Watch now: Alfonso Plummer's 3-point shooting lifts Illinois past Kansas State

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alfonso Plummer’s arrival as a key contributor to the University of Illinois basketball team was extraordinarily well timed Tuesday at the T-Mobile Center.

Plummer tossed in 7 of 9 from 3-point range with fellow guards Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier ailing and provided the needed complement to center Kofi Cockburn in a 72-64 victory over Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic.

“I’ve been working on my shots. I know I was kind of off early in the season,” Plummer said. “I’ve been trying to find ways to help the team, working extra hours in the gym. When I made my first one, I felt like I was back. When I made the second one I was screaming I was back.”

A transfer from Utah, Plummer had converted just 5 of 18 shots from 3-point range and scored 25 points over Illinois’ first four games.

Taking all but one shot from beyond the arc, Plummer registered 21 points as the 14th-ranked Illini shook off a 20-point loss to Cincinnati the night before while moving to 3-2.

“He’s capable. To be honest, he’s been struggling,” said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “Last week I bet he shot 6, 7,000 balls. Stuff like that gets him going. That’s when it starts to build around Kofi. You’ve got to pick your poison. I’m really happy for Plummer.”

Cockburn contributed 23 points and 12 rebounds while drawing 12 fouls.

“I thought we battled, but we didn’t come here just to battle,” said Kansas State coach and former Illinois head man Bruce Weber, whose team lost to two nationally ranked teams here.

“You know Kofi’s going to get stuff inside. He’s such a monster, and they do a good job getting it to him. When the other guys step up and make plays, that’s what makes a difference.”

Curbelo was limited to 19 minutes and Frazier was helped off the court with an apparent leg injury in the second half. Underwood had no update on Frazier.

“It’s the head trauma concussion stuff,” Underwood said of Curbelo. “It’s been game by game. We are never going to jeopardize a young man’s health or wellbeing. When he says no, we get him out.”

The Illinois coach was pleased how his team reacted to a disheartening loss to Cincinnati that saw the Illini lead by 15 early and fall apart in the second half during a 71-51 defeat.

“That locker room is filled with a bunch of guys things haven’t gone right for,” said Underwood. “It’s been filled with turmoil from the standpoint of guys out. It’s unsettling.

But they really want to be really good. They want to play the right way.”

After Kansas State’s Ismael Massoud nailed a 3-pointer to hand the Wildcats (2-2) a 42-41 lead, treys from Plummer and Jacob Grandison turned the Illini around.

A Coleman Hawkins 3-pointer pushed the Illinois margin to 56-47 and Plummer’s success from long range at the 5:55 mark bolstered the Illini advantage to 62-49.

“We all know they’re going to double or triple team Kofi, and there’s going to be an open shooter in the corner or wings,” Plummer said. “He understands that. He’s a smart player. He’s going to look for shooters.”

Kansas State committed just four turnovers to 18 for Illinois but shot 29 percent from the field to the Illini’s 52 percent.

Markquis Nowell topped the Wildcats with 19 points off the bench. Nijel Pack chipped in 15 and Massoud 13.

“Like any good team, they made a couple more plays than we did and we were not able to get back in the game,” said Massoud. “That’s how it goes sometimes.”

Illinois led by as many as seven in the first half at 29-22 after two straight Cockburn buckets. The Wildcats climbed within 34-31 entering the break on a Mike McGuirl 3-pointer with 33 seconds showing.

Plummer came off the bench to nail three 3-pointers over a span of 1:21 to erase a short-lived Kansas State lead of 18-16.

Illinois freshman guard Luke Goode was not available for either Hall of Fame Classic games because of back spasms.

