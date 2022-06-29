Watch now: Ty Rodgers looks back at Team USA gold, ready for role with Illinois basketball

CHAMPAIGN — Standing on the podium with a gold medal draped around his neck, you could forgive Ty Rodgers for being a little emotional.

He'd just finished a triumphant tournament as a member of the USA U18 team and helped the Americans win the FIBA Americas Tournament in Tijuana, Mexico.

"I almost shed a tear, man," Rodgers said. "I'm from Saginaw, Michigan. It doesn't happen too often and it's something that the little kids are gonna look up to me and they're gonna smile. And hopefully, I'm giving them hope."

Playing for that team, like Ayo Dosunmu did four years ago, was an impressive feat for the incoming freshman.

“It’s a blessing to be able to say I played in those games and then just to be able to compete with the best and show I’m one of the best has been a big thing for me,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I’ve always been underrated a little bit. To be able to go out there and compete with them, it’s definitely boosted my confidence.”

As a four-star in a pack of five-stars, Rodgers was one of the lower ranked players — albeit still a highly touted, top-50 recruit — invited to the camp. That didn’t stop him from making a big impact.

He made the team over multiple players ranked in the top 10 of his class.

The training camp in Colorado Springs was intense, with 27 of the top prep players competing for a dozen roster spots.

“Everybody is going hard,” Rodgers said. “Everybody is going at each other. You have some guys ranked higher than others so obviously that was something that made guys go harder. It was super hard and super competitive.

“When you walk in the room you kind of know where everybody is, especially if you’re ranked under guys. Being the underdog, when you walk in the room you know who people are.”

Rodgers came out on top of the pack, winning the coaches over with a skillset with shades of another Saginaw star in Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green.

Rodgers grew up watching Green as he rose through the ranks and starred at Michigan State before becoming a long and versatile defender and playmaker. Those are two traits that Rodgers is starting to show.

“There’s going to be scorers on every team,” Rodgers said. “It comes down to what can you do besides score? That’s why I made the team and that’s why I made a good impact on the team.”

It also meant Rodgers hasn’t always been a prolific scorer, but he’s impacted the game in other ways.

“I feel like my game isn’t valued enough just because I don’t score," he said. "That’s really it. I do everything else. I just feel like they look at that and they think I can’t do that.”

As the leading scorer at Thornton in Chicago, he showed that ability as a senior, but that’s not his main appeal as a player.

Brad Underwood got compliments from multiple USA Basketball coaches who found value in his game, including Colorado head coach Tad Boyle and Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton. Boynton, Boyle and Underwood raved about his impact on winning. It’s something Rodgers has done from childhood to high school to AAU and now the international stage.

His passing ability has come naturally to him since his days as a childhood player. He honed those playing with a middle school super team that featured five-stars Amari Bailey and Emoni Bates as well as future teammate Skyy Clark.

There, Rodgers was in a group of players who were all natural talents and scorers, so he stood out as a connector. He’s become a versatile, athletic and lanky piece on both ends of the floor who impacts winning by doing all the things besides scoring at a high level.

"When you go from probably 12 years old playing with top players in the country," Rodgers said. "I mean, it helps because you're gonna have scorers on every team you're at, so what else can you do?

That put him in a unique role, one that will work once again paired with Clark and one that is similar to his role with the Illini and at the next level. Being at the Jordan Brand Classic and playing for USA Basketball has put Rodgers in front of NBA scouts at practices and he’s generated some buzz.

"You get to the NBA, you're gonna be behind LeBron, Kawhi, Paul George, so what can you do? Can you get them the ball? Can you go rebound, get them an extra possession?"

Rodgers has played some point guard in high school and in the summer workouts, and will be a candidate to play minutes there with Skyy Clark and Jayden Epps being the only point guards on the roster. Underwood said he expects him to be able to play anywhere from the one to the four.

Now, Rodgers will join the fold after some international accolades that gave him confidence and time in a role he’ll play in. He'll try to bring that same level of impact to Champaign.

“On every team there’s going to be a role you’re going to have to play, in order to make the team and in order to play on the team,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I really fulfilled my role and I feel like it’s going to help me come this time to play next year.”

