Mizzou hosts Illinois

Illinois (8-3) vs. Missouri (6-5)

Enterprise Center, St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m.

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois and Missouri both look to put winning streaks together. Each program earned a home victory this past Saturday. Missouri earned an 83-75 win over Utah, while Illinois won easily 106-48 over St. Francis (Pa.).

STEPPING UP: Missouri's Kobe Brown has averaged 15 points and 9.1 rebounds while Ronnie DeGray III has put up 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15.5 points and 8.6 rebounds while Alfonso Plummer has put up 16.9 points.

BRILLIANT BROWN: Brown has connected on 27.3 percent of the 22 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 71.9 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: The Tigers are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 1-5 when they fall shy of that mark. The Fighting Illini are 5-0 when converting on at least 78.9 percent of its free throws and 3-3 when they shoot worse than that from the line.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Fighting Illini have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Missouri has 33 assists on 82 field goals (40.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Illinois has assists on 51 of 91 field goals (56 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 42.1 percent. The Fighting Illini have averaged 14.5 offensive boards per game and 16.3 per game over their last three games.

