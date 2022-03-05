Watch now: Youth hockey still going strong in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — When the Central Illinois Flying Aces (previously Bloomington Thunder) disbanded in 2019, casual sports fans might have assumed the sport of hockey left the Twin Cities for good.

Not by a longshot.

While there may not be a professional or tier-1 junior team around these parts anymore, all it takes is a trip to the Bloomington Ice Center or adjacent Grossinger Motors Arena any night during the week to find out otherwise.

The Joe Olson Ice Rink inside the Ice Center is a turnstile of activity with youth to adult programs from the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department along with three groups dealing with primarily high school players.

Dave Cheley, who is president of the McLean County Sharks high school boys hockey club, said "growing hockey" is the goal of every group. It was spearheaded by Olson, an Illinois Hockey Hall of Famer who helped foster hockey's growth in the Twin Cities when the arena/ice center opened in 2006. Olson died unexpectedly in 2019.

"Joe Olson's philosophy was start them young when they can barely skate, work and work them and basically continue on with high school," said Cheley . "We tell the rink whatever we can do to help we will help because it's really about kids and getting kids to keep playing hockey.

"There's no money to be made. It's more there's a lot of passionate people about this program and hockey in general."

While hockey isn't an Illinois High School Association-sanctioned sport, teenagers are just as busy as their counterparts in mainstream activities such as basketball and football in honing their craft and often trying to get to the next level.

In addition to the Sharks, which has varsity and junior varsity squads and primarily plays against teams in Central Illinois, there is Bloomington Youth Hockey Inc. and the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association.

BYHI is a boys travel club with eight teams ranging in ages from 10-under to 18-under. The girls association ranges has ages 4-19 with players from all over Central Illinois with travel teams called the Revolution.

Here is a look at the high school-aged teams.

BYHI

When the ice rink and arena were built, the BYHI came into existence, according to president Ryan O'Connell, and took the nickname Thunder as it partnered with the Bloomington PrairieThunder minor league professional team.

The BYHI's guiding principles, according to its Website, are teamwork, commitment, positivity and fun.

"We're for more committed kids who want a richer experience and travel all over for it," said O'Connell.

BYHI has eight travel teams for those 10-under to 18-under with about 112 players in the program this season. While most of the players come from Bloomington-Normal, they also draw from Decatur, Champaign, Pekin and Peoria.

The Thunder participates in the Northern Illinois Hockey League with most of the teams based in the Chicago area. O'Connell said there is a so-called "Peoria Rule" where Chicagoland teams younger than 14 don't have to travel to Bloomington for games, but in exchange will pay for the ice when the Thunder travels up there.

"It's a tough deal for our guys, but is what it is," said O'Connell. "We make a lot of trips to Chicago and also compete in tournaments in cities all over the Midwest."

O'Connell said tryouts for the older age groups start in August with the season lasting until March. The 18-under team will play in the neighborhood of 65 games.

"It's a six month-plus commitment with very few weekends off," he said.

The cost for each player "reasonably ranges in the neighborhood of $350 a month to participate and that doesn't include equipment" or hotel stays, said O'Connell. He said that is a bargain when players in Chicago often pay about $400 for ice and in New York he said it can go to $800.

"I love what hockey brings. It's a humbling sport," said O'Connell, who is the father of five. "You can't ever get too big for your britches in the sport of hockey ... I want my kids to understand and learn part of being a team as a dad. There's something very, very team and family about hockey."

Sharks

The McLean County Youth Hockey Association was established in 1971 for the purpose of providing a high school program for full-time high school students living within school districts in McLean, Livingston, Dewitt, Logan, and Woodford (East of I-39) counties of Illinois.

Cheley said Olson's goal was that every Bloomington-Normal high school would have its own hockey team. While that hasn't happened, the Sharks believe they fill a void between the BNYI and house leagues.

The Sharks aren't considered a "travel" team, although they do participate in some out-of-state tournaments. They belong to two leagues — the Lincoln Land Hockey League and Central Illinois Prep League — and drive back and forth to games without overnight stays.

There are about 45 players in the Sharks' program this year.

"We have a couple players who played travel forever ... and didn't make travel this year and came to us," said Cheley. "We've had the opposite, some players who would rather play for us."

Cheley said the season usually begins with tryouts when school begins in August. There are two or three practices and sometimes three games per week.

Because there usually are not hotel stays, Cheley estimates the cost per player is about $250 a month.

"It's a commitment from the boys or players, a super commitment," said Cheley. "We could have a Tuesday night 10 o'clock game at Pekin in a blizzard. It's a commitment for the players, parents and coaches."

The B-N hockey community tries to help each other as much as possible, according to Cheley.

"The key to success of any organization — whether it's travel clubs, Sharks and even house league with little kids — is the volunteers," he said. "It's usually parents. Our goal is to help and promote hockey."

Revolution

This is the sixth season for the Central Illinois Girls Hockey Association. President Doug Kent said there are 75 girls in the program with 45 on travel teams.

"Last year our association kept practicing during COVID, so we had a growth among the younger ages because other rinks were shut down," he said. "We consistently get new girls every year. Last year was really good. We pulled girls from Springfield, Champaign and Decatur."

Kent said a couple girls have gone to college and played for lower-level teams.

"The skill development, because these girls can now come together and play together for a longer period of time, most girls who are older on my 19U team have been playing together 4-6 years," he said. "The cohesiveness and skill development accelerates the longer they play together."

That was evident last weekend when the 19-under team posted its best-ever finish, taking fourth, in the Northern Illinois Hockey League's state tournament against Chicago-area teams that have been around for a lot longer time.

"Building the organization and getting the girls together has been exceptional for them, socially and physically, for their hockey development," said Kent.

The growth and quality of girls hockey in the past six years around Central Illinois is evident in the 19-under team's state tourney performance.

"We have 17 girls who play hockey decently well and four girls on that team at an elite level. In Central Illinois we have 700,000 population. We're playing against teams from St. Louis that draw from a 2.5 million population and we're competing and beating those teams," he said.

"Even though our numbers are low to draw from in Central Illinois, we're pretty confident we're doing a good job developing the girls because we don't have the depth to draw from but we have pretty high-skilled (players), nonetheless."

The Revolution will be hosting a tournament Friday, Saturday and next Sunday with 17 teams coming from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio and Indiana.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

