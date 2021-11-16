Hossa defied convention on his way to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Marian Hossa took his place in the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday night as a player whose career was a study in contradiction and conviction.

Few aspects of his 19-year NHL career obeyed conventional wisdom.

He was recognized as one of the league’s best two-way forwards, yet he didn’t commit to defense until the latter half of his career.

He took an evolutionary step with the Chicago Blackhawks’ most hated rival, the Detroit Red Wings, then helped infuse what he learned into a championship culture.

Hossa arrived in Chicago after signing a 12-year, $63.3 million contract — at age 31 — a head-turner at the time.

Few would argue with the results: Stanley Cups in 2010, ‘13 and ‘15.

He played eight seasons with the Hawks before walking away from the game after the 2016-17 season because of a progressive skin disorder.

But Hossa made his mark, becoming the only player to appear in three straight Stanley Cup Finals with three teams (2008 Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009 Red Wings and 2010 Hawks).

Perhaps the greatest contradiction is that Hossa was named to only one All-Star team and never won the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward, yet he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I’m grateful to the game I love for everything it has given me,” Hossa said during his induction speech. “The losses that taught me more than the wins, the players and the coaches who contribute so much to my success, the family who provide support I needed to get here.

“Because you don’t get to a place like the Hockey Hall of Fame alone.”

He was inducted during a ceremony in Toronto along with Ken Holland, Jarome Iginla, Kevin Lowe, Kim St-Pierre and Doug Wilson — an eight-time All-Star and stalwart Hawks defenseman from 1977-91.

Hall of Famer Brian Kilrea, Wilson’s junior coach in Ottawa, presented Wilson for induction.

“Receiving it from you, Killer, is a very special moment with our history,” Wilson said. “When you take a look at our greatest players, whether it be Mr. (Bobby) Orr, Mr. (Gordie) Howe, the standards they set for us to aspire to is their love of the game, their humbleness. They don’t think they’re bigger than the team or bigger than the game. It inspires us.

“Stan Mikita ... was my very first NHL roommate. He always had a saying that he would teach me: You make a living by what you get; you make a life by what you give.”

Hawks CEO Danny Wirtz, president of business operations Jaime Faulkner, interim general manager Kyle Davidson and other staff members attended the induction ceremony.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman noted that the class was elected in 2020, but because of the pandemic, they were honored Monday night in an “overdue induction.”

Bettman called Wilson “a supremely skilled point-producing machine and leader who followed 14 fantastic seasons with Chicago by becoming expansion San Jose’s first captain.” He remarked that Hossa’s “precision and proficiency in every aspect of the game every single night was astounding.”

Hossa spoke of learning to play hockey in his native Slovakia from his father, Marcel.

“And I will always be grateful for guidance and support, Dad,” he said. “But we are thankful — thank God — for my mom’s hands. As much as we love you, Dad, we know it’s just true based on the fact you never scored more than one or two goals a year.”

During a roundtable with three Hall of Famers, Niklas Lidstrom talked about Hossa, his teammate on the 2008-09 Red Wings team that reached the Stanley Cup Final.

“Marian was a game-changer; he could change the game by himself,” Lidstrom said. “When you played against him, you saw how talented he was offensively, what he could do one on one.

“But when you played with him, you saw he was a 200-foot player, how hard he worked backchecking or playing in zones. He could play any situation and he could still be a power forward. So he had the total package that helped ... the Blackhawks go all the way.”

Hossa said his one season in Detroit “opened my eyes to why the Wings won constantly.”

“Playing with Nik, (Chris Chelios), (Pavel Datsyuk) and (Kris Draper) taught me to see the value of being a complete player, to always remain focused on the ultimate prize,” Hossa said. “The one-on-one battles I would have with Magic Man (Datsyuk) after practices would have a significant impact on me. Pav taught me unbelievable attention to detail and passion for defense. ... I came to Detroit to learn why the Wings won constantly.”

He applied those lessons when he got to Chicago the next season.

“Despite the fact my path was unusual, it worked for me because it’s built off of the advice my dad gave me,” Hossa said. “He said, ‘No matter what you choose to do, put in the effort and be as good as you’re capable of being.’

“The lessons learned in Pittsburgh and Detroit were instrumental to the Cups we won in Chicago and to me fulfilling the hopes my dad had for me. I cannot thank Rocky Wirtz and his family enough for the opportunity to be a long-term Blackhawk and to Dale Tallon and Stan (Bowman) for assembling the tremendous group I got to play with.”

Hossa thanked Hawks trainers for “taping me together” and expressed gratitude to Dr. Michael Terry “for putting me back together and keeping my skin condition at bay as long as you did.”

He also recalled the first time he met Hawks coach Joel Quenneville.

“He said, ‘Hoss, we are going to have lots of fun together. You are going to love it here,’” Hossa said. “You know what? He was right.”

Hawks star Patrick Kane was 21 when Hossa joined the team in 2009.

“He was amazing for this franchise,” Kane said. “I don’t think it’s any coincidence that when he retired or stopped playing hockey that our team started to go down. He was such a good player for the team, such a good two-way player.

“To get a chance to play with him, he just put our team over the top and helped put it all together and win some championships with his great two-way play and how good he was offensively as well.”

Hossa led the Hawks in points (77) and was tied for second in goals (29) with Jonathan Toews in 2011-12, finished second in goals (30) in 2013-14 and was first in assists (39) in 2014-15.

“He was a great teammate,” Kane said. “I got to sit next to him in the locker room for a bunch of years, and just watching him, he just carried himself so well as a professional.”

Hossa spent the bulk of his Hawks career on lines with Toews and Patrick Sharp and later Toews and Brandon Saad.

Toews said earlier this month it was “definitely an honor to play on a line with a guy like him. He was just a great person, a great teammate.”

Hossa’s influence even spans to some of the next generation of Hawks.

“Everyone talks about him,” defenseman Connor Murphy said, “just how underappreciated he was by the hockey world and how much he did for this team and every team he was on. I played against him a little bit his last couple of years. Just how strong he was and how good he was both ways. Just being able to defend and then transition. Had elite offense on the other side too.

“He was that hidden leader and example for everyone to see how to play the game the right way and how to use your skill and strength and competitiveness to do it. Obviously a great Hall of Famer.”

