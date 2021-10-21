LB Jake Hansen's career at Illinois ends after knee surgery

“It pains me to say that I will not play another game as an Illinois football player,” Hansen tweeted. “I would like to thank everyone that has been a part of my journey as an Illini especially my family, teammates, coaches, strength staff, athletic trainers, academic counselors, and fans! I will look back at my time here with no regrets and will continue to cherish every moment I enjoyed here. With that said I look forward to pursuing my life long dream of playing in the NFL!”