Injured Illinois will try to end skid on the road at Michigan

CHAMPAIGN — Already down a corner and with another coming back off of injury, Illinois had to plan out its cornerback depth chart.

Taz Nicholson was returning from a concussion, but without backup Terrell Jennings defensive coordinator, Ryan Walters prepared the team in case Nicholson had to miss time.

When he suffered a season-ending wrist injury, those plans went into motion. Freshman Tyler Strain played and got his first-career pick. Then he went down. With three of the team’s top four corners out, the safety valve had to be pulled.

“It’s always 'What-if?' and 'What could happen?'” Walters said. “Are you prepared for that? Because of the way our program is structured, we were able to get some guys some reps at some spots that they don’t typically play in — just in case scenarios. I’ll be damned if ‘just in case’ didn’t happen and it happened early. I was happy that we were able to do that.”

Walters said in Nicholson’s place there would be a similar situation as the one against Purdue — some corner snaps for Quan Martin, who has played most of the season at slot corner, nickelback or safety, and freshman Xavier Scott.

Illinois has mostly avoided the injury bug until the past couple weeks.

"It's hard," Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. "It's something you've got to plan for. It's not ideal. You don't want it to happen, but it happens. That's the game of football. We've got the bodies to fill in those positions."

With Strain injured and Jennings and Nicholson out, it puts Scott in line for his first-career start when the Illini play at Michigan (11 a.m. ABC) on Saturday.

“I’m excited for him,” Illinois safety Sydney Brown said. “He’s got the versatility to play corner and safety, and play in the slot there. I know he’s excited for it, I’m excited for him and it’s another opportunity for him to prove himself.”

Whether its him, Martin or a different defensive setup, they’ll deal with a balanced Michigan offense that’s fifth in the country in scoring. It mainly rides Heisman-contending running back Blake Corum, but could be more inclined to attack the air against a secondary down a couple of options.

Illini star corner Devon Witherspoon will likely spend a lot of time matched up with Ronnie Bell, who has twice as many yards as any other Wolverines receiver, leaving Illinois’ other corner to match up with Roman Wilson or Michigan’s other secondary receiving options.

“It’s about seizing the moment, knowing the coaches are preparing you the right way to be successful on the field and then trusting your ability,” Brown said. “You wouldn’t be in that position unless they trusted you to go out there and make those plays. Xavier is a talented kid and I trust him.”

One of the players the defense will get back is edge rusher Seth Coleman. After suffering a concussion against Michigan State and missing the game against Purdue, he cleared protocols and has been available this week.

Illinois vs. Michigan When: 11 a.m., Saturday Where: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan Records: Illinois 7-3, Michigan 10-0 Series; Last meeting: Michigan leads 71-23-2; Michigan won 42-25 on Oct. 12, 2019. TV, radio: ABC, WSOY 1340 AM (Decatur), KFNS 590 AM (St. Louis), WJBC 93.7 FM (Bloomington-Normal), WCRC 95.7 FM (Effingham) About Illinois: Illini lost to Purdue for its second straight loss last week. Chase Brown leads the nation in rushing with 1,442 yards. ... Illinois will need some help from other conference games to qualify for the Big Ten title game after dropping into a tie in first place with three other Big Ten West teams at 4-3 in conference play. About Michigan: Wolverines are undefeated and will play Ohio State for the Big Ten East title next week. ... Running back Blake Corum has 1,348 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns this season while Michigan has the top scoring defense (11.2 points allowed per game) in college football.

Chase Brown, Illinois’ star back and the nation’s leading rusher in the FBS, suffered an ankle injury late against Purdue. During his press conference and radio show this week, Illinois coach Bret Bielema reiterated that Brown is “trending in the right direction” to be available Saturday. Receiver Pat Bryant is also unclear to return.