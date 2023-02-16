 Skip to main contentSkip to main content

Blaze net shootout win over Dayton

    DAYTON, Ohio — The Bloomington Blaze surrendered a two-goal lead but recovered for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dayton Gems in Central Hockey League action Saturday night at Hara Arena.

    Third-period flurry lifts Blaze

      DAYTON, Ohio — The Bloomington Blaze used a three-goal outburst in the third period to rally for a 5-3 Central Hockey League win over the Dayton Gems on Friday at Hara Arena.

      Blaze's Booras CHL player of week

        BLOOMINGTON — The Central Hockey League announced Monday that Bloomington Blaze forward Jon Booras has been named the Oakley Central Hockey League Player of the Week.

        Hat trick by Booras fuels Blaze

        EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Bloomington Blaze rode a Jon Booras hat trick to a 6-2 Central Hockey League win over the first-place Evansville IceMen on Sunday at Ford Center.

        Early Quad City barrage dooms Blaze

        BLOOMINGTON — The Central Hockey League contest between the Bloomington Blaze and Quad City Mallards on Thursday night was delayed for about 20 minutes early in the second period after a fierce battle on the boards knocked the door to the Quad City bench off its hinges.

        Blaze lose lead, fall in OT

        FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The road-weary Bloomington Blaze couldn’t make a third-period lead stand up in a 4-3 Central Hockey League overtime loss to Fort Wayne Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial.

        Blaze can't hold lead, fall in Texas

        LAREDO, Texas — Two full days on a bus for a roundtrip to south Texas yielded frustration and only two standings points for the Bloomington Blaze.

        Blaze stung by Bees

        HIDALGO, Texas — The Bloomington Blaze gave up two early goals and lost a back-and-forth Central Hockey League affair, 6-4, to the Rio Grande Killer Bees on Friday night at State Farm Arena.

        Blaze to host Stanley Cup on Thursday

        BLOOMINGTON — The Stanley Cup, one of the most recognizable trophies in sports, will be at U.S. Cellular Coliseum on Thursday when the Bloomington Blaze host the Quad City Mallards.

        Blaze stall in shootout again

        DAYTON, Ohio — The Bloomington Blaze surrendered an early 2-0 lead and lost their fourth straight shootout, 3-2, to the Dayton Gems on Saturday night at Hara Arena.

