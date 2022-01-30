Jones scores 20 as Southern Illinois tops Valparaiso 77-55

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Lance Jones matched his season high with 22 points as Southern Illinois romped past Valparaiso 77-55 on Sunday.

Jones made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 6 from 3-point range, with seven assists for the Salukis (11-11, 4-6 Missouri Valley Conference). Ben Coupet Jr. had 13 points and six rebounds. Kyler Filewich added 12 points. J.D. Muila had 11 points and seven rebounds.

Ben Krikke had 20 points and nine rebounds for the Beacons (10-12, 3-7). Kobe King added 14 points. Kevion Taylor scored 11.

The Salukis improve to 2-0 against Valpo this season. Southern Illinois defeated Valparaiso 63-60 on Jan. 8.

