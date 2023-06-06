With the Stanley Cup Finals underway, hockey is in the sports world spotlight more so than at any other time of the year. Retired NHL star Eric Lindros seems to be leveraging that level of attention with a plea to improve hockey helmets.

One can hardly blame him. He was one of the game’s most prolific scorers in the 90s …

… When he was healthy.

His first documented concussion was in March of 1998. Over the next two seasons, he would suffer five more. That he was allowed to continue playing back then and rack up so many concussions in such a short span, in hindsight, was disgraceful. In this space 23 years ago, I questioned how he was being treated. However, concussion understanding and treatment were in their infancy back then.

Remarkably, after concussion number five in March of 2000, the Flyers team doctor claimed Lindros had not been concussed and was suffering from migraines instead. He was allowed to play four more games before being hospitalized.

Unhappy with his care from the team, Lindros consulted neurologist Dr. James Kelly, who was then with Northwestern University and the Rehabilitation Institute of Chicago (now the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab). Eventually cleared to play in the Stanley Cup playoffs, he lasted until Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals when concussion number six finished that season as well as the next.

He would return in 2001-02 as a New York Ranger. However, he was no longer the same player and, by the end of the 2006-07 season, he was finished at age 33.

Interviewed for a story in The Athletic last week, he said, “Helmets just haven’t progressed. It’s a frustrating sector of the game.”

I get his frustration but I am not so sure there will ever be a helmet that will provide all that he seeks. Rotational forces, rather than straight line or linear impacts, are primarily responsible for concussion. As long as the head is allowed to turn on the neck, it does not seem to matter much how sophisticated a helmet is. Keep in mind that helmets were originally intended and designed to prevent skull fractures. They do a wonderful job of that.

Also featured in The Athletic piece were Dr. Kelly and another former NHL star whose career was also cut short by head trauma, Pat LaFontaine. He was done after the 1997-98 season at age 32, also after six concussions. Dr. Kelly is now with the University of Colorado.

Together, they founded Valor, a manufacturer of hockey helmets. Their newly released Axiom model has earned the maximum five-star rating from the Virginia Tech Helmet Lab.

According to Virginia Tech, the higher a helmet is rated, the less likely the wearer is to suffer a concussion. Their ratings are based entirely on laboratory studies.

Pilot field studies of highly rated football helmets and individual college teams have supported such a claim. Unfortunately, large scale studies of thousands of high school players across the country have not. Neither helmet manufacturer, nor model, nor age, nor helmet rating have been correlated with concussion rate.

When it comes to field studies of various brands and models of hockey helmets, the little data that exists regarding concussion indicates the same as football: brand, model, age, and rating do not matter – at least not yet.

What does seem to matter is fit. A study published in the Journal of Athletic Training in 2021 concluded, “Inadequate helmet fit may affect the odds of sustaining a concussion in youth hockey players.” Poor helmet fit has also been implicated in other studies of concussion in football.

Another factor, at least in hockey, is use of a mouthguard. A study published online in March in the British Journal of Sports Medicine was conducted on over 3000 hockey players, ages 11-18, in Alberta, Canada between 2013 and 2018. While the study found no correlation between concussion rates and helmet age, it did determine that those who wore mouthguards were 28-57% less likely to be concussed.

Multiple studies of football players have been less definitive. They have found mouthguards either do not reduce concussion rates at all or the benefit has been statistically insignificant. Regardless of sport, though, we do know that mouthguards eliminate dental injuries almost entirely.

Speaking of other sports, hockey and football are not alone in their quest to find concussion-proof headgear. The searches remain elusive.

A literature review published online in Sports Health last month pooled multiple studies to look at over 6,000 soccer and rugby players. The analysis found that players in both sports who wore some type of protective head gear had exactly the same incidence of concussion as those who did not.

I have no idea how one would go about reducing concussions in rugby. Yet in soccer, a partial solution is clear. Stop heading the ball. According to a study published in 2015 in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics, that simple step would reduce concussions on the pitch by at least a quarter to a third at the high school level.

5 risks of untreated concussions 5 risks of untreated concussions Changes in personality Dizziness and problems balancing Memory problems Sensitivity to light or noise Disrupted taste and smell