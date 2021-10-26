Sitkowski will miss the rest of the season

After coming off the bench to throw the game-winning 2-point conversion pass in Illinois’ record-setting nine-overtime victory at Penn State, Brandon Peters will return to the starting lineup for Saturday’s home game against Rutgers.

Illini coach Bret Bielema confirmed Monday that quarterback Artur Sitkowski broke his left arm during a failed 2-point attempt in the fourth overtime and will undergo season-ending surgery Wednesday. The transfer from Rutgers will miss out on facing his former team this week.

Peters — the sixth-year senior who has started 21 games for Illinois over the last three seasons — entered for the fifth overtime and eventually found Casey Washington in the end zone in the ninth overtime for the 20-18 victory Saturday.

Bielema also revealed that Sitkowski has been playing this season with a right shoulder injury that requires surgery and a six- to eight-month recovery process. He will have that procedure two to three weeks after the surgery on his left arm and will miss spring practice, but he’s expected to be fully recovered for next fall, Bielema said.

“Sometimes blessings come in the most unusual ways,” Bielema said.

Sitkowski has two more seasons of eligibility. He finishes this season with 74 completions in 148 attempts (50%), six touchdowns and two interceptions in five games (three starts).

Bielema said running back Chase Brown, who was shaken up on a helmet-to-helmet hit during the second overtime Saturday and did not return, has cleared concussion protocol and can return to full contact Wednesday.

Brown was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday after rushing for 223 yards against Penn State, a record for a visiting player at Beaver Stadium.

