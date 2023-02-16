BLOOMINGTON — A quick scan of hockey websites can turn up several votes for Paul Gardner of the Bloomington Blaze as Central Hockey League coach of the year.
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Blaze came within an eyelash of doubling up visiting Rio Grande Valley in the shots-on-goal department Wednesday night.
A brief preview of the Bloomington Blaze game scheduled for Wednesday, March 13, 2012:
DAYTON, Ohio — The Bloomington Blaze surrendered a two-goal lead but recovered for a 3-2 shootout win over the Dayton Gems in Central Hockey League action Saturday night at Hara Arena.
DAYTON, Ohio — The Bloomington Blaze used a three-goal outburst in the third period to rally for a 5-3 Central Hockey League win over the Dayton Gems on Friday at Hara Arena.
A brief preview of the Bloomington Blaze game scheduled for Friday, March 9, 2012:
BLOOMINGTON — The Central Hockey League announced Monday that Bloomington Blaze forward Jon Booras has been named the Oakley Central Hockey League Player of the Week.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Bloomington Blaze rode a Jon Booras hat trick to a 6-2 Central Hockey League win over the first-place Evansville IceMen on Sunday at Ford Center.
BLOOMINGTON — The Central Hockey League contest between the Bloomington Blaze and Quad City Mallards on Thursday night was delayed for about 20 minutes early in the second period after a fierce battle on the boards knocked the door to the Quad City bench off its hinges.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The road-weary Bloomington Blaze couldn’t make a third-period lead stand up in a 4-3 Central Hockey League overtime loss to Fort Wayne Wednesday at Allen County War Memorial.
A brief preview of the Bloomington Blaze game scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 29, 2012:
LAREDO, Texas — Two full days on a bus for a roundtrip to south Texas yielded frustration and only two standings points for the Bloomington Blaze.
HILDALGO, Texas — The Bloomington Blaze cleaned up nicely Saturday night.
HIDALGO, Texas — The Bloomington Blaze gave up two early goals and lost a back-and-forth Central Hockey League affair, 6-4, to the Rio Grande Killer Bees on Friday night at State Farm Arena.
BLOOMINGTON — The Stanley Cup, one of the most recognizable trophies in sports, will be at U.S. Cellular Coliseum on Thursday when the Bloomington Blaze host the Quad City Mallards.
Two Fort Wayne Komets who were suspended indefinitely after Friday night's brawl with the Bloomington Blaze learned the length of their sentences Monday.
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Blaze are sick and tired of sharing the ice with the Fort Wayne Komets.
DAYTON, Ohio — The Bloomington Blaze surrendered an early 2-0 lead and lost their fourth straight shootout, 3-2, to the Dayton Gems on Saturday night at Hara Arena.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The rivalry finally hit the boiling point Friday night.
A brief preview of the Bloomington Blaze game scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17, 2012:
BLOOMINGTON — In more ways than one, it was giveaway night at U.S. Cellular Coliseum.