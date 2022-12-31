Illinois State's men's basketball coaching change tops Pantagraph Top 10 Sports Stories of the Year

After being turned upside down by the global pandemic for much of the previous two years, the sports world finally returned to normal in 2022.

Fans were back full force in the stands, cheering loudly and also voicing their dismay. Participants were able to shed their masks. Coaches could focus on getting their teams prepared and not worrying if there would be a game or not.

It all felt so right.

There was plenty happening on — and off — the fields and courts of in 2022 that will have ramifications for many years going forward.

Here is a look at the Top 10 stories from The Pantagraph area as determined by the sports staff.

1. Muller fired, Pedon hired

Illinois State athletic director Kyle Brennan dropped a bombshell on February 13. Brennan announced Dan Muller was being fired as the Redbirds' men's head basketball coach.

Muller, who played on ISU's last two NCAA Tournament teams in 1997-98, was in his 10th year as coach. He nearly got the Redbirds to the NCAA tourney in 2017 when they won a school-record 28 games and shared the Missouri Valley Conference title, but ISU was snubbed on Selection Sunday.

It was a gradual decline from there. The Redbirds were on their way to a third straight losing season when Muller was fired a day after losing to Indiana State. Muller had two years remaining on his contract and was given a $1 million buyout.

Assistant coach Brian Jones took over as interim head coach for the rest of the season. When the Redbirds lost to Northern Iowa in the MVC Tournament quarterfinals on March 4 to finish 13-20, Brennan announced an hour later Ohio State assistant coach Ryan Pedon was hired to be ISU's 20th head coach.

The 43-year-old Pedon, who had never been a head coach, was in his fifth season at Ohio State. He followed Chris Holtmann from Butler where he was on the staff for two years.

Before he went to Butler, Pedon spent two seasons at Illinois as an assistant to head coach John Groce.

When introduced at a press conference at Redbird (now CEFCU) Arena three days later, Pedon said: "My message today to Redbird Nation is simply this — it's time to get our swagger back."

Seven ISU players went into the transfer portal in the spring, including leading scorer Antonio Reeves who landed at Kentucky. Pedon brought in six transfers to replace them.

After a shaky start to the season, ISU won four of its last five games before Christmas and took a 6-7 record into the bulk of its MVC campaign.

2. State football back to Hancock

When the high school state football playoffs began in 1974, Illinois State's Hancock Stadium was the site of the championship games.

It remained that way for 25 seasons. But ISU let the state title games leave Hancock Stadium for Champaign's Memorial Stadium in 1999, citing the potential loss of a home FCS first-round playoff game.

Championship games were held at Memorial Stadium from 1999-2012 before a rotation of Champaign and DeKalb's Huskie Stadium began in 2013. But when the bidding process for a new five-year contract went up, ISU wanted the eight championship games back and won out over Champaign, Carbondale and DeKalb.

"Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years,” said IHSA executive director Craig Anderson.

3. Tri-Valley takes second

When Tri-Valley lost its regular-season football finale to El Paso-Gridley, the Vikings took a 7-2 record into the Class 2A state playoffs.

With a potential rematch against defending champion Wilmington — which bounced the Vikings in a 2021 semifinal game — looming in the second round, Tri-Valley's hopes for a long playoff run looked dim.

Blake Regenold and his teammates had other ideas.

Regenold put the team on his back, running wild behind a veteran offensive line. After knocking out Wilmington, Regenold was just getting started. The senior gained a Class 2A playoff-record 417 rushing yards in a quarterfinal win over Knoxville and followed that with 282 yards in a semifinal victory against No. 2 Maroa-Forsyth.

That lifted Tri-Valley into the championship game against No. 1 Decatur St. Teresa in Champaign. Regenold and the Vikings didn't back down. Although Regenold got banged up on the final drive after a championship game-record 43 carries for 219 yards and two touchdowns, Tri-Valley moved to St. Teresa's 23-yard line in the closing seconds.

But two incompletions in the end zone later and St. Teresa hung on for a thrilling 29-22 victory.

"We played our best football at the end of the year. That's what I'm really proud of," said Tri-Valley head coach Josh Roop. "These guys went to another level. I saw them play for one another. I saw them pick each other up and build each other up."

4. Melinda Fischer retires

During Illinois State's summer celebration on campus that concluded a year-long tribute to Title IX's 50 years, Melinda Fischer decided it was time to end an amazing run as the Redbirds' head softball coach.

Fischer conducted her final workout with the team in late August before announcing her retirement two days later after 37 years and a school-record 1,159 victories that may stand forever.

Tina Ramos, who was Fischer's faithful assistant for 22 years, was named by athletic director Kyle Brennan as ISU's new head coach.

Counting her two years as Eastern Illinois' coach before returning to ISU in 1980 — as co-basketball head coach with Jill Hutchison for five years before moving to head softball coach — Fischer's 1,118 wins make her the 18th winningest Division I softball coach.

Fischer won't be idle in retirement. Far from it.

"I've always heard that as one door closes another opens, and I will now make it my mission to give Marian Kneer Stadium a facelift," said Fischer of the Redbirds' home field. "This program deserves this and I am committed to making it happen."

5. ISU women go to NCAA

Illinois State's women's basketball team was hoping for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2008 after advancing to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship game in Moline.

Trailing Northern Iowa by six with 5:20 left, those dreams were slipping away.

But ISU's defense was on high alert for three days, and the Redbirds weren't about to leave empty-handed. The Redbirds scored the game's last eight points to pull out a 50-48 victory.

"The last four years I've been telling our team in Moline 'what is delayed is not denied,'" said ISU head coach Kristen Gillespie. "When I woke up, I knew today was our day. We were not going to be denied today."

Senior JuJu Redmond earned the Patty Viverito Award as the MVC tourney's Most Outstanding Player. She paced ISU in the championship game with 21 points.

Even though ISU's season ended with a 98-58 loss at No. 8 Iowa in an NCAA Tournament first-round game, the Valley title capped a remarkable turnaround for a program that was 8-23 in the 2016-17 season before Gillespie arrived.

6. Ince adds to haul

Normal Community's Ali Ince put on a stunning performance in her first Class 3A Girls State Track & Field Meet as a freshman in 2021. She won the 800- and 1,600-meter runs before running a jaw-dropping anchor leg to lift the Iron to the 1,600 relay title.

The encore wasn't too bad, either.

Ince's goal was to become the first ever to win the 400, 800 and 1,600. It proved too ambitious as she failed to qualify for the 1,600 final on preliminary day before she recovered the next day with another performance to remember.

Ince took the lead from the start of the 800 and cruised to the finish line in 2 minutes, 10.22 seconds, almost four seconds better than runner-up Catie McCabe of Hinsdale Central.

After about a half-hour break, Ince mounted a rally in the 400. She caught Alexandria Edison of Homewood-Flossmoor in the final meters to win in 55.25.

"I didn't know what place I was in. In that last curve I thought I was in third or fourth because I was passing a few people on the outside lanes," she said. "Seeing the girl (Edison) all the way out in lane seven or eight, she was still pretty far ahead. I knew I would have to get moving on this home stretch."

Ince took the baton in the 1,600 relay in seventh, too far behind Evanston to challenge for the title. But she lifted NCHS to third with a sizzling lap under 55 seconds.

Before she can think about track season this spring, Ince is a starter on NCHS' basketball team that began the season 11-0.

No. 7: Grigsby to College Hall

Boomer Grigsby said "no one else wanted to talk to me" except Illinois State when he was a football player at Canton High School.

Lucky for the Redbirds.

Grigsby was a tackling machine as an ISU linebacker, earning Gateway Conference Defensive Player of the Year and an All-American for three straight seasons from 2002-04 and finishing with an FCS-record 550 career tackles.

His career was honored when Grigsby became the first ISU player inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame during a Dec. 7 induction ceremony at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s something so big you don’t even know how to dream about it,” said Grigsby, who later played linebacker and fullback in the NFL for the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans.

8. Weltha wins wrestling title

Bloomington senior Jack Weltha lost two wrestling matches to Jordan Sommers of Waterloo during the season. When Weltha trailed the undefeated Sommers, 3-0, in the 220-pound championship match during the Class 2A State Tournament at State Farm Center in Champaign, a third defeat appeared likely.

However, Weltha would have none of that. He rallied to send the match into overtime and used a takedown to secure a 5-3 victory and become a state champion.

"It feels awesome. I’m still in shock," Weltha said. "I knew this was going to be the toughest match I ever wrestled in my entire life."

It was quite a senior year for Weltha, who was named the Pantagraph Male Athlete of the Year.

Weltha, a four-year starter for the Raiders' football team, was named Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He finished with a 35-3 record on the mats before placing 12th in the shot put at the Class 3A State Track & Field Meet. Weltha just completed his freshman year as a linebacker for Division II Truman State.

9. Whitaker's world record

Bloomington-Normal has developed a reputation as the pole vault capital of the state. That's due in most part to the Flying Dragons Pole Vault Club in Normal under the direction of Mike Cockerham.

Now the world is taking notice.

Isaiah Whitaker of Bloomington soared 16 feet, 2 inches to set a world record for 14-year-olds during the 56th AAU Junior Olympic Games in early August in Greensboro, North Carolina.

That broke the previous world mark for 14-year-olds of 16-1¾ set by Sasha Zhoya of France in 2017.

"It was kind of a surprise, but I was looking to get it going into the meet," said Whitaker, who is a freshman at Central Catholic High School. "But me and Coach (Mike Cockerham) were going for it the whole year."

10. IWU hoops reaches Elite Eight

Illinois Wesleyan had the home crowd on its side in search of its first NCAA Division III Final Four berth since 2014. However, Wabash made 11 3-pointers and edged the Titans, 81-75, in a quarterfinal game at Shirk Center.

“You wanted the cherry on top, but what a great year,” said IWU coach Ron Rose, whose No. 7-ranked team finished 24-6. “You hate that it ends. I hate the thought I don’t get to coach these guys again.”

Leading the way for the Titans was 6-7 forward Matt Leritz. The senior All-American averaged 17.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while capturing the Most Outstanding Player award in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin.

Leritz elected to use a fifth year granted by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic and transferred to Division II Bentley in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Photos: Illinois State welcomes new head basketball coach Ryan Pedon Secondary Dominant Watch now: New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon talks to the media Monday Watch now: Illinois State AD Kyle Brennan introduces new basketball coach Ryan Pedon 030822-blm-loc-2pedon 010123-blm-loc-proeberpics6 030822-blm-loc-4pedon 030822-blm-loc-5pedon 030822-blm-loc-6pedon 030822-blm-loc-7pedon 030822-blm-loc-8pedon 030822-blm-loc-10pedon