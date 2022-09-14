Kalen Mapugay cashes in on final chance, leads NCHS to Intercity boys golf crown

BLOOMINGTON — Kalen Mapugay knew this was his last chance to hold the Intercity Boys Golf Tournament trophy.

Thanks to some steel nerves on the greens Tuesday, the Normal Community senior picked up a bonus prize.

Mapugay sank several clutch par putts and fired a 3-over-par 75. That gave him medalist honors, but more importantly to him, led NCHS to its first title since 2016.

The Ironmen fired a 314 total, six strokes ahead of Central Catholic. University High, which won five straight Intercity crowns, finished third (329) followed by Bloomington (338), Normal West (356) and Cornerstone Christian (362).

"It was huge especially for the seniors on this team," said Mapugay. "Jackson Weaver and I have been on varsity since freshman year ... so we wanted to take it back before we left."

Weaver shot 77 to finish second individually, winning a scorecard playoff against Central's Jake Allen. Cornerstone's Jack Wenzel and Central's Luke Brady both fired 78s to place fourth and fifth, respectively.

NCHS also counted junior Johnnie Blackburn (78) and sophomore Brenden Reardon (83).

"We shot 300 at Danville a week ago Friday. Kalen and Jackson both shot 69 and that's never happened before where I had two guys in the 60s at the same time," said NCHS head coach Nate Foster. "This wasn't our best round, but it's right up there.

"In my opinion the 310-315 range is where we should be regularly. It's just been some consistency issues and ups and downs."

Mapugay only had one birdie on No. 10. But he made sure to keep the bogeys off his scorecard thanks to his putter.

"I was making putts from 10-15 feet," he said. "I would blow it past on the first putt and I would have to be stressing over a putt to make par."

Mapugay — whose older sister, Jaiden, was part of four U High girls teams to win Intercity titles — has been around long enough to realize this is the time for NCHS to hit the gas pedal.

The Big 12 Conference Tournament is Monday at Metamora Fields Golf Club with the Class 3A regional on Sept. 28 at Kankakee.

"Everything is finally starting to click for everyone at the right time," he said. "We're starting to get deeper in the season, so everyone on this team needs to step up, not just two or three people. We need four to six scores."

West volleyball triumphs

Normal West might have lost star hitter Averie Hernandez, who is now playing at Northwestern, off its Class 3A State Volleyball Tournament third-place squad from last fall.

However, the Wildcats are still prospering thanks to what Kelsey Mueller calls the deepest team she's had in 10 seasons as West's head coach.

West is off to a 13-2 start, including winning last weekend's Lincoln Invitational. Senior setter Sydney Sennett, a Morehead State recruit, is among the Wildcats' top returners along with the Rink sisters — senior Emma and sophomore Ellie, both outside hitters — senior back-row specialist Joselyn Gale and junior libero Sydnie Hernandez, Averie's sister.

"We have a lot returning from last year's team and a lot of newcomers. It's kind of a coach's dream just to have that many players that are that talented," said Mueller of her 17-player roster. "It makes our practices really fun. This is the largest (squad) I've ever had. That's forced me to be a little more creative in what we're doing in practice. We're actually having to use two courts, which is good but a little bit different."

Mueller believes this year's Wildcats are "a lot better defensively" than a year ago. West will be trying to defend its Intercity Tournament title Sept. 24 at Normal Community.

"Last year is something we haven't talked about a ton, really at all, this year," said Mueller. "We're just focusing on working hard and getting better, taking it day by day. Last year with Averie on the outside we looked a certain way as a team. Knowing that is not going to work this year, we're trying to find our strengths and also scouting ourselves a lot and finding our weaknesses right now."

NCHS tennis victorious

Led by junior standouts Kruthi Sudhir and Anna Mayes, Normal Community tied Downers Grove South for the team title in last Saturday's Bloomington Purple Invitational.

Sudhir and Mayes defeated the Runyan sisters of BHS, senior Mariel and junior Gabby, in the No. 1 doubles final, 6-4, 6-4.

Mayes rested a sore elbow the first couple weeks of the season. Sudhir and Mayes finished in the top 16 in last year's Class 2A State Tournament.

"That was a good start. That was really their first matches," said NCHS head coach Roger Juers. "Kruthi has been playing with other people at No. 1 doubles for the first two weeks. For their first really tough test in the finals, they played pretty well. I think we have two top-16 (state) teams in our town."

Sudhir and Mayes should be tested again Saturday at the Rolling Meadows Invitational in the Chicago suburbs.

"We never see those teams until we get to state," said Juers. "This year we're trying to get up there and see the northern schools a little bit more and them to see us, too, so we know what to expect."

Hornet Way induction

The inaugural class for Eureka's Hornet Way will be inducted before Friday's homecoming football game against Fieldcrest.

Hornet Way is a new brick pathway leading to the football stadium and track. It is dedicated to retired coaches, state champions and individuals who have made significant contributions to Eureka High School athletics.

The inaugural class of 2022 includes Terry Aldridge, coach (1987-2013); Ron Eeten, coach (1973-2006); Craig Gerdes, voice of the Hornets (1983-present); H. Warner McCollum, coach (1961-1970); Tim Meiss, coach (1985-2021); Don Samford, coach (1978-2012); Jim Sanders, coach (1970-1976); Leonard Savage, principal (1968-1995); Krista Swanson, coach (1999-2021); Ed Steinbeck, coach (1972-1990); George Chianakas, 1943 state champion in discus (first-ever individual state champion); and 1998 boys cross country (first-ever team state champion).