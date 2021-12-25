Indiana plays Chicago, looks to stop road slide

Indiana Pacers (14-19, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (19-10, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana will look to stop its three-game road losing streak when the Pacers take on Chicago.

The Bulls are 2-2 against division opponents. Chicago averages 109.3 points while outscoring opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Pacers are 8-14 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana has a 9-14 record against teams over .500.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Bulls 109-77 in their last meeting on Nov. 23. Domantas Sabonis led the Pacers with 21 points, and DeMar DeRozan led the Bulls with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulls. Lonzo Ball is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Malcolm Brogdon is shooting 44.6% and averaging 19.0 points for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 113.1 points, 42.4 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points per game.

Pacers: 5-5, averaging 109.4 points, 42.2 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (foot).

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis: day to day (calf), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (achilles), T.J. Warren: out (foot).

