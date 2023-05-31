Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

When Buffalo Bill Damar Hamlin revealed to the media last month the definitive cause for his collapse, the announcement did not receive nearly the attention the original incident did at the time of its occurrence in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

After all, in the moments after Hamlin fell to the ground after taking a hit to his chest while making a tackle, commotio cordis was already on the lips of every sports medicine pundit.

A diagnosis of exclusion, commotio cordis is extremely rare – it had never happened before in the NFL. It is usually the result of being struck by a projectile (baseball, hockey puck, softball, or lacrosse ball) with a relatively precise amount of force – neither too little nor too much – in a precise spot on the chest, at a precise moment in the heart’s rhythm. Put all those circumstances together and sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the result.

Then, after SCA has occurred – and presuming survival, cardiologists will run a myriad of tests in search of some other explanation such as coronary artery disease, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or a myriad of other possible structural and electrical explanations discoverable via EKG, echocardiogram, MRI, stress test and/or other cardiac tests.

If and only if all of those tests are negative will the experts settle on the diagnosis of commotio cordis, which is Latin for “agitation of the heart.” Those tests take time to complete and then interpret, one by one. Thus, the reason for Hamlin not being able to say anything official until Apr. 18.

During the press conference Hamlin noted, "Commotio cordis is the leading cause of death in youth athletes across all sports."

Consequently, he also made a promise. "So that's something that I will personally be taking a step in to make a change," he said.

He is not alone.

As I have reported previously in this space, in each of the last two sessions of the Indiana Legislature, Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Mishawaka) has authored a bill that would require Indiana schools to have an automated external defibrillator (AED) present at all athletic events along with a posted emergency action plan (EAP) describing the device’s location and “detailed instructions regarding how to respond to cardiac arrest.”

In 2022, the bill passed unanimously in the Senate but never received a hearing in the House. This year, Senate Bill 369 was endorsed unanimously in the Senate and it did get a hearing in the House, eventually passing. However, the House changed the word “shall” in the bill to “may,” meaning action on the part of the schools is recommended but not mandatory. Not yet, anyways.

On May 4 , Governor Eric Holcomb signed it into law, effective July 1 of this year. Then last week, I attended a ceremonial signing in the Governor’s office on Sen. Rogers’ invitation. There, Gov. Holcomb acknowledged there was more work to do.

Part of that “work” will be carried out by the Department of Education. The bill requires the department to “conduct a statewide survey of school corporations, charter schools, and state accredited nonpublic schools to determine: 1) the number of AEDs owned before July 1 by the schools; and 2) school policies in effect before July 1, regarding AEDs. The department shall compile the results of the survey” and submit a report to the legislature by Oct. 31, 2023.

Sen. Rogers expects most schools will have an adequate number of AEDs but fewer will have a posted EAP. For schools with financial challenges, the bill allows a school to “apply for a grant (from the state) to purchase an AED if the (school) develops a venue specific emergency action plan for sudden cardiac arrest.”

The result is not all that Senator Rogers wanted but she remains pleased. “We’re moving forward,” she said. “I’m glad it got this far because we know (AEDs) work.”

Yes, we do; in 2019 the journal Sports Health published a study of 132 cases of SCA among athletes age 11-27 that occurred between 2014 and 2016 in the United States. The results? The overall survival rate was 48%. However, if an onsite AED was used, the survival rate was 89%.

Asked if the new law establishes a standard of care in Indiana, Sen. Rogers replied, “It does.”

Next year, armed with the data from the Department of Education’s survey, she plans to file a bill to update the law, changing “may” back to “shall.”

When she succeeds, Indiana will join seven other states (AR, CT, GA, MA, NC, NJ, and TX) already in line with the Smart Heart Sports Coalition. Introduced by the NFL on March 27, the group is advocating for high schools nationwide to adopt three best practice policies: 1) EAPs for each athletic venue; 2) AEDs no more than 1-3 minutes from each athletic venue; and 3) CPR/AED training for all coaches.

The members of the Coalition besides the NFL? The American Heart Association, American Red Cross, National Athletic Trainers’ Association, UConn’s Korey Stringer Institute, MLB, MLS, NBA, NCAA, NHL, and …

…. Damar Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation. Considering he has been cleared to resume playing, the Bill will have quite the public platform from which to advocate.

