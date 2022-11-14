Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn among Illinois players to return for Big Ten title ceremony

CHAMPAIGN — Trent Frazier, Kofi Cockburn, Da’Monte Williams and Alfonso Plummer stood and looked up at the ceiling.

Frazier pulled down a rope to unveil the banner that signified the group’s achievement last spring. The last time these four played on the home court at the State Farm Center, Frazier dribbled the ball as time expired and bedlam ensued as Illinois won a share of the Big Ten title.

“That senior night game, winning the Big Ten Championship, having the court stormed,” Cockburn said. “That was the best moment of my life and I’ll cherish it forever.”

Friday, they all returned as ex-players to get their championship rings and commemorate that moment. They each went a long way out of the way to do it. Frazier took a 13-hour flight during his break during his rookie professional season in Serbia.

Plummer came up from Mexico City after playing 19 minutes the night before for the Mexico City Capitanes in the G-League. Cockburn is back and training before he goes off to play professionally in Japan.

It was a moment none of them felt like they could miss.

“Just to be back and to see all the orange and blue is amazing,” Frazier said.

A tribute video for Frazier showed him from his time as a scrawny freshman to becoming one of the top players in the Big Ten and the Illinois leader in games played.

“I wanted him to have his moment because I’m not sure his jersey’s going up there. That’s the truth,” coach Brad Underwood said. “Pretty special young man in my book and a great player who’s probably come as far from the start to the finish as maybe any player I’ve been around.”

He needed that moment. I think our fans needed to know what that cat’s all about. Ultimate winner.”

Frazier is averaging 19.5 points and 6.5 assists in the ABA league in Serbia. It’s been an adjustment going to a new country — he’s gotten used to new foods and has become a fan of local pasta dishes, but he still thinks about the progress the program made during his career.

“I thought about the last three years and what this program turned into — a high-level basketball team,” Frazier said. “The job that Brad Underwood has done with his program is unbelievable.”

Plummer is averaging double figures in his rookie season in the G-League, an opportunity that came after impressive seasons at Utah and then Illinois, and in part because of a connection with a coach at Utah. He’s shooting 43.8% from 3 after three games before making a quick return trip to the State Farm Center.

"Man, it's great," Plummer said. "I'm seeing the fans, seeing all my teammates again. I feel like I'm home. I'm really happy."

Those players have set an example Underwood wants the current crop of players to follow.

“I want them to enjoy the moment and understand the moment because that’s what the standard is in this program — and higher,” Underwood said. “Winning a Big Ten Championship, great. That’s not our ultimate goal. My standards are a lot higher than that. That’s why I coach with passion. That’s why I get upset when our guys don’t play the right way. I need our guys to understand that."