spelman (54), in the second quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-6isufoot
Illinois State University's James O'Shaughnessy (80) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with ISU's Joe Farmer (84) at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY
110914-blm-spt-6isufoot
Illinois State University's James O'Shaughnessy (80) celebrates his second quarter touchdown with ISU's Joe Farmer (84) at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-7isufoot
Illinois State University's quarterback Tre Roberson (5) fakes a handoff to Marshaun Coprich (25) in the first quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-7isufoot
Illinois State University's quarterback Tre Roberson (5) fakes a handoff to Marshaun Coprich (25) in the first quarter of play at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 8, 2014.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
110914-blm-spt-8isufoot
Illinois State's Tevin Allen (1) and Oshay Dunmire bring down Youngstown State's Jody Webb in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
112314-blm-spt-3isufoot
Illinois State University's Cameron Meredith (19), has a pass reception broken up by Southern Illinois University's Boo Rodgers (29) in the first quarter at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 22, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
112314-blm-spt-4isufoot
Illinois State University's Lechein Neblett (85) scores on a 70 yard pass from Tre Roberson, as Southern Illinois University's Ryan Neal (36) slides across the turf in the first quarter at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 22, 2014. STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
112314-blm-spt-5isufoot
Illinois State University's Nick Aussieker (95), kicks the extra point after Lechein Neblett ran in a 70 yard pass from Tre Roberson in the the first quarter at Hancock Stadium in Normal, Saturday, November 22, 2014. Holding is James O'Shaughnessy, (80). STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
122114-blm-spt-isufoot1
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich looks for room to run against New Hampshire's defense in the first half during their NCAA FCS semifinal game Saturday in Durham, N.H.
Joe Deacon
C.J. Laros
Illinois State' C.J. Laros punts the ball against Eastern Illinois during their nonconference game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Cameron Meredith
Illinois State's Cameron Meredith (19) celebrates a 28-yard touchdown after catching a pass from quarterback Tre Roberson pass in the final seconds of the first half against South Dakota State on Saturday at ISU's Hancock Stadium.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Dalton Keene
South Dakota State running back Zach Zenner (31) is dragged down by Illinois State defensive lineman Dalton Keene (98) during the first quarter of their game Saturday at Hancock Stadium.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
David Perkins
Illinois State' David Perkins celebrates after one of the Redbirds' four interceptions against Eastern Illinois earlier this season at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Perkins made a clutch interception against Western Illiniois late in Saturday's game, helping to set up a game-winning field goal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs UNI
Illinois State defensive back Mike Banks (24) breaks up a pass to Northern Iowa receiver Kevin Vereen Jr. during their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State defensive end David Perkins celebrates after making a sack against Northern Iowa in a Dec. 6 Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game at Hancock Stadium. Perkins is a transfer from Ohio State, which will play Oregon for the College Football Playoff national championship on Jan. 12.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Northern Iowa fan Frank Atchison of Arlington Heights ponders the Panthers' loss to Illinois State in their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (25) works for yardage against Northern Iowa during their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State fans did the wave as the Redbirds faced Northern Iowa in a Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State mascot Reggie Redbird dances as ISU fans try to stay warm during the team's recent Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State University band members came dressed for the cold as the Redbirds took on Northern Iowa in a Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State University fans whoop it up as the Redbirds go on to defeat Northern Iowa in their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich tries to avoid a tackle against Northern Iowa during their Football Championship Subdivision second-round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Northern Iowa receiver Chad Owens (19) is brought down by Illinois State defensive back Tevin Allen (1) during their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Northern Iowa defensive lineman Wyatt Peiffer warms his feet during his contest with Illinois State during their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal. UNI struggled against ISU in the first half as the cold seemed to slow their offense and defense.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Northern Iowa quarterback Brion Carnes fades back under pressure from Illinois State linemenduring their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Northern Iowa alumnus Jason DeWitt of Cedar Falls, Iowa, watches as Illinois State seems to leave the Panthers in the cold during their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
James O'Shaughnessy, TE
Illinois State tight end James O'Shaughnessy celebrates in the end zone after scoring against Northern Iowa late in their Football Championship Subdivision second round playoff game in December 2014 at Hancock Stadium.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State's Cameron Meredith hauls in a 2-yard touchdown catch from Tre Roberson in Saturday's 41-21 FCS playoff win over Northern Iowa at Hancock Stadium. A converted quarterback, Meredith has become a top-notch receiver.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Northern Iowa defensive back Deiondre' Hall (1) attempts to deny a pass to Illinois State receiver Cameron Meredith along the sideline in the first quarter of their FCS second-round playoff game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Referees allowed the completion to stand and the Redbirds' drive resulted in a touchdown.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State vs. UNI
Illinois State defensive back DraShane Glass (14) is poised to recover a fumble during a second-round FCS playoff game against Northern Iowa on Dec. 6 at Hancock Stadium. Glass has been a key contributor for the Redbirds despite missing his 2-year-old son, Jayden, who lives in Texas.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Illinois State-Eastern Washington
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (35) lunges for yardage against Eastern Washington during their FCS playoff quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. Coprich had 258 yards and four touchdowns in ISU's 59-46 win.
Joe Deacon
ISU 25 Coprich TD SAS
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich runs for a touchdown against Indiana State's Clay Guest last year at Hancock Stadium. Coprich has rushed for 604 yards and 10 touchdowns heading into Saturday's game at Indiana State.
Randy Kindred
Jermaine Barton, OL
Senior Jermaine Barton (70) is a key man on an offensive line that has helped the 2014 Illinois State football team lead the Missouri Valley Football Conference in rushing, scoring and total offense.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
Mike Banks, DB
Illinois State cornerback Mike Banks breaks up a pass in a 2014 game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
ISU Spring Showcase
Illinois State coach Brock Spack has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, which goes annually to the FCS national Coach of the Year.
Dan McNeile
Jamal Towns
Illinois State' Jamal Towns catches a punt during a Sept. 13 victory over Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium. Towns and the Redbirds are now in the Top 25 of both FCS national polls.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Jamal Towns
Illinois State' Jamal Towns carries the ball during Saturday's nonconference game against Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Lighting up the night for Redbirds
The Illinois State University marching band plays the school fight song before a large gathering Thursday evening on the uptown Normal traffic circle to get ready for the start of homecoming week. Homecoming runs Sept. 29 through Oct.
DAVID PROEBER, The Pantagraph
Lighting up the night for Redbirds
Reggie Redbird and other fans admire the red and white lights that were turned on to mark homecoming at Illinois State University during the first annual uptown tree-lighting ceremony, Sept. 25, 2014.
DAVID PROEBER, Pantagraph file photo
Marcus Hall, Austin Teitsma
Illinois defensive lineman Austin Teitsma (44) battles Ohio State offensive lineman Marcus Hall in a game last season in Champaign. Teitsma, a senior, brings strength to an Illini line that looks to be improved through experience and depth.
Dan McNeile
Marshaun Coprich
Illinois State's Marshaun Coprich runs for a 32-yard touchdown against South Dakota State last season at Hancock Stadium. The All-American Coprich is facing a felony drug charge and was suspended indefinitely Monday by ISU head coach Brock Spack.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Marshaun Coprich
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich heads to the end zone on a 69-yard touchdown run against Austin Peay earlier this season at Hancock Stadium in Normal. Coprich was added to the Walter Payton Award watch list on Tuesday.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Marshaun Coprich
Illinois State' Marshaun Coprich avoids a reach from Eastern Illinois' D.J. Bland during their nonconference game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Mike Banks 2 for Friday, Dec. 5, 2014
Illinois State cornerback Mike Banks (24) breaks up a pass against Northern Iowa during a 2012 game. Banks and the Redbirds will face UNI on Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs at Hancock Stadium.
Dan McNeile
Pat Meehan
Illinois State linebacker Pat Meehan tackles Eastern Illinois quarterback Andrew Manley during their nonconference game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Pat Meehan, Mike Banks
Eastern Illinois' Taylor Duncan is tackled by Illinois State teammates Pat Meehan, left, and Mike Banks during Saturday's game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Reggie Redbird
Illinois State mascot Reggie Redbird leads the student section in a cheer during Saturday's nonconference game against Eastern Illinois at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Taylor Duncan, Dontae McCoy
Eastern Illinois' Taylor Duncan runs past Illinois State's Dontae McCoy during their nonconference game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Teddy Corwin
Illinois State's Teddy Corwin sacks Eastern Illinois quarterback Andrew Manley during Saturday's nonconference game at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Teddy Corwin, Jalen Whitlow
Eastern Illinois quarterback Jalen Whitlow tries to elude Illinois State's Teddy Corwin during their nonconference game Saturday at Hancock Stadium in Normal.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tre Roberson
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson calls a play during the first quarter of the Redbirds' homecoming game against South Dakota State on Saturday at Hancock Stadium. Roberson was named the Missouri Valley Football Conference Newcomer of the Week for his performance.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Vernon Adams Jr.
Eastern Washington quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. leaves defenders in his wake as he steps in for a touchdown in a game at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. Adams and the Eagles host Illinois State in an FCS quarterfinal playoff game Saturday.
Joe Deacon
090714-blm-spt-isufoot1
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson looks for receiver earlier this season against Mississippi Valley State at Hancock Stadium. Roberson and the Redbirds play host to Northern Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday in an FCS second-round playoff game.
Dan McNeile
090714-blm-spt-isufoot5
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson throws a pass against Mississippi Valley State earlier this season. Roberson and the Redbirds play at New Hampshire on Saturday in the FCS national semifinals.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
120714-blm-loc-2fans
ISU football players celebrate after defeating Northern Iowa earlier this season. The team will be honored and thank fans next week for its second-place finish in the FCS title game.
120714-blm-loc-3fans
Fans cheer for the Redbirds during Saturday's game against Northern Iowa.
Illinois St Eastern Washington Football
Illinois State reciver Cameron Meredith is forced out of bounds by an Eastern Washington defensive player in the first half of Saturday's FCS quarterfinal game at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. The Redbirds won, 59-46.
Dan McNeile
Illinois St Eastern Washington Football
Illinois State receiver Cameron Meredith (19) tries to reach through Eastern Washington's Tevin McDonald (7) and Rashad Wadood for a high pass in the first half of Saturday's FCS quarterfinal game in Cheney, Wash.
Dan McNeile
Illinois St Eastern Washington Football
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich (35) lunges for yardage against Eastern Washington during their FCS playoff quarterfinal game Saturday at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. Coprich had 258 yards and four touchdowns in ISU's 59-46 win.
Dan McNeile
Illinois St Eastern Washington Football
Illinois State running back Marshaun Coprich runs the ball against Eastern Washington during the first half their quarterfinal playoff game.
Associated Press
Tre Roberson
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson totaled 37 touchdowns for the Redbirds this season, 10 rushing and 27 passing. Only four other FCS players had more than the junior transfer from Indiana.
CARLOS T. MIRANDA, The Pantagraph
Tre Roberson Marshaun Coprich
Illinois State quarterback Tre Roberson (5) fakes a handoff to tailback Marshaun Coprich in last season's November game against Youngstown State at Hancock Stadium in Normal. The Redbirds open spring practice Saturday.
STEVE SMEDLEY, The Pantagraph
Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!