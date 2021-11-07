Jeremy Colliton is fired as Chicago Blackhawks coach

The Chicago Blackhawks have fired Jeremy Colliton 12 games into his fourth season as the team’s coach — and three years to the date of his hiring.

Colliton’s dismissal Saturday came a day after the Hawks dropped to 1-9-2 with a deflating 5-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

On Nov. 6, 2018, the Hawks fired three-time Stanley Cup winner Joel Quenneville and installed Colliton, then the Rockford IceHogs coach, behind the bench as the 38th head coach in franchise history.

Derek King, who had been coaching the IceHogs, now takes over as interim head coach of the Hawks, while associate head coach Anders Sorensen takes over in Rockford on an interim basis.

The Hawks also fired assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank.

“It has been an extremely difficult couple of weeks for our organization, and we have had to come to terms with a number of necessary changes,” CEO Danny Wirtz said in a statement Saturday. “As we look to move forward, we know we must earn back the trust of our fans, and we are grateful for the support of our entire community as we work to do just that.

“On the ice, interim general manager Kyle Davidson has our full confidence and autonomy to make hockey decisions, and we support him on this coaching change. We appreciate all that Jeremy has brought to the Blackhawks, and we look forward to working with Derek as our interim head coach while we work to rebuild our permanent hockey operations leadership.”

Davidson added in the team statement: “Our on-ice goal remains the same: to build an elite system of hockey — and we have not delivered on that. The fact is our play and competitiveness must improve. Every game, every shift. Today’s coaching changes are difficult, especially given the incredible personal connections Jeremy and others have made with our players in their development. We appreciate Jeremy’s contributions to the organization over the last three seasons, and we wish him and his family the best.

“We appreciate Derek’s willingness to step in behind the bench as we embark on our search for our next permanent head coach. His NHL experience as a player and work with our younger players in Rockford over the last four years gives us great confidence in his ability to lead the Chicago Blackhawks in this interim role.”

Assistants Marc Crawford, Matt Meacham and Dylan Crawford and goalie coach Jimmy Waite will keep their jobs with the Hawks, and Chris Kunitz will continue to advise the staff on player development.

Colliton’s regime ends after 205 games with an 87-92-26 record (.488 points percentage).

He became the league’s youngest head coach at 33, and after turning 36 in January, he retained that status.

The writing seemed to be on the wall for Colliton, whose roster was flush with talented new acquisitions such as Seth Jones and Marc-André Fleury but didn’t produce in the wins column.

In fact, the Hawks regressed, getting off to the worst start in franchise history (0-7-2) after a 1-0 loss to the St. Louis Blues and setting an NHL record for futility by going 366 minutes and 41 seconds before they held their first lead of the season.

Former president of hockey operations and general manager Stan Bowman showed incredible patience and faith in Colliton, rewarding him with a two-year contract extension in January despite a 62-58-17 record at the time.

Bowman was asked during training camp whether there was additional pressure on Colliton, and he said: “Pressure’s always there. ... We’re still going to be a really young team.”

Bowman seemed reluctant to set a timeline for Colliton to fashion the team into a contender, falling back on “development” as his chief measuring stick.

His judgment of Colliton became a moot point, however, when Bowman was swept up in the Kyle Beach scandal. He resigned after a law firm’s report implicated him and other senior managers in what it described as a lack of action in response to Beach’s sexual assault allegation against then-video coach Brad Aldrich in May 2010.

Colliton’s chief advocate was out, and Davidson was elevated to interim GM.

The Hawks showed signs of a turnaround with a 5-1 win Monday against the Ottawa Senators, their first victory of the season, but it was fleeting: They dropped the next two and looked lost and lifeless in Friday night’s road loss to the Jets.

After the game, Colliton said the team needed to regroup with a day off Saturday.

“We need to come with energy and play better,” Colliton said. “We know we can play well. We’ve got to play well for 60 minutes. If we do that, then we’ll win the hockey game. That’s got to be the standard. Tonight was, in most all areas, not the level we needed to win.”

Colliton won’t get another chance to try to push his team to meet that level. Contrary to leaders such as captain Jonathan Toews saying players still had faith in Colliton, it’s possible they stopped responding to him and his message.

“We want to start winning games, we want to have some fun playing hockey because we know we’re performing much less than we can. So it’s underwhelming,” Toews said after a 6-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 24 that coincided with the end of a 535-game sellout streak at the United Center, another troubling sign for the organization.

King, 54, was promoted in April 2019 to head coach of AHL affiliate Rockford. He played 14 seasons in the NHL after getting drafted in the first round in 1985 by the New York Islanders.

“This team has a lot of talent — talent that I am familiar with from my time in the organization — and I look forward to working with them behind the bench,” King said in a statement. “I appreciate the support from Kyle Davidson and Danny Wirtz through this process and I cannot wait to get going. I understand my role and position and ready to do the work necessary to help the organization succeed.”

King was an IceHogs assistant coach from 2016 to 2018, when Colliton was brought up to Chicago. King finished the 2018-19 season as interim head coach.

At the time of Colliton’s promotion, the Hawks had fallen to 6-6-3 under Quenneville after a five-game winless streak.

“Sometimes, as painful as it is, you need a fresh start,” then-team President John McDonough said of signing off on Quenneville’s firing after he led the Hawks to three Stanley Cups.

“Ultimately, it’s about winning,” Colliton said at the time of his hiring. “I have to earn their trust by them believing that I can help them win, that I can help them be better individually, that we as a staff can put together a plan so they can have success.”

Colliton started with two regulation losses and one overtime loss in his first three games and finished the 2018-19 season with a 30-28-9 record.

The Hawks went 32-30-8 in the pandemic-halted 2019-20 season. When the season restarted, the Hawks made the league’s expanded postseason field and beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 in the play-in round, but they lost their first-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights 4-1.

Last season’s youthful squad finished 24-25-7 in a 56-game schedule restricted to division opponents because of COVID-19 precautions.

Colliton said he gained confidence and a deeper knowledge of his team through years of experience and building relationships with his players as they developed.

“The longer you go, the more situations you’ve been through,” he said a day before the 2021-22 season opener. “It’s hard to coach a player if you haven’t built a relationship with them yet. And when you first come into a new team, it’s difficult. It takes time to do that. And when you don’t have success, it doesn’t make it easier.

“I know this group. Whether it’s guys who’ve been here a while and I’ve coached them for however many years or young players and maybe I had them in Rockford or had them as young players here, they know me, I know them and it just makes it easier.”

But it became apparent that Colliton was unsure exactly what he had.

Through training camp, he mixed up defensive partners after prized acquisitions Jones and Jake McCabe struggled to form chemistry.

He began shuffling forward lines, abandoning mixes almost as soon as he formed them.

For example, Tyler Johnson started off on a first line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat, and by the fourth game Kane was playing with Kirby Dach and Brandon Hagel while DeBrincat and Johnson were dropped to the third and fourth lines, respectively.

“I thought we gave some of those lines a pretty good run in camp and thought maybe we had something,” Colliton said Oct. 23, “but when the season started we didn’t continue that momentum. When you’re searching for a spark, the lines are one way to do it.”

Former Lightning, Rangers, Canucks and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella (.548 winning percentage in 20 seasons) could be a potential candidate to replace Colliton on a permanent basis. He and the Blue Jackets agreed to part ways after last season, and ESPN hired him as a studio analyst in August.

New York Islanders assistant Lane Lambert has been viewed as a future head coach for some time.

