Kindred: Fifty years later, Title IX alive and thriving from driveways to center court

As the car traveled a mile or two west this week toward a convenient store fountain drink, an arching shot and ensuing swish caught the driver’s eye.

In the rearview mirror, he got a glimpse of one more shot. Again, nothing but net.

The shooter was a young girl who appeared to be junior high age, maybe younger. The release was smooth and fundamentally sound.

With the drink in hand — a refreshing Diet Mountain Dew — it was time to head east toward home. The shooter was still in the driveway. She dribbled to her left, set her feet and let it fly.

Swish.

Often, Title IX plays out in public form on a field or court or track with fans in the stands. This weekend, a Title IX emblem is displayed on Redbird Arena’s Doug Collins Court for the IHSA Girls State Basketball Tournaments.

It recognizes the 50th anniversary of landmark legislation that mandated equal opportunities for women in education and, in turn, sports. Illinois State University athletics is celebrating it with events throughout the school year.

That is a great thing.

So was this … a young girl honing her skills in anticipation of what lies ahead. She will have the chance to compete in a sport she loves and, clearly, has the ability to play.

Fifty years sounds like a long time, but Title IX should not be considered “old.” It is timely as ever, providing opportunities that mean as much for today’s aspiring female athletes as in 1972.

Some may be vaguely familiar with Title IX, others not at all. That’s OK. They keep it vibrant with their participation and performance. Title IX at 50 is alive and thriving everywhere you turn, a victory to be sure.

Title IX has impacted thousands of families. Mine is one.

My wife got in on the ground floor in the 1970s, playing high school volleyball, basketball and softball, then college volleyball and softball for a year. She later coached softball. Our daughters played high school softball, both reaching state tournaments. One was on a state championship team, the other played four years in college.

My sister in-law played softball at Illinois State, then became a Hall of Fame high school softball coach and, later, a college coach. My niece won a state volleyball championship in Indiana and earned the opportunity to play in college.

Each of them learned the importance of teamwork, formed friendships and gained life lessons inherent to playing sports and chasing a common goal. You can’t attach a value to that or fully repay it. You simply appreciate the chance to experience it all, from hitting balls off a tee in the backyard to standing in a batter’s box at the state tournament.

Of the many basketball options on television this weekend, the remote at our house has landed frequently on the IHSA Girls State Tournaments.

On Thursday, there was the chance to watch Fieldcrest in Class 2A. The Knights’ head coach, Mitch Neally, is a terrific teacher, coach, person and role model. He stands for the right things and his team did as well in the school’s first Final Four appearance.

Fieldcrest rallied valiantly from double-digit deficits to suffer narrow losses in the semifinals and third-place game. The Knights’ spirit served as a billboard for unity, competitive fire and, ultimately, Title IX.

Among Neally’s assistant coaches is his wife, the former Kate Seibring. She represents the impact of Title IX as well, having starred as a player at Normal Community High School and Illinois Wesleyan. Now she helps coach and mentor the next generation of players. Likely, that is what legislators hoped for 50 years ago … a “pay it forward” aspect to opportunities for females.

On Friday, we watched Morton recover from a lopsided semifinal loss to win the Class 3A third-place game. The Potters’ determination was palpable and made you happy they had one last chance to compete, go out on a high.

Friday also showcased the marvelous talents of Barrington all-stater Sophie Swanson, who had 35 points in a Class 4A semifinal win over Bolingbrook. A junior, she has committed to Purdue.

Swanson mixed drives to the basket with five 3-pointers in a dazzling performance. There is no cheering in the press box, but in your living room, it’s OK. So a retired sports editor applauded Swanson’s effort.

Not long ago, she was the young girl shooting jumpers in her driveway.

Long live Title IX.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0