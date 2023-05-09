As the NFL draft approached last month, the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson followed the advice offered in this space on Feb. 28.

Despite questions surrounding the grade two sprain of the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) in his left knee, player and team were “patient with each other” and came to an agreement.

The five-year deal was longer than what I expected the Ravens to offer but shorter than what Jackson desired. Nor was all the money guaranteed, despite Jackson previously indicating he would settle for nothing less.

As this month began with the defending National League champion Phillies closer to last place than first, the team announced that Bryce Harper would be returning to action, following November reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow.

On Apr. 4, I had reported here that the typical recovery for a non-pitcher from Tommy John surgery was 7 ½ -10 ½ months. That would have meant no sooner than early July. Nonetheless, on May 2, there he was back in the line-up – his 160-day recovery being the quickest in MLB history from Tommy John surgery.

Concurrent with the Harper happenings, though, a more noteworthy story broke when former Tennessee Titan offensive tackle Taylor Lewan filed suit against renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews. Lewan alleges surgery in 2020, for a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, was botched.

Lessons – and questions – abound with all three tales.

Given how UCL and ACL injuries almost always lead to surgery, why not for the PCL? Perhaps because the injury is so uncommon. ACL tears occur 10 times more frequently according to a 2013 Ohio State study of high school athletes. Not so surprising, since the PCL is twice as strong.

Furthermore, the injury is often initially misdiagnosed or missed altogether. Consequently, the surgery – and surgeons willing to do it – is rare. So is any research related to outcomes.

Additionally, while knees with partially torn ACLs rarely return to normal even with a brace, those with partially torn PCLs – as was the case with Jackson – benefit from bracing and often make a full recovery.

According to a 2018 article in Current Reviews in Musculoskeletal Medicine, “Good subjective outcomes and a high rate of return to sport have been reported after non-operative treatment of isolated PCL injuries.’’

However, the Journal of Orthopaedic and Sports Physical Therapy offered some perspective on what “good subjective outcomes” means. According to 2010 JOSPT guidelines, 50 percent of those with PCL injuries return to sport at their previous level, 33 percent at a lower level, and 17 percent not at all. Another study cited in the JOSPT article suggested a 90 percent rate of permanent residual pain with the injury.

Given that Jackson’s contract (five years, $260M, with $185M guaranteed) makes him the highest-paid player in NFL history, the Ravens are obviously banking on the signal caller being among the 50 percent.

Harper, meanwhile, is in the fifth year of a 13-year, $330M contract. No wonder, the Phillies were in such a hurry to get him back.

If he were a pitcher, their haste would have been foolish. The vast majority of baseball players needing reconstructive surgery of the elbow are hurlers and ample evidence demonstrates recovery takes a year or longer. The science regarding hitting after Tommy John surgery is nearly non-existent.

A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2020 looked at 137 non-pitcher big leaguers. Their return time was tracked but nothing determined whether or not a shorter return was detrimental. A return to batting practice was allowed 4 1/2-6 ½ post-op, without apparent ill effects.

If batting practice was safe, then, why would hitting in a game be so different? The real stress to the UCL comes from throwing.

The worst-case scenario for Harper would be that he tears the graft and just keeps hitting like he did last year, when he was good enough to earn the NLCS MVP, despite the injury.

The worst-case scenario came true for Lewan in the second game of the 2022 season when he tore his reconstructed ACL. The Titans released him in February. His lawsuit blames poor surgical technique. If the case ever gets to trial, expert witness testimony will help sort that out. Still, even without access to the operative report, other known facts justify questions.

Lewan was injured on Oct. 18, 2020. Surgery followed just nine days later.

However, a 2014 literature review published by the International Journal of Sports Physical Therapy found that ACL reconstruction should “be performed at least three weeks after injury in order to avoid (scarring within the joint).”

The same review suggested quadriceps strength should be 80% of the opposite leg prior to surgery.

Knowing that, what then was the rush with Lewan? Was the decision driven by the 2014 first round pick? His agent? The Titans?

He did return to the starting line-up less than a year later, starting the last 13 games in 2021. That he suffered another tear was no surprise given his size and the history of second ACL injuries among NFLers.

A 2005 study in Arthritis & Rheumatism found that every pound gained resulted in a four-fold increase in forces across the knee. Offensive linemen the size of Lewan do their knees no favors. Consider all the difficulty that Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has had since his ACL reconstruction.

In 2019, the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine looked at 100 NFL rookies from the 2016 season who had undergone ACL surgery in college. Within an average of less than three seasons, 25 had suffered another ACL tear in the same or opposite knee. Concurrently, only nine percent of other 2016 rookies suffered the misfortune.

Lewan is seeking damages which would include loss of future wages. At the time he was released, he was going into the final season of a five-year, $80M deal, $50M of which was guaranteed. When signed, it made him the highest paid lineman in NFL history.

Lewan’s contract was eclipsed in annual value by Bakhtiari’s four-year, $92M agreement, $30M of which was guaranteed, signed in Nov. 2020. Weeks later, he would suffer his ACL tear during a practice. He has never fully recovered, playing in only one game in 2021 and 11 last season.

For any player, the timing of these injuries is never good but for the Packers, it could not have been worse.

