Strome clings to the top-line center role

Dylan Strome jumped on the top line with Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat during the second period of the Chicago Blackhawks’ 5-4 loss Saturday to the Toronto Maple Leafs, and coach Derek King will continue to roll with that combination — for now.

“I think down the middle you can put anybody in that spot,” King said. “Strome is a good fit there.”

Strome embraces the chance to reunite with his regular partners from the 2019-20 season.

“It’s a good opportunity,” Strome said. “Two great players, we’ve had some success before. Go have some fun, play hockey, make some plays and get the puck to those guys.”

Strome’s rapport with them extends to their time off the ice.

“They’re probably the two guys I hang out with most outside the rink, so it’s a good dinner crew,” he said. “We talk about hockey a lot and about the team and lots of stuff.”

Strome is a natural center — he and his coaches have agreed — and has demonstrated chemistry with Kane and DeBrincat on the ice.

“He’s like (Kirby) Dach,” King said. “He likes to keep moving. He’s good on faceoffs — I mean, Dacher’s got to work on that.

“But position-wise (Strome’s) a pretty smart player. The board work you get some big defensemen coming down, so sometimes it’s tough, so you need some bigger and stronger bodies on the wing. But he’s a natural center just the way he plays the game. He likes to keep moving. He’s a good support guy. He’s really good low support for our (defense).”

But several factors will determine Strome’s longevity.

It’s a reality that, with the way the Hawks roster is constructed, he’ll be pushed out of the center spot at times. In fact, he has been scratched for several games as the Hawks have tried to shake up the offense or tried to balance ice time for other young forwards such as Philipp Kurashev and Henrik Borgström.

However, King’s lineup decisions got a little easier Wednesday with Borgström going on injured reserve with an illness not related to COVID-19.

Strome has strung together games and then had a surprise scratch — the most recent game against the Montreal Canadiens. Regardless of the coach’s reason, it feels as if it stunts Strome’s momentum.

“It’s just hockey, sometimes it’s the way it is,” he said. “It’s hard to read what a coach is thinking, and I feel like you shouldn’t even try to do that. Just play our game and have fun and play hockey and let the rest take care of itself.”

Earlier this week, DeBrincat credited Strome for how he has handled the situation.

“He’s been fun to be around and hasn’t brought his problems into the locker room and bring other people down,” DeBrincat said.

Strome said he might not always agree with King about how he’s playing but said King is “honest” with him.

“He tells you how it is, and that’s what you like, and just go from there,” he said.

Like with a lot of the Hawks’ young centers, Strome has to do a better job with the dirty work — board battles, puck retrievals, playing defense, etc.

“Playing away from the puck and not getting beat defensively and creating chances for guys on your line,” Strome said King has told him. “You want to be able to create the chances and not be stuck in your D-zone.”

Added King: “A couple meetings I’ve had with him, we’ve talked about how he has to play and change his game a little bit. It can’t be all skill and offense. He’s got to bear down in all three zones.

“It’s good — give him a challenge and see how he does (with Kane and DeBrincat). I’ve got some trust there where I think he’ll be fine there.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0