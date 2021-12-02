Jackson St. takes on Illinois St.

Jackson State (1-6) vs. Illinois State (4-4)

Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State hosts Jackson State in a non-conference matchup. Jackson State fell 83-54 at Marquette on Tuesday. Illinois State is coming off a 79-74 overtime win at home against Missouri State on Wednesday.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Illinois State's Antonio Reeves has averaged 21.4 points and four rebounds while Sy Chatman has put up 16.4 points and eight rebounds. For the Tigers, Jayveous McKinnis has averaged 12.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while Ken Evans Jr. has put up 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.ACCURATE ANTONIO: Reeves has connected on 45 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 15 for 34 over his last five games. He's also converted 82.4 percent of his free throws this season.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Illinois State's Josiah Strong has attempted 55 3-pointers and connected on 38.2 percent of them, and is 9 for 22 over his last three games.

STREAK STATS: Illinois State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 88.3 points while giving up 81.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois State is rated 24th in the country by scoring 82.8 points per game this year. Jackson State has only averaged 58.4 points per game, which ranks 240th.

