Inside the 3-7 slide that dropped Bulls out of first place

January hasn’t gone easy on the Chicago Bulls, who have fallen from first place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-game slide punctuated by injuries to three starters.

The Bulls went 3-7 through a run of games that included heavy-hitter matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks. Zach LaVine’s return in a 111-110 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday might have marked a turning of the tide for the Bulls — who remain second in the East, just a half-game behind the Miami Heat — but the last two weeks of losses have illuminated areas of needed growth across the team.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the Bulls’ recent form.

107.1 — points per game

The Bulls offense stayed mostly steady despite the injury absence of LaVine, whose 24.9 points per game is second on the team. Coby White picked up part of the slack, recording 10 straight double-digit scoring performances to open the new year. Ayo Dosunmu also helped to shoulder part of LaVine’s load, including netting a career-high 24 points against the Thunder.

46.18% — shooting percentage

Shooting accuracy dipped only one percentage point for the Bulls, but they struggled mightily to score from the field during sluggish games against the Bucks and Orlando Magic. The Bulls still lead the league in 3-point percentage despite taking fewer long-range attempts than any other team, but that lethal accuracy petered out when LaVine and Lonzo Ball were both on the bench.

The main area of concern has been a lack of shooting consistency across the roster. For instance, Nikola Vučević has stayed true to his average shooting form at 43.4%, but he was 4 of 19 (21.1%) from the field Sunday in Orlando and 2 of 13 (15.4%) on Jan. 17 in Memphis. White suffered similarly after bolstering the Bulls offense throughout January, going 3-for-25 from 3-point range over the last four games.

113.1 — points allowed per game

Defense has become the main thorn in the side of the Bulls, who ranked as one of the top defensive teams in the NBA only a few weeks ago. The Bulls allowed 138 points in back-to-back games against the Nets and Warriors, a pair of dismal defeats that highlighted a lack of energy on defense.

5 — players missing

At the peak of the injury maelstrom, the Bulls were missing five key players: LaVine, Ball, Javonte Green, Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr.

Those losses had an impact on both sides of the ball as the Bulls were missing two of their top scorers (LaVine and Ball) and their three key defensive pieces (Green, Ball and Caruso). The injuries to Green and Jones meant the Bulls were missing their top three power forwards with Patrick Williams rehabbing from a long-term wrist injury.

The Bulls ended their recent three-game trip with some good news: LaVine and Green returned against the Thunder, playing efficiently throughout their first game back. Green will remain on a minutes restriction this week, but both players were able to quickly resume their roles.

But Jones Jr. could be out 6-8 weeks after he broke his right index finger Tuesday while working out at the team’s training facility.

6-8 — weeks without Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball

The news is worse, however, when it comes to Caruso (broken wrist) and Ball (torn meniscus). Both players will be sidelined six to eight weeks after surgery for their injuries. Caruso underwent surgery Monday morning and Ball is expected to undergo his procedure by the end of this week.

Both players have faced quick injury turnarounds before, and their recovery timetables suggest the Bulls can expect both back in the lineup for the postseason. But the next month will test how the Bulls can fare without their two defensive specialists.

6 — games without Zach LaVine

LaVine’s absence hurt the most for the Bulls during the six games he was sidelined with a knee injury. He was supposed to sit out an additional game, but he said the wait grew too tiresome. After watching the Bulls lose five of the six games he missed, LaVine insisted on flying to Oklahoma City to make his return.

LaVine’s contributions are about much more than his points and assists — it’s about his presence. The Bulls played with a snap and a spark with LaVine running the backcourt Monday, and his ball movement gave Vučević and other off-ball teammates more freedom to thrive.

1 — game without DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan sat out Monday to take a well-earned rest after scoring 41 points the night before. Coach Billy Donovan said he would be quick to take such precautions to preserve the health of his top players during a packed January schedule that included two sets of back-to-backs in the same week.

The Bulls managed to beat the Thunder without their leading scorer, but DeRozan’s absence was keenly felt during the fourth quarter. If the 111-110 win — in which the Thunder cut a 28-point Bulls lead to a single point — taught the Bulls anything, it’s the importance of their closer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0