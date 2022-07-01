Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman advocates change to help 'credibility problem' in college athletics

CHAMPAIGN — With the quickly changing nature in college athletics, the addition of NIL and enhanced student-athlete compensation from the Alston v. NCAA court case, Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman had a major takeaway.

“Whether it’s right or wrong, deserved or not, I think college athletics as an entity right now, we have a credibility problem,” Whitman said. “The public has lost some confidence in our ability to manage our own business.”

Those changes were handed down to the NCAA in a 9-0 ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court, and since then the NCAA’s power and control has been steadily dwindling.

For those in charge of athletic departments like Whitman, it puts them at a crossroads. The possibility of more change is heightened with the addition of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten, reported by Jon Wilner of the Mercury News, the Athletic and others.

“It feels like we are at a point where we have to take control of our own future,” Whitman said Tuesday at the annual media roundtable, before the addition of USC or UCLA was reported.

Whitman broached the idea of large-scale change in college athletics and alignment as a possible need. He wants a solution to the credibility issue. He was also vocal about support on the continued evolution of what he called “student-athlete compensation” and recognized he might be more progressive than his colleagues on the concept.

Some of that development has been forced on the NCAA with the Alston case, in which the court ruled in favor of enhanced compensation for student-athletes. The possibility of more change looms with the ongoing Johnson v. NCAA case, which could classify student-athletes as employees if a group wins the suit against the NCAA.

Whitman doesn’t necessarily want to wait and find out.

“We can continue to sit back and allow third parties, whether it be the court system or other legislative bodies or, even in some cases, the media, to push us into a corner and dictate what our future will look like,” Whitman said. “Or we can accept that there will be some challenges to get from where we are today to where we ultimately want to go, but we accept that challenge and we take proactive steps to try and create that future that I think will really usher in largely a new era of college athletics.”

A lot of Whitman’s statements on the subject were more forward-looking and theoretical. One thing Whitman wants is more control and guidance regarding the compensation of student-athletes — no matter what is decided or ruled by the NCAA.

“I think in order for us to become more proactive on that front, either the NCAA is going to have to change their rules or we’re going to have to leave the NCAA,” Whitman said. “Because under current NCAA rules, what I’m suggesting would not be allowed. So that represents a pretty significant fork in the road, obviously.”

With the SEC adding Oklahoma and Texas, and now the Big Ten adding two of the largest athletic departments in the country in UCLA and USC, it seems the pair are separating themselves from the other Power Five conferences. Nicole Auerbach of the Athletic reported a future where those two conferences go their own way.

That is a future that could make sense for those like Whitman who might want a change in leadership and structure. The SEC and other conferences have been looking for more clarity and guidance on the development of NIL and other developments as well.

“I don’t think the big-tent approach is going to continue to work,” Whitman said. “So, if the NCAA is willing to provide I think needed flexibility on some of these other ancillary items, then I think the NCAA potentially remains a very viable entity. If it’s not, then I think we may be forced to look in different directions.”

A theoretical possibility Whitman floated out was one similar to the European model. The UEFA Champions League, a tournament that determines the best club soccer team in Europe, is set up by taking the champion or top teams from each country’s domestic soccer league and putting them in a tournament field during the season. Each domestic league in Europe has different league setups, different sizes, payrolls and regulations.

A college football version could be a similar structure. The English Premier League sends its top four teams to the Champions League each season so in that model the top couple of Big Ten or SEC teams could get automatic bids to a postseason field. That model would also mean that the Big Ten, SEC or any other conference wouldn’t necessarily have to have the same rules for NIL, transfers, or other things. Conferences would get to self-govern.

"We do something like that in college sports, so that we keep the size of the different entities small," Whitman said. "The Supreme Court in its Alston decision said that conferences should still be allowed to set a lot of these basic rules that govern student-athlete benefits. And so if we can do that at the conference level, but then ultimately still compete for a national championship, that could provide a path to something different."

That system would essentially be super conferences, something that is becoming more of a possibility with continued realignment. Reports from Wilner are that the Big Ten might not be done adding more programs. Big programs like Notre Dame or Iowa State in the Midwest or any program outside the Big Ten and SEC might want to quickly find a way to latch on.

Whitman said he isn’t afraid of a changing future and what it might mean for Illinois.

“Ultimately, we need to make sure we maintain certain core principles: integrity, competitive fairness, education,” Whitman said. “Those are all things that have to be central to what we all do. But we have to get to a more progressive place, and we have to get to a place of stability and legal high ground where we can feel confident in our future.”

