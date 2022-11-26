Kindred: No surprise Pat Ryan making impact in role with Illinois football

Shortly after 26-year-old Pat Ryan took over in 1990 as head football coach at Metamora High School, the former Metamora quarterback made a commitment to weight training and getting his players stronger.

The Redbirds’ athletic director at the time, Randy Toepke, marveled at how invested Ryan was in setting up a lifting program, overseeing it and manning the weight room religiously.

“We’re talking wintertime, springtime, summertime … all of the offseason time,” Toepke said in November 1999 as Metamora prepared for a third state championship game in four years.

“When kids get in there doing the grunt work, that’s not fun. But he’s in there with them. There’s a big difference between sitting in an ivory tower and saying, ‘Go lift weights’ and being right there with them.”

Ryan isn’t the ivory tower type. Players, assistant coaches, administrators and the Metamora community at large quickly realized it. Even sportswriters could grasp it and we’re not easily convinced.

Ryan’s hands-on approach created a culture and set in motion a 30-year run that included a 268-75 record, 24 playoff berths, five state runner-up trophies and state championships in 2007 and 2009.

It is no surprise, then, that the personable Ryan is making an impact as Director of High School Relations for the University of Illinois football team.

Bret Bielema has done a lot of things right in two years as Illini head coach. Among them is creating a position in 2021 for the newly retired Ryan.

Ryan had become a familiar – and friendly – face to fellow coaches throughout the state during his tenure. He was a respected member and leader of the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association.

That aligned perfectly with Bielema’s goal of connecting with the state’s prep coaches. His predecessor, Lovie Smith, had not prioritized that and in-state recruiting suffered.

There was a belief among Illinois’ high school coaches that Smith was not “right there with them,” the way Ryan had been all those years in Metamora’s weight room, on the practice field and on game nights.

Soon after being named Illini coach, Bielema sought to visit every high school in the state. He wanted to give Illinois football a presence again in locker rooms and coaches’ offices from Rockford to Cairo.

Adding Ryan was key to forging and maintaining those relationships. He has a knack for engaging people, making them feel he’s in their corner and understands the challenges they face.

For much of Ryan’s time at Metamora, The Pantagraph covered his teams from preseason previews through the deep playoff runs. Always, he was friendly, accommodating, honest and insightful.

When a decision was made to condense The Pantagraph circulation area, leaving Metamora and others on the outside, the sports department was unified in this respect: we were going to miss working with Pat Ryan.

In 2010, after his defending state champion Redbirds played host to Central Catholic in the season opener, Ryan said, “I wish you guys still covered us.”

He was assured the feeling was mutual.

Now, Illinois is benefitting from Ryan’s positive mindset and in-state connections. Eleven of the 22 high school seniors in last year’s recruiting class were from Illinois, the most for the Illini since 2003. Commitments for the 2023 class include seven in-state players.

When pairings were released for this year’s Illinois High School Association playoffs, Ryan reached out to the 256 qualifying teams and coaches via social media, phone calls, etc.

On Wednesday, he sent a “best of luck” on Twitter to the 16 teams playing for state championships. Ryan knows plenty about being in that position and what it means for the state’s largest university to care about you and your team.

His tweet concluded with, “The journey provides memories for a lifetime. All coaches will agree that the best day to be practicing is Thanksgiving Day.”

It was timely and thoughtful, the kind of thing coaches and players remember. Their takeaway? That Ryan, and the program he represents, is “right there with them.”

It carries a lot of weight.