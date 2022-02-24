Julio Cruz, a catalyst for the 1983 Chicago White Sox division champions, dies at 67

Julio Cruz, described as an “igniter” for the 1983 American League West champion Chicago White Sox, died Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners announced. He was 67.

“The ‘Cruzer’ was the catalyst of that 1983 Western Division championship team,” Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “When Roland Hemond acquired him that summer, the team just took off. Julio became our igniter, and his positive energy was contagious in the clubhouse, in the dugout and on the field.”

Cruz played parts of seven seasons with the Mariners (1977-83) — including the franchise’s inaugural season in 1977 — and four with the Sox (1983-86). The Mariners traded the second baseman to the Sox for Tony Bernazard on June 15, 1983.

“Cruz will add dash to Sox attack,” a Chicago Tribune headline declared after the deal.

“Am I glad to be here? Am I looking forward to playing Friday? Is your heart ticking? Yes, yes, yes,” Cruz said in the article. “I’m excited. I’m nervous. And I’m elated.”

Cruz batted .251 with nine doubles, four triples, one home run, 40 RBIs, 47 runs and 24 stolen bases in 99 games with the 1983 Sox. He scored the winning run on a sacrifice fly by Harold Baines to clinch the division title Sept. 17 against the Mariners.

“Sox fans will always remember him dashing across home plate with the division-clinching run,” Reinsdorf said. “The White Sox organization sends its heartfelt condolences to Julio’s family and many friends.”

Cruz had a .224 average with 27 doubles, 11 triples, six home runs, 117 RBIs, 155 runs and 53 stolen bases in 414 games with the Sox.

“For fans, Julio was such an important part of the White Sox and in particular the 1983 team,” Sox manager Tony La Russa said in a statement. “We traded for him to ignite the offense, which he did, and then he obviously scored the winning run when we clinched the AL West that season.

”He had electric ability as a player but was such a big part of those teams because of his personality. He was a caring guy and because of that had an emotional connection with his teammates on and off the field. Most of us had kept in pretty regular contact with him over the years, but this is a very sad day. He was much too young to leave us, and he will be missed.”

Overall, Cruz hit .237 with 113 doubles, 27 triples, 23 home runs, 279 RBIs, 557 runs and 343 stolen bases in 1,156 career games with the Mariners and Sox.

“Any thoughts about Julio are more about the person than the ballplayer,” Baines said in a statement. “He was a great friend who ignited our team in 1983. That’s why we won. I remember he used to jump from the dugout floor up to the top step before each game. That was four or five steps, an athletic feat! But ultimately, it is his friendship that I will miss most.”

Sox teammate Ron Kittle added in a statement: ”You couldn’t find a more energetic guy. He was unique in many ways but always full of energy. Julio, ‘Juice,’ got along with everybody and loved baseball.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0