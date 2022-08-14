Watch now: Pair of JUCO linemen providing instant impact for Illinois football

CHAMPAIGN — Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler, Illinois’ pair of junior college offensive lineman transfers, have had a playful debate after becoming roommates.

The pair stayed in a hotel together during the summer and fall and discussed their previous stops.

"We definitely crack up a little bit, like who had the better JUCO?" Adams said. "Who would have won if we ever played each other?"

Both had impressive junior college seasons. Crisler’s Mississippi Gulf Coast team finished with a 7-2 record while Adams’ Garden City squad finished 8-3 and was nationally ranked with a win in the Scooter’s Coffee Bowl ending the season.

The debate is little more than jesting with each other while realizing they’ve come through a similar and less-glamorous path than some of their Division I counterparts.

"Ain't nothing like JUCO," Crisler said. "You have fun, but you're gonna put that work in at JUCO."

Those two have bonded and transitioned quickly to the Power Five game, and both figure to be in the offensive line rotation this fall. Both are battling with Jordyn Slaughter for two starting guard spots on the offensive line.

When Crisler committed in January, offensive line coach Bart Miller was told he had some reason to be excited.

"I think Coach B came in and said, 'You're gonna be happy about this one,' because he had gotten the call," Miller said.

It was a unique recruitment that started when Bielema went to Crisler’s Mississippi junior college to recruit another offensive lineman. The coach there told him to check Crisler out and so the two met.

Bielema was under the impression that Crisler would need a second year of JUCO, but he followed up after the recruitment of the original lineman prospect fell through.

"I followed up on Zy, and they're like, 'Coach, I believe he's a full qualifier,'" Bielema said. "Well, we checked the NCAA and the powers that be hadn't labeled him as that. So we went through a filing system through our university.

"A lot of people started calling us because they knew he came on an official visit. So they were looking out for us telling us that we were visiting a prospect that couldn't be on campus because he was a non-qualifier and we quickly said: "Let us do our job; you do your job, right.'"

A mislabeling of Crisler’s status from the NCAA combined with some extra work and sleuthing might have given the Illini a recruiting coup. Crisler has put himself right into the mix for one of the starting guard spots and was running a lot with the first team at Illinois’ open practice this fall.

He got to campus a little over 360 pounds, but has quickly whittled down to around 335. Miller said he also has improved his technique and graded out well in the team’s scrimmage Monday.

"He's really playing at a high level," Bielema said. "He's just scratching the surface of what he's gonna be.”

Adams, from Ajax, Ontario, Canada, has gained a reputation as a technician in the offensive line room. That comes from a childhood that consisted of him viewing college games and breaking down film of NFL stars Trent Williams, former Miami star Ereck Flowers and others.

After playing for Team Ontario in Dallas against Team USA, he got hooked on the game and hasn’t looked back.

"Isaiah came in with this really strong foundation, but he pushes himself so hard and really works at this craft," Miller said.

Adams also has an edge to him. He likes the physicality of playing in the trenches.

“The fact that you can dominate someone and really move them against their will,” Adams said. “I think the ability to have that without getting in trouble by the law has been really good.”

The improvement of Crisler and the addition of Adams has allowed Illinois to fill in some voids from last year's offensive line left by now-NFL linemen Vederian Lowe and Doug Kramer. Jack Badovinac and Blake Jeresaty also moved on, leaving the Illini with 35 starts to replace on the offensive line this season.

Crisler and Adams could take on a large portion of those.

"They're both very intelligent," Miller said. "They're both football savvy. A lot of times guys don't have a lot of football IQ when they come from a variety of different programs. We see that a lot in high school, we see that some from the junior colleges, there's some junior colleges that are better than others, right. But they both came from really good programs.

"They're just hungry to be successful. And when you’ve got guys like that you're gonna go a long way."

Ford out a week

Bielema said Luke Ford would be out for the next week of practice because of a “medical issue” and could be set to return to the team for the week ahead of its opener against Wyoming.

Ford has played in 20 games, starting 14, over the past two seasons with the Illini. He had 114 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns last season and is in line for a large number of snaps with the transfer of Daniel Barker this offseason.

“If all goes well, and everything stays to plan there shouldn't be any issue with him being back with us," Bielema said.