Kindred: A-plus results from ‘Type A’ Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson

When then-Illinois State athletic director Larry Lyons introduced Leah Johnson as ISU’s new volleyball coach in June 2017, he said, “She is a bit of a Type A personality and that is good. I see that as grit and I see that as passion.”

Jaelyn Keene was in attendance at the news conference in the Hancock Stadium Club. Already, she was aware of the passion.

Johnson had met with the Redbird players a few hours earlier and Keene, an all-conference star heading into her senior season, found her to be energized and “super open to things.”

“I think that’s how we have to be also,” Keene said. “It’s nice to know we have Coach Johnson and that she’s just ready to go .. a little fireball I think.”

A fireball indeed, and now, a shining light for Redbird athletics and the university. News Thursday of her well-deserved five-year contract extension brought back memories of that first day of hearing from Johnson … what she said and how she said it.

Her eyes were wide and her voice strong as she rattled off what ISU volleyball would stand for with her as coach. A former Missouri State player and assistant coach, Johnson vowed to have a program built on respect.

“We will treat people well, we will treat one another well,” she said. “We will lead by serving. We will serve one another. We will put the team before ourselves, we will put this program before ourselves … the university and the community before ourselves. And we will work to grow. We want to make sure every single day we’re a better version of ourselves.”

There was an urge to rise from your chair and get to it, even for an aging, out-of-shape reporter with a notebook and pen. Not every introductory news conference produces that vibe.

Among the topics of the day was sports psychology. Johnson had spent time with a sports psychologist in her past. Asked what she learned, she replied, “The thing it did for me was to trust what I know.”

It was a poignant answer that, looking back, provided insight into why ISU volleyball has flourished under Johnson.

“Trust what I know” attaches value to the knowledge you’ve gained, gives credence to what you’ve experienced and what you believe in.

Johnson’s gift is her ability to get players to trust in what she knows. Courtney Pence, a junior libero when Johnson arrived, was headed to the NCAA Tournament as a senior.

Prior to a first-round NCAA match against Cincinnati, Pence said she and her teammates “had a lot of trust from the beginning” in Johnson.

It led to “trusting her and trusting the new techniques and the process that we were going through,” Pence said.

Sure, the “fireball” demanded hard work, commitment and attention to detail. The words sometimes came fast and furious. But when you believe in the message – trust in what she knows – you are willing to put the time and effort into getting better.

ISU is 104-53 in Johnson’s five seasons with five postseason berths and a current string of four NCAA Tournament bids. She has made good on those June 2017 promises. The special feeling of that day was no fluke.

During it, Johnson discussed the impact of her husband, A.J. Weissler, and their children, daughter Edith and son P.J., calling motherhood “my greatest joy and my first priority.”

“They have added such a balance to my life,” she said.

There is balance in Johnson’s coaching style as well. It was evident on an early December evening in 2019. Three days prior to a first-round NCAA match at No. 3 national seed Wisconsin, the Redbirds were practicing in Horton Field House’s North Gym.

Johnson led the players through a spirited and energized workout, offering teaching points as they scrimmaged, providing tips on Wisconsin’s tendencies. You could feel the intensity, focus. And you could hear the music. Johnson had it blaring to simulate the decibel level of Wisconsin’s noisy home arena.

Yet, there also was this: “Pawficcer” Sage, the ISU Police Department’s community engagement dog, was on hand. The players had fun interacting with their canine visitor, a refreshing reminder that in the midst of the work could be an element of play. Not every coach would allow that, much less embrace it.

Johnson did.

She is a passionate, caring dynamo with an infectious spirit and energy. It wins on the court and in the living rooms of recruits and their parents.

Kudos to ISU for extending her contract. She’s a keeper in every way.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph.

