What do starting pitchers Jacob deGrom, Chris Sale, and Stephen Strasburg have in common?

If you answered they are all 34 years old, you would be correct.

Should you reply that they are the recipients of mega-rich contracts from their respective MLB teams, pass go and collect $200. The Rangers inked deGrom to a five-year, $185M deal this past offseason; Sale is in year four of a five-year, $145M agreement with the Red Sox; and Strasburg is also in year four of his pact with the Nationals, but it is for seven years and $245M. This is not Monopoly money.

However, if you responded that all three are on the disabled list, go to the head of the class. These contracts are guaranteed but the beneficiaries are certainly not earning their keep and are not expected to do so anytime soon.

At various points in their careers, they have all needed “Tommy John” surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in their throwing elbows.

The latest victim of this misfortune is deGrom, just six games into his new contract. Now, Texas will be paying the injury-prone righty to do rehabilitation for the next 12-18 months. He has not pitched in more than 15 games in any of the past three seasons. Did the Rangers really think this season would be any different?

Sale had his reconstruction done in 2020 and returned late in 2021, but it seems he has never fully recovered. Getting ready for spring training last year, the southpaw developed a stress fracture in one of his ribs. He returned mid-season only to suffer a fracture-dislocation of the pinky finger in his pitching hand thanks to a line drive during his second start. Hopes of another late-season return were dashed when he broke his right wrist — necessitating surgery — in a biking accident in August.

When this season started, the former White Sox ace was looking for redemption and actually had a 5-2 record through 11 starts before left shoulder soreness put him back on the injured list last week.

Strasburg’s torn UCL occurred way back during his rookie season in 2010. He started five games at the end of 2011. It then seemed he was primed for a full season in 2012. Nonetheless, despite compiling a 15-6 record with a 3.16 ERA and 197 Ks, he was shut down against his wishes by the team after 28 starts and 160 innings. The Nationals finished first in the NL East that year but, without their ace, they lost to the Cardinals in the NLDS, three games to two.

Over the next seven years, Strasburg started between 22 and 34 games per season, culminating in 2019 when he went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 251 Ks. In the post-season, he was even better, going 5-0 and earning World Series MVP honors. The Nationals rewarded him in the offseason with the above-referenced contract.

Since then, he has pitched in a total of eight games. Initially diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome in his pitching hand, the right-hander underwent surgery for that condition in August 2020 … with no relief of the pain, tingling, and numbness he was feeling. A year later, he had thoracic outlet surgery, which involved removing a rib from his right neck/shoulder. Nearly two years later, he still has no relief.

A story last week in the Washington Post, by Jesse Dougherty suggested that the condition is now career-threatening.

The culprit in all these arm-related maladies?

The need for speed.

This season, multiple hurlers have been clocked at speeds approaching 105 mph. Muscles are trainable to reach that velocity, but bones, ligaments and tendons are not.

Years ago, renowned orthopedic surgeon Dr. James Andrews claimed that high school pitchers risked UCL injury if they threw above 80 mph consistently. A study published in the American Journal of Sports Medicine in 2006 was a bit more liberal, revealing that high schoolers and collegians needing “Tommy John” surgery threw at an average speed of 88 mph while healthy, age-matched pitchers averaged only 83 mph.

At the big-league level, the more physically mature are able to tolerate higher velocities but limits remain. A study published in the Orthopaedic Journal of Sports Medicine in 2016 looked at MLB pitchers who needed UCL reconstruction between 2003 and 2015. The investigation found that the typical victim’s fastball averaged just over 92 mph, while pitchers who remained healthy averaged just over 91 mph. More telling was that every one-mph increase in fastball velocity increased the likelihood of a UCL tear by another 15%. For pitchers who routinely exceeded 96 mph, the risk was 98% higher.

Before deGrom was hurt this season, his fastball was averaging 98 mph. In May, Sale was clocked at 99 mph — his fastest in five years.

Only Strasburg showed any sign of slowing down as he aged. While pitching for San Diego State he registered 104 mph on the radar gun. His rookie year with the Nationals, he averaged 97.9 mph. By 2019, he was down to 93.6 mph and using his fastball far less, perhaps because his neck/shoulder area had already started troubling him in 2018.

In hindsight, what has happened to all three more recently was building up silently and gradually until reaching a tipping point. Still, knowing the history and science, their current employers should have seen it coming and never agreed to the contracts with which they are now stuck.

