Tonight's Blackhawks game postponed after 6 Calgary Flames players enter COVID protocol

The NHL postponed tonight’s Chicago Blackhawks game against the Calgary Flames at the United Center after six Flames players and a staff member entered the COVID-19 protocol.
No new date has been announced.
The Flames announced that Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, Adam Ruzicka, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov — a defenseman with the Hawks last season — and a member of their training staff entered the league’s protocol.
The league has postponed the Flames’ schedule games through at least Thursday, which also includes a road game against the Nashville Predators and a home game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Hawks had planned to celebrate goalie Marc-André Fleury’s 500th career win before tonight’s game, but the tribute has been moved to Wednesday’s home game against the Washington Capitals.
