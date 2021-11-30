Kindred: Brian Kelly’s move ‘next level’ in deserting a college football team

A coach leaving his bowl-eligible team for another school? We’ve been here before. It happens annually in college football.

It is always “the toughest decision” of the coach’s life. He’ll tell you that. And the next time he leaves a group of players he recruited and professes to “love,” he’ll say it again.

Sunday, it was Lincoln Riley, waving goodbye to his 10-2 Oklahoma Sooners with one hand while USC filled the other with a contract reportedly worth $110 million.

Monday, it was Brian Kelly, bolting 11-1 Notre Dame for LSU and more than $100 million.

“Who can blame them?” you say. “It’s the American way. The land of opportunity, remember?”

True, but as familiar as the Riley and Kelly departures seem, one of them is next level stuff. Kelly is breaking new ground in that he is deserting a program still in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

Kelly left a team that was a lock to be No. 6 or higher in this week’s CFP rankings. If things fall their way in this weekend’s conference championship games, they are positioned to move into one of four CFP spots.

You can bet Kelly’s recruiting pitch to every player in the Notre Dame program included this: “We are Notre Dame. If you come here, you will have an opportunity to play for a national championship.”

That chance still exists for the Irish, who have won seven straight since an Oct. 2 loss to Cincinnati. Is it likely? No. But it’s on the table.

Now, their coach is on the move and what should be an exciting time is filled with angst and uncertainty. And a playoff spot, presumed to be the goal of every college football heavyweight, is apparently no match against the next big-money coaching offer.

In a perfect world, Notre Dame’s players would be focusing on their next challenge, whether it’s a CFP semifinal or a major bowl game. Instead, many are likely pondering their next school in this era of the transfer portal.

If they choose that route, good for them. The biggest prize in their sport was not enough to keep their coach around … a clear and unfortunate sign that it’s every man for himself, whether he’s a millionaire coach or a 20-year-old linebacker.

The reality is Kelly’s sudden and selfish exit tarnishes a 12-year tenure in which he restored Notre Dame to national relevance. The program was a mess when he took over for Charlie Weis in 2010.

Kelly took the Irish to the 2013 BCS national title game and to CFP berths in 2018 and 2020 while becoming the winningest coach in program history.

His first year was marred when, in an indefensible decision, he sent 20-year-old student manager Declan Sullivan up in a hydraulic scissor lift in wind gusting to 51 mph … to film practice! Sullivan died when the lift blew over and crashed to the ground.

The senseless, avoidable tragedy brought Kelly’s priorities into question. Was winning all that mattered to him? Was he so blinded by the pursuit that filming a practice was worth any risk?

Now, it is fair to question his priorities again. Was it ever about the players he recruited, what was best for them? Or was it always about their head coach and what would put him in line for the next big thing?

Kelly will be successful at LSU. He has won everywhere he has been, beginning at Division II Grand Valley State. Among his players during his 13-year stay there was Reggie Kennedy, star quarterback on Pontiac High School’s 1993 Class 3A state championship team.

Kennedy transferred to Grand Valley State from Southern Illinois, playing his final three years under Kelly. In January 1996, Kelly told me by phone Kennedy was “being brought in to be our starting quarterback.”

It didn’t happen. Early in the 1996 season, Kennedy was the backup quarterback. He went to Kelly and requested a position change that would get him on the field. Kelly accommodated him, moving Kennedy to tight end.

“We’ve been really pleased with his unselfish attitude toward wanting to win,” Kelly told me in October 1996. “He saw an opportunity to help our team, and we feel he’s going to give us a lot of production there.”

Kennedy finished that season and played the next two at tight end, contributing primarily in passing situations. His coach had worked with him to find a niche in a program that eventually won two Division II national titles before Kelly left for Central Michigan. Then it was on to Cincinnati, Notre Dame and, now, LSU.

The Grand Valley State version of Kelly came across as a coach who was driven to win, but also cared about his players. Granted, it’s difficult to tell a lot from the end of a phone line, but he seemed genuine.

If so, you would hope an element of that remains, even with the stakes and paychecks so much bigger. His actions this week suggest otherwise, and that’s a shame.

Especially for Notre Dame’s players.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

