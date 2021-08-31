Murphy agrees to a 4-year extension Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks reached terms on a four-year contract extension with Connor Murphy, one of their top defensemen.

The deal carries a $4.4 million salary cap hit, beginning in 2022-23. Murphy has a $3.85 million cap hit for the upcoming season, which will be his fifth with the Hawks since he was acquired in a 2017 trade from the Arizona Coyotes for Niklas Hjalmarsson.

“When we acquired Connor in the summer of 2017, we had visions of him growing as both a player and leader in our organization for many years,” said Stan Bowman, the President of Hockey Operations and General Manager, in a statement. “He has transformed into a defenseman capable of matching up with the opponent’s best players and someone we trust to help us preserve a lead in the final minutes.”

Not counting Calvin de Haan, whose contract runs out this season, the Hawks have locked up their top three blue liners (by cap percentage) through at least through 2024-25, when offseason acquisition Jack McCabe’s contract ($4 million cap hit) runs out.

Seth Jones — the Hawks’ biggest summer haul who was acquired in a trade that sent Adam Boqvist to the Columbus Blue Jackets — is under contract for the longest term of any current Hawk: an 8-year deal with a $9.5 million cap hit that runs through ‘29-30.

Recommended for you…

Murphy, an alternate captain, averaged the second most ice time (22:09) to Duncan Keith (23:25), who was traded to the Edmonton Oilers so he could be closer to family. It was also a move that also gave the Hawks about $4.69 million in cap relief.

Murphy had three goals and was second to Boqvist among Hawks defensemen with 12 assists. Murphy was often paired with Nikita Zadorov (now with the Calgary Flames) against opponents’ top forwards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0