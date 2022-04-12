Kindred: Colonoscopy leads to brain surgery … maybe my journey can help you

It had been 10 years, a mile marker when a previous colonoscopy was clear. So the calendar and physician agreed. It was time for another colonoscopy.

The ears listened and the brain processed it.

“OK,” they concurred. “Let’s do it.”

What came next looked to be routine. It was not, and that is the most fortunate thing to happen to this 64-year-old retired sports editor in a long time.

The procedure was set for Aug. 11 of last year and before you know it, it was over. One polyp was found and removed. All that was left was to come to, get off the bed in recovery and be on my way. Instead, when my feet hit the floor, all balance was lost and my 6-foot-2, 200-pound body was in free fall.

The fall introduced the right side of my head to the corner of a bedside table. Blood trickled down my face and I was whisked next door for a CT scan at Carle BroMenn Medical Center to determine if there was internal damage.

The scan revealed none … good news to be sure. Yet, it also showed a tumor attached to my brain above my right eye. Then came an MRI for a better look and I was diagnosed with a meningioma.

A meningioma is typically slow growing and more than 90 percent of time is benign. I know that now. My family and friends know it. We became pseudo experts on the meningioma.

Another MRI in November revealed the tumor had not grown, but had swelling associated with it. Experiencing no symptoms, the decision was mine regarding removal of the tumor. It was not an emergency, but if it began to grow, it could lead to big problems, including damage to the optic nerve and blindness.

My choice was to go ahead and have surgery, get the tumor out before it caused problems. The surgery was performed on March 30 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center by Dr. Jason Seibly and his team. Two weeks later, I am doing well and no longer have the threat of the tumor.

Leading up to it, I was hesitant to let anyone know beyond close family and friends. I was hopeful, optimistic and quite confident in Dr. Seibly. Still, I didn’t want to draw attention to myself.

So why now? Why share it with the world after being so reluctant?

Simple … the underlying message my experience sends. If you are due for a “routine” preventative test/procedure, follow through with it. In my case, going in one end led to discovering a potential threat at the other.

My meningioma may have been slowly growing all my life. Or, it may have evolved recently. Either way, I never would have known it existed until the colonoscopy.

It falls in the “God works in mysterious ways” category. The blessing is multifaceted. I was blessed to discover it, blessed to have such wonderful medical care, blessed to have my wife and daughters by my side at the hospital and later at home, where they formed a terrific “nursing team.”

My tumor was golf ball size. My golf balls typically wind up in places they can’t be found. Thank God they found this one. Pathology tests revealed it was benign, a huge blessing.

The journey has not been without laughs. One came during an MRI taken just prior to surgery on March 30. A technician asked what type of music I would prefer. I chose classic rock.

About 10 minutes into the MRI, the third song in the classic rock mix began to play.

“Knock, knock, knockin’ on heaven’s door …’’ pumped through my headphones.

Was the song an omen for a guy facing brain surgery in a half hour? Should I interrupt the MRI, take a 30-second timeout to assess the situation? Talk about your “use it or lose it” timeout.

I remained still, let the MRI and surgery go on as planned. It was the right call.

A day after surgery, I was moved from a room in the ICU to another in the nearby Progressive Care unit. Shortly after arriving, a loud voice came from a few doors down.

“Hellooo!” it bellowed, impatiently seeking to get a nurse to respond. “Hellooo!”

It went on until the busy nursing staff could get there and yes, for a non-nurse, it was entertaining. It could have been a scene from Seinfeld … Kramer in a hospital and George Costanza’s dad hounding the nurses in the next room.

It was a light moment in a journey that has included surprise, apprehension, indecision and a bit of fear. Now there is relief and a deeper appreciation for family, friends and the wonders of modern medicine.

I consider myself lucky, but it wasn’t all luck. I scheduled the colonoscopy and followed through with it. It was routine stuff.

Take note of that.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

