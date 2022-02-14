Illinois State hosts Northern Iowa following Green's 20-point game

Northern Iowa Panthers (14-10, 10-4 MVC) at Illinois State Redbirds (11-15, 4-9 MVC)

Normal, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa faces the Illinois State Redbirds after AJ Green scored 20 points in Northern Iowa's 85-58 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Redbirds have gone 10-4 in home games. Illinois State has a 5-10 record against opponents above .500.

The Panthers have gone 10-4 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in MVC play. The Panthers won the last matchup 79-64 on Jan. 29. Green scored 24 points to help lead the Panthers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Strong is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Redbirds, while averaging 11.8 points. Antonio Reeves is shooting 45.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games for Illinois State.

Green averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Noah Carter is shooting 47.7% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redbirds: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0