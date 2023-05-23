May is Mental Health Awareness Month but for athletes – who have mental health issues just like everyone else and sometimes even more so – issues may arise at any point in any season. Furthermore, two of those sports seasons, fall and winter, never intersect with the month of May at all.

Conversely, the methods used by athletes to achieve physical improvement – regularly scheduled conditioning sessions -- may be just the answer, regardless of the month, for many of those who have never thought of themselves as athletes.

Women’s track, in season now, is one sport in particular that has been identified as having a disproportionate share of mental health issues. Multiple studies have demonstrated that female collegiate runners experience eating disorders at a significantly higher rate than their male counterparts and female athletes not involved in “leanness sports.” Those sports are identified as cheerleading, cross country/track, swimming, and volleyball.

The problem, in particular among runners, is the thought that “lighter equals faster.”

Not so, if a runner is inadequately nourished. The inadequate nourishment leads to a host of other issues that are identified as the female athlete triad: menstrual dysfunction, low energy, and decreased bone density.

To combat the latter, a multi-center research effort, led by a team from Stanford, conducted a seven-year study (2013-20) at two NCAA Division I schools. Called the Healthy Runner Project, the program involved looking at the frequency of bone stress injuries among female distance runners before (three years) and during (four years) an intervention program which consisted of regular “team nutrition presentations focused on optimising energy availability plus individualised nutrition sessions for runners with elevated Female Athlete Triad risk.

“During each year of the study, at the time of the (pre-season physical) or shortly thereafter, a registered dietician provided a 15–20 minute nutrition education presentation to the cross-country teams, which addressed (the) importance of adequate caloric intake and caloric timing for health and performance. Additionally, on an annual basis, within 2–4 weeks of the (pre-season physical), a team dietitian at each school scheduled individual 15–30 minute athlete assessment and education sessions with all athletes enrolled in the study. During the individual meetings, team dietitians evaluated runners’ eating patterns (i.e., meals/day, snacks/day, nutrient timing), dietary restrictions, dietary supplement use and a dietary recall of a typical day. During the individual sessions, dietitians and athletes worked together to develop one to two nutrition goals based on their current training and dietary intake to optimise the intake of energy and bone-building nutrients.”

The study results were published online earlier this month in the British Medical Journal’s Open Sport & Exercise Medicine publication. The authors were motivated by the fact that “up to 20% of collegiate endurance runners sustain one or more bone stress injuries (BSIs) per year and that runners with greater (female) triad components are at increased risk for BSI.”

The researchers found that, during the duration of the intervention program, the number of bone stress injuries dropped significantly.

Consequently, stress fractures -- long thought to be a function of overtraining -- are probably more dependent on nutrition or the lack of it.

Overtraining is generally not the issue among those with depression.

Published the same day as the Healthy Runner Project study, a British Journal of Sports Medicine blog reported on a recent literature review regarding the effect of exercise on depression.

According to the post, “about two thirds of adults with depression do not receive adequate treatment and that untreated depression often leads to intensification of the illness including the development of comorbidities resulting in even higher costs for society. This attests to the need for rapid and readily available alternative treatment options.”

One alternative, according to 14 separate studies included in the review? Regular exercise.

The best results occurred when the exercise was performed under some combination of the following:

• moderate intensity sufficient to increase the heart rate and oxygen use

• supervised by professionals

• performed within group settings

• vigorous intensity

• strength training

The blog post concluded, “This offers a further evidence-based treatment option for the large amount of untreated individuals, including those who refuse or cannot tolerate medication and/or psychotherapy or where they are not available… Therefore, clinicians, health practitioners and exercise professionals should consider exercise as an effective treatment option for depression in their practice.”

The journal The Physician and Sportsmedicine has had as its longstanding motto, “Exercise is medicine.” Compared to pills, exercise is relatively inexpensive, rarely has negative side effects, and may be started at virtually any age. With a mental health care system strained to the maximum by inadequate resources and far too many patients, exercise may not be the only answer but it is a valuable tool not to be ignored during May or any other month.

