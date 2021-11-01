Patrick Kane, 2 coaches removed from Blackhawks COVID-19 list

The Chicago Blackhawks removed Patrick Kane from the league’s COVID-19 protocol Monday, along with assistant coach Tomas Mitell and video coach Matt Meacham.

Kane returned to the ice for morning skate at the United Center, with the Hawks set to host the Ottawa Senators. He missed nine days and four games while the Hawks sunk to a franchise-worst nine-game winless streak to start the season.

Coach Jeremy Colliton said Kane’s return to the ice was “unexpected” and wasn’t ready to say Kane is sure bet to play against the Senators.

“We didn’t even know he was going to be able to skate with the team this morning because you’ve got to do a couple of tests just to get cleared,” Colliton said. “(It was) unexpected that he was out there.

“He could play, but that’s pretty early to make that call.”

The Hawks have had a run of players and coaches enter the protocol, including Ryan Carpenter and Erik Gustafsson, and both have since returned.

“Super good to get him back,” center Kirby Dach said. “Obviously with COVID protocols and everything he’s feeling healthy. It’s just good to have him back in the locker room and one the ice. It’s always a boost to our team.”

Forward Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman remain on the COVID-19 list, but getting Kane back alone would raise the level of the Hawks’ five-on-five offense and power play, Colliton said.

“We’ve had an issue with converting our a chances,” he said. “He’s a guy that typically converts more than he should ... and the type of chances he creates (for line mates) are pretty high-end, usually. So whenever we get him in that will be a big boost.

“For the guys to see him on the ice means we’re moving in the right direction and getting other guys back as well soon.”

