The ink was still moist on Dave Kindred’s Atlanta High School diploma when he secured his first newspaper job. It was the summer of 1959 and Kindred, who already knew he wanted to be a sportswriter, was hired for $32 a week at the Lincoln Courier.

Lincoln was a metropolis for someone from Atlanta, located 10 miles north of the Logan County seat. Kindred, 18, was headed for Illinois Wesleyan in the fall on a Pantagraph scholarship, which meant he would work at the Bloomington paper throughout his IWU days.

But for now, it was the Lincoln Courier, and payday was unique.

“Every Friday, the managing editor came around and gave me $32 in one-dollar bills,” Kindred said. “They were sharp-edged and they looked like they’d been printed in the back shop. I thought they were paying the kids counterfeit money and hoping they never found out.”

The money was legit. And before long, the world would know Kindred was, too.

His four years at Wesleyan included playing on the baseball team and learning the ropes at The Pantagraph. Kindred (we are not related) became a full-time Pantagraph sportswriter after graduating in May 1963, but bigger things beckoned. In December 1965, he left for a job at the Louisville Courier Journal.

How did it go?

On March 31, Kindred was inducted into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame, a special honor to a guy who has been honored plenty during an illustrious career.

Kentucky was where Kindred was able to spread his journalistic wings and take flight as one of the best sportswriters to ever do it.

He playfully called the induction in Lexington “a trip back to when I had hair,” but his 12 years in Louisville were no joke. Working for the Courier Journal and the Louisville Times, an afternoon paper, he went from a copy editor to a renowned writer and columnist.

Among his subjects were heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, a Louisville native who grew up Cassius Clay, and legendary Kentucky basketball coach Adolph Rupp.

“It was like my first step on where I wanted to get,” Kindred said of the Louisville opportunity. “That first year, in 1966, I went from writing about Saybrook-Arrowsmith to writing about Adolph Rupp and Muhammad Ali.

“My first full-time beat was covering University of Kentucky basketball in 1966-67, the year after they lost to Texas Western (in the NCAA title game). It was Rupp’s worst year ever, 13-13. It was not a happy year to be around him. He died in 1977, so I wrote about him all the time. I wrote about him and Ali in every way that I could while I was in Louisville.”

Now 81, Kindred continues to write. His latest book will be published in September and details how covering the Morton High School girls basketball team since his 2010 return to Illinois sustained him through dark times. The title is “My Home Team: A Sportswriter’s Life and the Redemptive Power of Small-Town Girls’ Basketball.”

Kindred says his life’s work has been “trying to make every story better than the last one.” He’s done it well enough to now be in four Halls of Fame. He also is a recipient of the PEN/ESPN Lifetime Achievement Award for Literary Sports Writing (2018) and the Associated Press Sports Editors’ Red Smith Award (1991).

He left Louisville in 1977 for the Washington Post and later wrote for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The National Sports Daily and The Sporting News. He says he “learned from what I was doing” at every stop, including The Pantagraph, but none more than in Louisville.

Hired as a copy editor, Kindred wanted to write. Courier Journal sports editor Earl Cox was aware and told him, “If you find the story, we’ll put it in the paper.”

Kindred’s wife, Cheryl, was a nurse at a Louisville psychiatric hospital. She headed to work in the morning and Kindred took their 4-year-old son, Jeff, to the newspaper. Jeff would play with a typewriter while dad made phone calls, searching for stories.

He found several. Then, one fateful day, a story was assigned to him.

“Clay is in town,” Cox said. “Go find him.”

The Kindreds did … Dave driving the champ around Ali’s old neighborhood with Jeff sitting on Ali’s lap. It began a 50-year relationship of Kindred covering Ali’s career and writing about him frequently. Throughout, Ali called him “Louisville” because of the link to his hometown.

“I wrote about him that day and found him for the next 50 years,” Kindred said.

“I got to do everything I ever wanted to do in Louisville,” he added. “I did Ali, I did Super Bowls, the Olympics, the Kentucky Derby of course.

“That was a time when newspapers were rich, they were ambitious and they were bold. Newspapers mattered more than they do now, and I say that as a person who loves newspapers.”

Newspapers loved him back, starting in Lincoln with those crisp $1 bills. The rewards got bigger from there, in bluegrass country and beyond.

In many ways, Kindred made his name in Kentucky. Fittingly, it has a home there now.

