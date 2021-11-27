Kindred: 3 generations of Meisses team up for El Paso-Gridley basketball

Was it 27 years ago? Really? The calendar insists it’s true. But 27 years?

“It doesn’t seem possible,” Tim Meiss said. “But it has been a long time.”

In 1994, Tim Meiss was in the midst of a 36-year run as Eureka High School head basketball coach. His son, Nathaniel, was a senior guard as the Hornets advanced to the Class A state championship game, losing 67-65 to Pinckneyville.

A memorable season? You bet.

This one will be as well.

Father and son are back on the same team — Nathaniel as head coach and Tim as a volunteer assistant with El Paso-Gridley. After coaching against one another in recent years — Nathaniel at Lexington and EPG, Tim at Eureka — they can plot strategy together.

What’s more, there is a Meiss in uniform. Micah Meiss, a 6-foot-3 freshman guard, is a varsity regular for his father and grandfather.

“That’s good because grandpa can say things in a different way that he (Micah) is more responsive to,” Nathaniel Meiss said. “I know that from being a player. Micah is different from me, but there was tension in understanding the difference between dad and coach. Grandpa kind of bridges that a little bit.”

Tim Meiss, an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Famer, retired in April from Eureka with a career record of 658-486. When EPG began workouts in the summer, he helped out.

While he put head coaching in his rearview mirror, largely out of a desire to attend his grandchildren’s activities, coaching was still in his heart.

“He felt like he still had stuff to contribute. He didn’t think he was all tapped out,” Nathaniel said. “So I was happy to welcome him aboard.

“I think about the state of my life … he went from dad to my coach, back to kind of dad/mentor and now he’s on my bench as my assistant. It’s quite a span, but it’s pretty special to have him around.”

EPG took a 2-0 record into Saturday night’s game against Roanoke-Benson. Every Meiss could smile about that, including Susan, who is Tim’s wife, Nathaniel’s mother and Micah’s grandmother.

She has attended more basketball games than most and, naturally, has played a role in seeing that this three-generation thing is done right.

Among her priorities was finding an appropriate wardrobe for her husband. After so many years in Eureka green and white, he would need an update to El Paso-Gridley’s colors.

“He didn’t have a lot of purple and black, so Mom had to get some things for him,” Nathaniel said. “We tried to hook him up with a few things as well, just so he’d not repeat the same shirt I gave him years ago.”

“I had a little purple, but not very much,” Tim confirmed. “Susan has been trying to expand my wardrobe.”

The new role has been a good fit in every way. Tim Meiss has welcomed being an assistant coach for the first time in more than 40 years. He is free from the added responsibilities of being a head coach.

Among those is having to plan practices.

“I used to agonize over getting the perfect practice, trying to get two hours with all of the drill work in and all the timing of it,” he said. “Now, I just leave practice, come back the next day, he (Nathaniel) gives me a practice plan, I look at what I’m supposed to do and I do it.”

There also is this: Tim Meiss wanted no part of being on the EPG payroll. As a volunteer, if he needs to miss a practice to attend one of his other grandchildfren’s activities, he can.

“I just say, ‘I can’t be at practice,’” he said “If you’re on the payroll, you feel like you’re obligated (to be there). So this is just as a volunteer.”

That’s fine with Nathaniel Meiss, who, like his father, did not enjoy their head to head battles as opposing coaches. Not only were the confrontations awkward on game night, but any time they talked basketball.

“It’s good to be able to just freely speak to each other about the team,” Nathaniel said. “It’s a lot different than it’s been over the years. You were always a little bit guarded. Because we’re both competitive, we never shared everything. It’s a different thing now, so it’s fun.”

Tim Meiss called it “great,” and added, “We’re looking forward to the rest of the season and just enjoying every opportunity.”

As it should be.

Randy Kindred is a columnist and retired sports editor at The Pantagraph. Follow Randy Kindred on Twitter: pg_kindred

