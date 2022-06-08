Impact of Title IX pioneering women still felt today

The celebration started back in September 2021 on the Illinois State University campus.

But the impact of Title IX on women’s sports began long before that and has been felt in Bloomington-Normal and all across Illinois and the nation for 50 years now.

On June 23, 1972, a federal civil rights law called Title IX was signed into law in the United States by President Richard M. Nixon, stating: "No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."

Those 38 words helped create gender equality in sport in America. Before Title IX, women were not nearly as supported as male athletes. No longer were women excluded from programs or denied the benefits for the athletic programs “on the basis of sex.”

Title IX challenged the long-standing notion that sports belonged to men. And its effects were felt both in the short term and over the half-century that has followed.

The impact of Title IX on women’s ability to play sports has been enormous. It made it possible for women to play interscholastic, collegiate and professional sports.

Illinois State

Illinois State began its year-long celebration of the 50th anniversary of the adoption of Title IX with the unveiling of a banner at Redbird Arena for Illinois State women’s sports pioneer and longtime coach and administrator Dr. Linda Herman prior to the ISU volleyball game against Illinois on Sept. 17, 2021.

It was one of many celebrations that have and will lead up to the June 23 anniversary of Title IX.

According to an Illinois State University news story, events were planned to recognize “trailblazers” from the past, educate the current generation of student-athletes, engage fans with memories, and “lift up all that has been accomplished to give greater access and opportunity to women.”

The year-long celebration will culminate at the Bone Student Center on June 25, just two days after the 50th anniversary of the passing of Title IX.

The Title IX celebration starts June 24 with an opportunity for letter winners to get together at Redbird Arena. The next day features a leadership seminar for letter winners and current student-athletes. There also will be a casual 5K walk and run, golf and afternoon time for teams where they can gather and tell stories.

The dinner takes place at 5 p.m. on June 25 at the Bone Student Center. The public is invited and can find information at www.goredbirds.com.

The women’s movement

Historical accounts from university archives tell of female students organizing their own sports at Illinois State as early as 1898, when the first women’s basketball team was featured in the yearbook.

In 1919, the Women’s Athletic Association was formed with 18 charter members and varsity sports began to emerge throughout the 1920s.

Then, in 1967, Dr. Phebe Scott became chair of HPERD (Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance) for women and led the nation into competitive sports for women through the Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (CIAW).

According to the 2021 news story, that move paved the way for the 1969 softball team to compete in the first Women’s College World Series in Omaha and for ISU to host the first CIAW National Swimming and Diving Championships in 1970. That was followed by ISU hosting the first Women’s National Basketball Tournament inside Horton Field House in 1972.

The rest of the 1970s saw the CIAW become an institutional membership organization called the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) and women’s athletics split from Physical Education to form a separate department led by Dr. Laurie Mabry. According to the university, she would lead the Redbirds into the NCAA era and usher in Title IX at Illinois State.

Other trailblazers and pioneers took it from there to lead a new generation of women in collegiate athletics with the adoption of Title IX, including Herman and Jill Hutchison, two names synonymous with women’s athletics at ISU.

Dr. Linda Herman

Herman spent more than 30 years at Illinois State as a coach and administrator. During her tenure, the Redbirds won 117 Missouri Valley Conference team titles and 16 conference all-sports championships.

In 1995, Herman was chosen as the National Association of Collegiate Women Athletic Administrators District V Administrator of the year, among many other honors.

Herman began her tenure at ISU as the head volleyball coach and finished her seven-year coaching career with a 267-112 record.

In December 2003, Herman was recognized for her contribution to the volleyball community when she was inducted into the American Volleyball Coaches Association inaugural Hall of Fame class.

Two years later (2005), Herman was inducted into the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame for her accomplishments with the ISU volleyball program.

In a story in the Pantagraph about the unveiling of the banner in Redbird Arena, ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan praised Herman.

“I believe recognizing Dr. Linda Herman for her humble servant leadership, vision and loyalty to Illinois State Athletics for over 30 years is the perfect way to begin this anniversary celebration,” Brennan said. “In her time as a coach and administrator at ISU, Dr. Herman fought to provide women more opportunities to play the sports they loved. This recognition is so well-deserved.”

Jill Hutchison

Another ISU pioneer is Jill Hutchison, who spent 28 seasons (1970-73, 1974-99) as the head women’s basketball coach at Illinois State, compiling a 461-323 record, making her the winningest coach in Illinois State basketball history (men or women).

Hutchison led the Redbirds to 19 winning seasons, five Gateway Conference titles, seven AIAW state championships, two AIAW national tournaments, seven WNIT appearances and three NCAA Tournaments.

She was a three-time winner of the Rawlings MVC Coach of the year (1985, 1988, 1996).

Hutchison is credited on the national front for influencing the growth of the women’s game from relative obscurity to its current level of popularity.

During the 2007-08 season, a banner commemorating Hutchison's achievements at Illinois State was hung from the rafters of Redbird Arena, making her just the fifth person at the time to achieve that honor.

Hutchison was inducted into the Illinois State Athletics Percy Family Hall of Fame in 1984.

In a 2004 interview for the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, Hutchison talked about the high points of achieving equality in sports and the struggles, even after Title IX was enacted.

“Title IX affected everything, but it really brought in the scholarships and it legitimized females having equal opportunity to males,” she said. “It didn't make it happen for decades. So it gets passed in 1972, it's not even in force until 1976, and it doesn't even start to show up until the nineties.

“So I think all that's played a social change. I mean, you can have the rules – it's just like racial issues. The rules are there, it just takes society a while to change, and I think social change is slow.”

Illinois Wesleyan

A few miles away, Illinois Wesleyan University basketball coach Mia Smith is even more evidence that Title IX has made a huge impact on women’s sports in Central Illinois.

Smith is the winningest women’s basketball coach at Illinois Wesleyan with a 458-190 overall record and a 255-87 conference (College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin) mark in her 24 years at the helm of the Titans program.

According to Illinois Wesleyan sports information, Smith led her team to the 2012 NCAA Division III Championship, was chosen as the 2012 RUSSELL ATHLETIC/Women's Basketball Coaches Association "National Coach of the Year" for Division III, and was named the 2012 Schelde North America/Women's DIII News "Coach of the Year."

In 2018, Smith was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a coach and the 2012 national championship squad was inducted in the "Team" category.

Smith has been the CCIW’s “Coach of the Year” six times (2008, 2009, 2010, 2012 2016, 2018), has been the region seven winner of the Russell Athletic/WBCA Regional Coach of the Year honor in 2009, 2010 and 2012, and was the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Division III “Coach of the Year” in 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2012.

This past season, Illinois Wesleyan compiled a 209 overall record and a 14-2 conference mark. The Titans were eliminated in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III Tournament by 12th-ranked Wisconsin-Water on March 5 in Whitewater.

University of Illinois

At the University of Illinois, Dr. Karol Kahrs, among others, was a huge advocate for women’s sports and Title IX.

Before Kahrs died in 2021, she set the ground work for what today is a strong women’s athletic program at Illinois.

Kahrs began her career at Illinois in 1966 as an instructor in the College of Physical Education and spent many years coaching women’s sports.

In 1974, she moved to the UI Athletics Department to develop the University’s women’s intercollegiate athletics program as Title IX helped lead to changes in women’s sports nationally.

At Illinois, Dr. Kahrs was promoted to associate athletics director and senior woman administrator. She served as the first chairperson of the Big Ten Women’s Athletic Administrators from 1974-76, and was a member of the committee that submitted the initial proposal to add women’s athletics to the conference in 1981.

Kahrs was inducted into the Illinois Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017 after serving the university for 36 years, including 30 years in the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Women’s athletics were forever changed and remain strong thanks to Title IX pioneers like Illinois State’s Linda Herman and Jill Hutchison, Illinois Wesleyan’s Mia Smith, Illinois’ Karol Kahrs, and many others.

Now it will be up to new women’s coaches and administrators to carry the torch and help grow women’s athletics, as well as making sure no ground is lost in the next 50 years.

